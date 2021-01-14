Politics latest news: Scottish fishermen accuse Boris Johnson of having 'spun a line' over Brexit deal

The 11th-hour deal was "not what you promised the fishing industry", the letter claimed - Getty

Boris Johnson has been accused of having "spun a line" about post-Brexit opportunities for the fishing industry, amid major disruption and mounting financial losses since leaving the EU.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, claimed the "desperately poor deal" agreed on Christmas Eve was "not what you promised the fishing industry".

"We find ourselves with an outcome where the EU fleet will continue to have full and unfettered access to UK waters until the middle of 2026, and should the UK want to change these arrangements at that point, the EU can impose a suite of punitive sanctions on the UK. No other coastal state in the world is in this position," she said.

"You and your Government have spun a line about a 25 per cent uplift in quota for the UK, but you know this is not true, and your deal does not deliver that... Your deal actually leaves the Scottish industry in a worse position on more than half of the key stocks and now facing acute problems with North Sea cod and saithe in particular. "

While there was a "glimmer of hope" for life after 2026, Ms Macdonald raised concerns that "many" firms will not survive that long.

This week Mr Johnson promised Scottish fishermen would be "compensated" for post-Brexit losses, however neither Downing Street nor Environment Secretary George Eustice have been able to provide details.

Ms Macdonald called for a guarantee that this would be "new money, and not taken from the £100 million that you have already announced for investment and innovation."

Follow the latest updates below.

Story continues

12:56 PM

EU medicines regulator 'hopeful' that AstraZeneca vaccine will be approved by Jan 29

The head of the EU medicines regulator has said that she is "hopeful" that the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be given European approval at the end of the month.

The UK regulator the MHRA approved the jab at the end of last year, helping pave the way for more than three million people to be vaccinated as of yesterday.

But Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said the health body had a "tentative" plan in place to make a decision on the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab on January 29.

"There are two big trials ongoing," she said. "We know with one of them we won't have all the information by the end of January. But we do hope we'll have sufficient (data) to be able to come to a scientific conclusion by then.

"At the same time things can go wrong. These dates depend on everything going right.

"It's challenging but I'm hopeful."

12:46 PM

'Lifeline' insurance claims must be paid out at speed, says Treasury committee chairman

The chair of the Treasury select committee has hailed today's Supreme Court ruling on business interruption insurance (10:48am), and urged the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ensure claims are paid out at speed.

Mel Stride, a former Treasury minister, said: "This ruling will be welcomed by many businesses who are struggling through the pandemic; it may provide a lifeline for many of them.

“As the Treasury committee has been urging, it’s right that the FCA will now ensure that valid claims are paid by insurers as quickly as possible.”

12:38 PM

Garry White: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine will help save the economy

Science may be about to score its biggest victory against Covid since it emerged in Wuhan at the end of 2019.

Trial data published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week indicated that Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection vaccine candidate is safe – and appears to generate an immune response in both the young and old. The results of its final phase 3 trial are expected to be released before the end of January, with approval possible before March.

The three vaccines approved by UK authorities all require two injections to generate the full immune response – making the logistics of distribution of the J&J vaccine much, much simpler.

As Garry White points out, rapid deployment of this vaccine will be the shot in the arm the UK economy needs.

12:23 PM

Brazil variant found in UK 'not the one causing concern'

Panic over - at least on one front.

Professor Wendy Barclay, G2P-UK lead and head of department of infectious disease and chairwoman in influenza virology at Imperial College London, has issued a new statement confirming the Brazilian variant detected in the UK is not the one causing the concern.

The scientist had earlier (11:26am) said one of the two variants had been found in the UK.

In a subsequent statement, she explained: "The new Brazilian variant of concern, that was picked up in travellers going to Japan, has not been detected in the UK.

"Other variants that may have originated from Brazil have been previously found."

12:19 PM

Government must act over 'enormous fear' of double-dip recession, says shadow chancellor

Labour's shadow chancellor has said there is an "enormous fear" that the UK economy is on track for a double-dip recession as she calls for more targeted measures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said UK gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 2.6 per cent month-on-month in November.

GDP at the end of the month was 8.5% below its pre-pandemic peak but is expected to fall further after a third lockdown took hold this month.

Speaking to Sky News, Anneliese Dodds sad: "We really need to see action now. We need much more clarity around business support... the business rates holiday, furlough."

Small firms should not have to wait until the Budget in March to find out about next steps, she added.

