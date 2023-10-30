Boris Johnson asked: ‘Why are we destroying the economy for people who will die anyway?’ during Covid

Boris Johnson's thoughts about the Covid crisis were revealed in contemporaneous notes from the time - Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson asked “why are we destroying [the] economy for people who will die anyway soon” shortly before announcing the first Covid-19 lockdown, contemporaneous notes suggest.

The remark was captured in handwritten notes made by Imran Shafi, then the prime minister’s private secretary for public services, when Mr Johnson met Rishi Sunak , his chancellor, in March 2020.

One line read: “We’re killing the patient to tackle the tumour.”

Another states: “Large ppl who will die – why are we destroying economy for people who will die anyway soon.”

Asked at the Covid Inquiry on Monday whether the comments were made by Mr Johnson, Mr Shafi said: “I can’t say for sure, I think it was the former prime minister.”

Imran Shafi arriving to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry

Meetings between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak about Covid took place on March 19-20 2020. Mr Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on March 23 2020.

The revelation was just one of the behind-the-scenes insights at Monday’s Covid Inquiry into how Mr Johnson approached the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Mr Shafi and Martin Reynolds, who was Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, gave public evidence at the inquiry for the first time.

New messages between other key figures in government were also published.

Simon Case, the UK’s most senior civil servant, said in one WhatsApp message that Mr Johnson “cannot lead” and that “this guy is really making it impossible” to tackle Covid.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, bemoaned Mr Johnson’s “ridiculous flip-flopping” and how he was “completely inconsistent”.

The private views of Mr Case – who was made Cabinet Secretary by Mr Johnson and remains in the role – are contained in a lengthy WhatsApp message he sent to Dominic Cummings , Mr Johnson’s senior adviser at the time.

Mr Case wrote of Mr Johnson: “I am at the end of my tether.

“He changes strategic direction every day (Monday we were all about fear of virus returning as per Europe, March etc – today we’re in ‘let it rip’ mode cos the UK is pathetic, needs a cold shower etc).

“He cannot lead and we cannot support him in leading with this approach.

“The team captain cannot change the call on the big plays every day. The team can’t deliver anything under these circumstances.

“A weak team (as we have got - Hancock, Williamson, Dido, No10/CO, Perm Secs), definitely cannot succeed in these circs. IT HAS TO STOP!

“Decide and set direction – deliver – explain. Gov’t isn’t actually that hard but this guy is really making it impossible.”

Mr Cummings responded: “Totally agree. Am already getting lots of despairing messages from people in mtngs with him. And he’s carrering around on WhatsApp as usual creating chaos and undermining everybody.”

In another WhatsApp message with Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, then director of communications at No 10, Mr Case wrote: “This Gov’t doesn’t have the credibility needed to be imposing stuff within only days of deciding not too.

“We look like a terrible, tragic joke. If we were going hard, that decision was needed weeks ago. I cannot cope with this.”

Mr Cain responded by posting an image of a shopping trolley. It is already known that former No 10 insiders used to joke that Mr Johnson would wobble around on policies like a trolley.

In a third message from another set of exchanges, dated Sept 10 2020, Mr Case wrote: “Spectacular today – we want to open up the economy ASAP, forget the bloody virus.”

It is extremely rare for such fierce personal criticism of the prime minister from the most senior civil servant in the country to be seen in the public domain.

Mr Case remains in the role of Cabinet Secretary under Mr Sunak. He is currently off work for “private” medical reasons. It is unclear when he will return to the role.

In another WhatsApp message, he wrote: “We really, really need a reshuffle” and claimed that then Cabinet ministers Grant Shapps, Matt Hancock and Sir Gavin Williamson were pushing “bulls— ‘no surrender’ ideas” about the pandemic.

Frustrations about Mr Johnson’s approach are also found in diary entries from Sir Patrick, which were read out during Monday’s inquiry evidence session.

One line written by Sir Patrick in his diary on July 9 2020 read: “PM is simply not consistent (as he wasn’t at the beginning).”

Another on July 13 read: “The ridiculous flip-flopping is getting worse – maybe as he recovers?”

And on Sept 19 2020, Sir Patrick wrote of Mr Johnson: “He is all over the place and completely inconsistent.”

It also emerged that Mr Johnson met Lord Lebedev, a friend since Mr Johnson was mayor of London, on March 19 2020 – just four days before the first lockdown was announced.

Mr Johnson will give his own testimony to the Covid Inquiry, with his appearance expected later in the year.

