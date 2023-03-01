Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries is first Tory to criticise Sunak’s Brexit deal

Boris Johnson appoints Nadine Dorries as culture secretary in 2021 - Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St

Rishi Sunak’s claims of a negotiating victory over the EU are “smoke and mirrors”, Nadine Dorries has said, as she became the first Tory MP to openly criticise his Brexit deal.

The former culture secretary, who is a close friend and ally of Boris Johnson, accused Downing Street of “spin” in its sales pitch for the new agreement on Northern Ireland.

She also hit out at No 10 for being “pretty naff and childish” over its “rubbishing” of the Protocol bill, which was introduced by the ex prime minister but has now been dropped.

Cabinet members including Mr Sunak had “enthusiastically signed up” to the legislation, which would have given the Government powers to rip up border checks, she added.

Her remarks came after sources close to Mr Johnson were forced to deny reports that he will support the pact because any Commons rebellion is only set to be small.

Ms Dorries said the trumpeted Stormont brake, which will allow Northern Irish politicians to ask for a veto on new EU rules applying to the Province, “doesn’t actually exist”.

The mechanism was drawn to address Unionist concerns about the imposition of Brussels regulations over which the Belfast assembly currently has no say.

She also said Mr Sunak’s claim that the deal will get rid of the Irish Sea border was “patently not true” because under it “checks are being reduced, not eliminated”.

Ms Dorries said that “we are all desperate for something that works” to fix the problems in Ulster but hit out at the “huge quantities of smoke, mirrors and spin at play”.

First Tory critic

She is the first Tory MP to openly criticise the Brexit deal struck this week, with the European Research Group (ERG) reserving judgment until its lawyers have analysed the text.

The prospect of a Conservative rebellion has receded after a number of veteran eurosceptics backed the agreement, but the DUP is yet to pass its judgment.

Mr Sunak’s hopes of securing the Unionist party’s backing have been severely dented by an EU briefing note which brags that the bloc has not renegotiated the Protocol.

Story continues

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, its leader, brought up the memo at a meeting of the ERG on Tuesday night, expressing concern about how Brussels was presenting the deal.

He raised the Commission’s claims that under the pact swathes of EU rules will continue to apply in the Province, still directly overseen by the European Court of Justice.

According to sources present he said the DUP will put more store by Brussels’ interpretation given that the deal is based on continued application of the bloc's laws.

Sammy Wilson, the party’s chief whip at Westminster, said it would go back to Mr Sunak once it had looked past the “spin” and at the realities of the agreement.

“We have already identified a whole range of things that the Government has claimed will happen which we now know won’t happen,” he told Times Radio.

“Because we have looked at the EU’s explanation, we have looked at the Government’s explanation, we have seen the difference.”

His comments come amid splits within the DUP over whether or not to back the deal, with many of its representatives at Stormont keen to take up their seats again.

In contrast the party’s MPs at Westminster, who are not directly affected by its boycott of the assembly, are pushing for a complete rejection of the pact.

Northern Irish sources said Sir Jeffrey was more minded to accept the deal than his hardliners but was wary of causing a rupture within the party.

Jim Allister, leader of the harder line TUV party, said: “His inclination will be to be the statesman and buy the deal, but he will also be very wary of splitting his party.”

It is thought the DUP leader may try to avoid making a decision on whether to back it until after May’s local elections, for fear that coming down on either side will cost votes.

But industry sources in Northern Ireland have warned there is a risk that a delay could give his rebellious MPs enough time to make the deal politically impossible to accept.

“The longer the deal is out there, the more time they will have to tear it apart,” one well-placed insider said.