Ms Dodds also called for the Government to "shift position on family finances" such as rowing back the planned council tax hike and reduction in Universal Credit, saying this could come "at precisely the wrong time".

11:46 AM

Schools unlikely to reopen after half term, warns education committee chairman

Schools are unlikely to open after the February half term and could be closed for "much longer", the chair of the Education Select Committee has warned.

Robert Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow, told the BBC's Today programme: "The schools are closed and I don't think it's very likely that they're going to open, very sadly, after half term as has been suggested.

"I think it'll be much longer before they are open."

It comes as England and Manchester United striker Rashford joined TV chefs Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and the actress Dame Emma Thompson to press ministers to develop a strategy which could help end child food poverty.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, backed by more than 40 NGOs, charities and education leaders, they welcomed the "robustness" of his response to the "inadequate" meal parcels being provided by some private companies, but said it was the right time to "step back and review the policy in more depth".

11:38 AM

Take-away coffee to be targeted in new Covid campaign

Dramatic language could be used in hard-hitting new anti-coronavirus adverts, warning that going for a coffee could kill.

A national campaign is to be unveiled within days as the Government eyes tougher restrictions amid a surge in infections.

One of the slogans being considered is "Don't let a coffee cost a life", it is believed.

Another message in the campaign is "Covid takes the train too".

The move is aimed at presenting a stark message to the public to try to ensure compliance with tough lockdown measures as Britain battles mutant strains of the disease.

Takeway coffees are allowed - but a new campaign will warn against getting one - PA

11:26 AM

One of two Brazil variants detected in UK, leading scientist confirms

One of the Brazilian variants has been detected in the UK, a leading scientist has said.

Professor Wendy Barclay, head of G2P-UK National Virology Consortium, a new project set up to study the effects of emerging coronavirus mutations, said one Brazilian variant of coronavirus has been detected in the UK.

She said: "There are two different types of Brazilian variants and one of them has been detected and one of them has not."

She added: "In the databases, if you search the sequences, you will see that there is some some evidence for variants from around the world, and I believe including the Brazilian one, which probably was introduced some time ago. And that will be being traced very carefully."

This morning Grant Shapps defended the delay in imposing a travel ban from South America, saying there had been no direct flights from Brazil this week.

Asked if the Brazilian strain was currently in the country, the Transport Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Not as far as we are aware, I think, at this stage.

11:22 AM

David Davis: I fear BBC chairman-designate is wrong appointment

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has said the man earmarked to become the new BBC chairman is the " wrong appointment", following Richard Sharp's appearance before MPs yesterday.

Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and multi-millionaire Tory party donor, told the DCMS committee that he didn't think the BBC's Brexit coverage was biased overall, but "there were some occasions when the Brexit representation was unbalanced".

He also described the licence fee as "terrific value", saying he was "not in favour of decriminalisation".

All this has prompted the MP for Haltemprice and Howden to question his credentials.

He also thinks the license fee is "terrific value"! By what measure? The BBC is one of the most wasteful organisations I know of. I fear that this is a wrong appointment. I cannot see what qualifies him for the job. — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) January 15, 2021

11:09 AM

Jonathan Saxty: We Brexiteers are being blamed for the problems we warned about

As problems mount for UK businesses, both in dealing with mainland Europe and regarding Northern Ireland, don’t be surprised if Brexit and Brexiteers get the blame for what is a failure of Government, as the possibility of reintegration via the backdoor looms.

Many businesses are reporting difficulties adapting to the post- Brexit trading landscape, with the Federation of Small Businesses claiming many small firms have not had the time, money or clarity to prepare.

German logistics group DB Schenker became the latest parcels operator to suspend cross-border delivery, following a similar move by DPD.

Jonathan Saxty asks how the Government did not anticipate what many Brexiteers saw coming as it rushed through an eleventh-hour deal?

10:57 AM

Amber Rudd exacts her revenge on Boris Johnson with dig at his 'establishment' roots

Amber Rudd has once again called into question Boris Johnson’s treatment of the opposite sex, suggesting that he has “a sort of language which he is – quite rightly – nervous of using in front of women”.

The former home secretary, who resigned from the Department for Work and Pensions over Mr Johnson’s hard Brexit stance, criticised his leadership in an interview with the Institute for Government (IfG).

Decrying the “kind of boys’ club-type behaviour in Parliament”, the former women and equalities minister said: “It is still more like a public school or a university club than anywhere else you’ll ever go, I fear that it’s going backwards a bit at the moment."

Read the full story here.

Amber Rudd said Boris Johnson has a "sort of language which he's quite rightly nervous using in front of women" - PA

10:48 AM

Business Secretary welcomes 'lifeline' Supreme Court decision on Covid insurance

The new Business Secretary has said the Supreme Court ruling on Covid insurance is "very welcome".

Judges this morning "substantially allowed" an appeal brought by the Financial Conduct Authority in a landmark £1.2 billion legal battle over businesses' ability to claim on insurance for coronavirus-related disruption.

The case could affect around 370,000 businesses which insurers including Arch, Argenta, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE and RSA argued were not covered for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kwasi Kwarteng said: "This will be a lifeline for tens of thousands of hairdressers, bars, restaurants and other small businesses that did the right thing and closed their doors to protect the health of the nation."

Richard Leedham, a partner at law firm Mishcon de Reya who represented the Hiscox Action Group (HAG), said: "This is a landmark victory for a small group of businesses who took on a huge insurance player and have been fully vindicated.

"What is important now is that Hiscox accepts the Supreme Court's verdict and starts paying out to its policy holders, many of whom are in danger of going under."

10:35 AM

Robin Aitken: The BBC has nothing to fear from its naive, Andy Pandy-loving prospective new Chairman

As a man will plenty of things to worry about the Director General of the BBC, Tim Davie, can this evening cross at least one thing off his list; he’s not going to have any problems with the Corporation’s likely new Chairman.

Richard Sharp, the chairman-designate, was up in front of the Digital, Media Culture and Sports select committee yesterday, but if you think that sounds like a daunting prospect, it wasn’t.

Because, as it turns out, Mr Sharp is going to be very much a "continuity chairman" – a man who really isn’t going to rock the boat.

Which put him very much in sync with the committee – but, points out Roger Aitken, not most of the BBC’s critics.

Richard Sharp who has been nominated by the British government as the next chairman of the BBC, said the broadcaster was "incredibly balanced". - AFP

10:21 AM

Union attacks Government over plans to scrap 48-hour working week

Reports that the government is drawing up post-Brexit plans to change the 48-hour working week have been attacked as "a huge mistake" by the union Unite.

General secretary Len McCluskey said: "No decent government would pick this moment to launch an attack on the rights of its citizens. The people who have kept this country fed, safe and supported under unimaginable pressures deserve so much better than to be threatened with the loss of their basic rights.

"In our time of need it has been working people who have stepped up and kept this country safe and supported. The vulnerable and low waged have paid the highest price in this pandemic. Respect these workers - do not take away their basic rights."

However, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last night stressed the Government was "ot going to lower the standards of workers’ rights".

We are not going to lower the standards of workers’ rights



The UK has one of the best workers’ rights records in the world - going further than the EU in many areas



We want to protect and enhance workers’ rights going forward, not row back on them https://t.co/HUsL7bpOK0 — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) January 14, 2021

10:08 AM

Grant Shapps 'not aware' of Brazilian variant cases in UK

Grant Shapps said he is "not aware" of any cases of the Brazilian coronavirus variant in the UK as travellers from across South America were banned from entry.

The ban, which also covers the Central American state of Panama and Portugal - due to its strong travel links with Brazil - and the former Portuguese colony of Cape Verde, came into force at 4am on Friday.

Mr Shapps described the ban as a "precautionary" measure to ensure the vaccination programme rolling out across the UK was not disrupted by new variants of the virus.

Asked if the Brazilian strain was currently in the country, the Transport Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Not as far as we are aware, I think, at this stage.

"There haven't been any flights that I can see from the last week from Brazil, for example."

10:00 AM

Fraser Nelson: Vaccine success is on the brink of transforming the lockdown debate

After almost a year of watching the seemingly unstoppable onslaught of Covid-19, the speed of progress now is hard to take in.

Just a few months ago, Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, was telling colleagues he didn’t believe a vaccine would come in time.

Now we have several of them, highly effective, already delivered to millions worldwide. The logistics, the safety: it’s all going as well as can be expected – in Britain, especially.

The big question, says Fraser Nelson, is what happens next.

The PM confirmed last night that 3m have already had the jab, raising hopes that the 15m target will be met by mid-February - PA

09:50 AM

Delay in airport testing to avoid making 'criminals out of people', says Grant Shapps

The delay in airport testing being introduced until Monday is to avoid making 'criminals out of people' who have taken the wrong test, Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Knowing that Brits returning, for example, would want to be able to see which version they could legally use, up to the correct specification, it turns out there are so many different ones, we didn't want to make criminals out of people just because they weren't able to guess which one had the right, what's called sensitivity and specificity.

"So, we have just given a small grace period until Monday morning to let people safely return, and not create some sort of repatriation crisis."

09:39 AM

Member of Parliament's security staff dies from Covid

A member of Parliament's security staff, Godfrey Colin Cameron, has died after contracting Covid-19, aged just 55.

MPs of all parties have put their names to a motion expressing "sincere condolences to his devoted wife Hyacinth, children Leon and Renee, his sisters Arlene and Cynthia, his brother, Carlton".

Mr Cameron "was a private man who showed selfless care for the others", they added, sending "our deepest sympathies to all those who knew and worked with Godfrey, and our heartfelt thanks for the contribution of all those workers who have continued to serve the public during this public health crisis".

The motion also called on House authorities to work with trade union representatives "to undertake an updated risk assessment in relation to health and safety on the Parliamentary estate, and take all appropriate measures to help keep staff safe".

09:27 AM

Have your say: Is Boris Johnson's leadership really at risk?

Steve Baker's suggestion that Boris Johnson's leadership would be "on the table" if he did not set out a "clear plan" is going down badly with Tory MPs this morning, who feel he has misread the room.

Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland committee called it "hubristic, ideological clap trap" while others have accused the CRG co-head of being a "a poor man's version of Machiavelli" (see 8:24am).

However, the reaction this morning makes it clear that there are concerns about long-term support for the Prime Minister if he does not set out a clear road map, and back away from suggestions that lockdown could be toughened.

So is the PM's leadership really at risk, or is this just a rogue agent? Have your say in the poll below.

09:09 AM

UK population 'in biggest fall since Second World War'

The UK population may have fallen by as much as 1.3m - the biggest decline since the Second World War - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, academics have said.

A study by the Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence highlighted an “unprecedented exodus” of foreign-born workers following the outbreak of the virus as well as shortcomings in official surveys inflating the number of UK workers.

Labour data - more reliable than migration statistics - suggest a drop of more than half a million in the number of foreign born residents in the year to last September, authors Michael O’Connor and Jonathan Portes said.

Read the full story here.

09:03 AM

Gavin Williamson under pressure as regulator refuses to approve mass testing in schools

It's not just the latest row over free school meals that is putting pressure on Gavin Williamson this morning (see 8:27am).

This morning The Guardian reports that the Education Secretary's plans for mass testing in schools are in disarray, with regulatory MHRA not having authorised the daily use of 30-minute tests "due to concerns that they give people false reassurance if they test negative."

The lateral flow tests, which have been used for mass testing in Liverpool, have been shown to miss 30 per cent of people with a high viral load, The Guardian says.

The Government has spent £1.5bn on its lateral flow tests rollout so far.

08:53 AM

Transport Secretary: "Don't take any travel advice from me."

The Transport Secretary has told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he is "the last person you should take travel advice on this from".

Grant Shapps reminded listeners that he booked a holiday to Spain with his family, after it was opened up through the summer's travel corridors.

"And, within an hour of getting there, I, myself, put Spain... took them out of the travel corridor, meaning that I needed to come home and start my quarantine, leaving my family there," he said.

"So, don't take any travel advice from me."

Shapps: "Don't take any travel advice from me." - Reuters

08:38 AM

Officials 'working at pace' to find 150,000 deleted arrest records, says minister

Officials are "working at pace to recover" the 150,000 arrest records accidentally wiped from the police databases, the policing minister has said, as he vowed the problem has been corrected "so it cannot happen again".

Kit Malthouse said: "Earlier this week, a standard housekeeping process that runs on the Police National Computer deleted a number of records in error. A fast time review has identified the problem and corrected the process so it cannot happen again.

"The Home Office, NPCC and other law enforcement partners are working at pace to recover the data.

"While the loss relates to individuals who were arrested and then released with no further action, I have asked officials and the police to confirm their initial assessment that there is no threat to public safety.

"I will provide further updates as we conclude our work."

Kit Malthouse, policing minister - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

08:35 AM

Travel bans 'always behind the curve', says epidemiologist

Travel bans are "always a little bit behind the curve", but the latest one should "hopefully" reduce the risk of the Brazilian variant entering the UK, an epidemiologist has said.

Dr Mike Tildesley suggested the South America travel ban, which came into force at 4am on Friday, was late but will still "minimise the risk".

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Dr Tildesley said: "We always have this issue with travel bans of course, that we're always a little bit behind the curve.

"With Covid we need to remember that when you develop symptoms you could have been infected up to a couple of weeks ago, so it's really important that these travel bans come in quickly so that we can prevent any risk.

"My understanding is that there haven't really been any flights coming from Brazil for about the past week, so hopefully the immediate travel ban should really minimise the risk."

He added that scientists will know "in the next few days" whether the ban has had "a significant effect".

Britain has banned all arrivals from South American countries and Portugal - AFP

08:29 AM

Parents would prioritise food if given cash instead of parcels, says Labour MP

The Government should give parents struggling to feed their children extra cash rather than food boxes or vouchers, Labour's shadow education secretary has said.

Kate Green told ITV's Good Morning Britain that "research going back many decades" showed that parents would spend money on food and other essentials if they receive it.

"We know that when families haven't got enough money to feed their children properly, it's parents, particularly mums who go without," she added.

"Of course we need children to be properly fed with nourishing foods, but we need mums and dads to be properly fed with nourishing food so they can look after their families properly.

"Everything we know is that if you give parents money to spend on their children, that's what they do, that's what they prioritise - as any parent would."

08:27 AM

Labour calls for Gavin Williamson to quit over food parcels row

Shadow education secretary Kate Green has called on Gavin Williamson to resign following the latest row over food parcels provided to families in need of support during the pandemic.

Images of parcels containing just £4 or £5 worth of food instead of the promised £30 were shared online earlier this week, sparking a public outcry and a renewed campaign from Marcus Rashford.

Ms Green told Good Morning Britain: Patience has completely run out with Gavin Williamson and I do think it is time for him to go.

"Our children's future, our children's education, our children's well being, is too important to be left in the hands of someone who plainly isn't up to the job and I think it's time for him to go."

The contents of one food parcel, meant to be worth £30

08:24 AM

Tory MPs round on 'poor man's Machiavelli' over PM leadership threat

Conservative MPs have rounded on Steve Baker, after the co-head of the Covid Recovery Group warned Boris Johnson that his leadership would be "on the table" if he did not set out a "clear plan".

But the Wycombe MP's warning that "debate will become about the PM's leadership if the government does not set out a clear plan for when our full freedoms will be restored" was not entirely wrong, they noted.

One senior Tory said: "Baker overrates how important he is - but BJ has pissed off his base within the party, so he could have more issues."

Another likened it to Grant Shapp's failed bid to oust Theresa May in 2017, adding: "But it doesn't come out of nowhere. There are a lot of unhappy people."

A third was more damning of Mr Baker, saying: "By all means have a debate about lockdown, but to start going on about challenging Boris is bonkers, He won us a majority of 80 last year for goodness sake. Steve's ego needs some sanitiser. He needs to get some self-control and stop being a poor man's version of Machiavelli."

08:17 AM

'Shocking' care home Covid outbreaks at levels not seen since first peak

Outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes have more than trebled in a month, with levels of infections now similar to the peak of the first wave, figures show.

The latest surveillance data from Public Health England (PHE) reveals that, in the week to January 14, there was the second highest weekly total since records began in April.

On Thursday night, senior figures said the numbers were "shocking" and warned: "Care homes cannot be neglected again."

Read the full story here.

08:11 AM

Travel ban from Brazil needed to stop UK 'tripping up at the last moment' says Shapps

Grant Shapps has defended the delay in imposing a new travel ban on travellers from South America and Portugal several days after the Brazil variant was first identified, saying it is needed to avoid "tripping up at this last moment".

The travel ban came in at 4am this morning, five days after it was identified and two days after Boris Johnson said he was "concerned" about it.

The Transport Secretary told Sky News: "We are at this late stage now, we have got so far - we have got jabs into the arms of three million Brits now - that's more than France, Spain, Germany, Italy put together, and we do not want to be tripping up at this last moment.

"Which is why I took the decision, as an extra precaution, to ban those flights entirely."

Mr Shapps added: "Everybody coming from anywhere not on a travel corridor must, by law, quarantine.

"And there are not exceptions to that and you can end up with a criminal record if you don't."

07:56 AM

PM considers overhaul of workers' rights

Boris Johnson is considering a post-Brexit overhaul of labour laws to free businesses from regulations originally imposed by the EU.

The 48-hour working week is one of the regulations being targeted by the Government, it was reported on Thursday night, in a move that is likely to meet with resistance from trade unions.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), has asked business leaders for their views on the ideas, which are understood to be at an early stage.

Ministers believe the current laws, imported from EU law as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, can be tweaked to benefit both businesses and workers.

Read the full story here.