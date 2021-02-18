Politics latest news: Care home visits could restart in weeks, as minister says there's no need for second jab

Cat Neilan
The minister suggested screens could come down and physical contact resume in just a matter of weeks - AP
Visits to care homes - complete with hand-holding - could resume within just a few weeks, the social care minister has said.

Helen Whately told Sky News that care home visits without screens and other restrictions could restart again imminently, as she said she believed residents only needed a first dose of vaccine to be sufficiently protected.

She told Sky News: "As we come out of national lockdown... I don't see we have to wait for second vaccination dose, I want to open up sooner than that."

However the minister stressed that some caution would be necessary as "most residents have only had their first dose, some only recently", but said she was hopeful that people would soon be able to "hold hands again and see somebody who you haven't been able to see very much in the last few months and over the last year".

Boris Johnson is to begin assessing data as he puts his roadmap out of lockdown together today, ahead of his statement on Monday.

Follow the latest updates below.

08:30 AM

Government could re-introduce local lockdowns to tackle outbreaks, minister says

Local lockdowns could be re-introduced after the national restrictions are lifted as part of measures to tackle flare ups, a minister has said.

Helen Whately stressed she did not want to "pre-empt" Boris Johnson's speech unveiling the roadmap next Monday, urging people to "wait until next week".

But she added that the Government "learnt during the summer how to manage localised outbreaks and take that approach".

The care minister said restrictions will be eased "step by step", noting there are still 20,000 people in hospital with Covid, after more than 1,000 people were admitted on Saturday alone.

"I want this to be the last ever national lockdown," she added.

08:19 AM

Lord Frost replaces Michael Gove as 'minister for Brexit Britain'

Boris Johnson has replaced Michael Gove with a staunch ally to lead post-Brexit talks with Brussels.

Lord Frost, who led negotiations over a Brexit trade deal, was made a Government minister and will now chair the two critical committees dealing with UK-EU relations.

With talks over Northern Ireland expected to intensify, multiple Whitehall sources said the switch was made because Mr Johnson wanted a harder stance with Brussels.

One Government minister told The Telegraph that the Prime Minister wanted a "punchier" approach to be adopted. An ally of Lord Frost said he is "a tougher negotiator" than Mr Gove.

Read the full story here.

08:17 AM

School mass testing plans 'work in progress', minister claims

Plans for mass testing in schools are a "work in progress", a minister has said, after the Telegraph this morning revealed plans to make parents responsible for testing their children.

Families of secondary school pupils will be asked to administer lateral flow tests at home during term time under plans being drawn up by the Government.

Helen Whately, the care minister, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There is work being done to look at how testing will help schools come back. But there will be more details set out about that next week."

Asked about the Telegraph's report, she added: "I'm not going to get drawn into that, there is work in progress looking at how testing can support schools to come back.

"There's already testing going on in schools where you have children of key workers and teachers in schools at the moment because schools aren't completely closed, and there is work going on at the moment about the details of the return to schools, and there will be more said about that next week."

08:14 AM

Boris Johnson urged to recognise long Covid as 'occupational disease'

The Government has been urged to launch a compensation scheme for frontline workers who are suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should recognise long Covid as an "occupational disease" - as done in France, Germany, Belgium and Denmark - saying some sufferers have found it hard to return to work.

Symptoms of long Covid include ongoing fatigue, loss of taste or smell, and respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

APPG chairwoman Layla Moran said: "When it comes to frontline NHS, care and key workers, they were specifically asked to go to work and save lives while everyone else was asked to stay at home.

"They were exposed to an increased level of risk of catching the virus, often without adequate levels of PPE."

08:10 AM

Conservative ideology a 'contributing factor' in UK's death toll, claims shadow chancellor

Conservative ideology - such as the thinking behind austerity - has been a "contributing factor" in the UK's high death toll, the shadow chancellor has claimed.

Anneliese Dodds said a "lack of resilience" in public services before the coronavirus crisis contributed to the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Speaking ahead of a speech by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, she said: "We were lacking in that resilience in our public services when we entered this crisis but we also have very strong evidence."

Ms Dodds refused to explicitly blame Conservative ideology for the UK's high coronavirus death toll but agreed it had been a "contributing factor".

"I do believe to the extent that ideology is linked with failed policy that, of course, there has been a link," she said.

"We have suffered more, unfortunately, but I'm not going to say to you that there's some simple explanation that sums all of this up."

08:06 AM

Boris Johnson to begin assessing lockdown data for roadmap

Boris Johnson is to begin assessing data on the impact of vaccines on coronavirus after stressing he will take a "cautious and irreversible approach" to easing England's third national lockdown.

The Prime Minister is understood to be expecting evidence on the impact of the UK's jabs programme on hospital admissions and deaths by the end of Friday, ahead of setting out his roadmap next week.

But it was unclear whether the early data would include the impact on transmission, with the results of two key Public Health England (PHE) studies potentially not ready until next month.

Meanwhile, major research showed lockdown measures were significantly driving down infection levels across the nation, but that they remained high and at similar levels to those observed in late September.

Imperial College London's React study, which tested more than 85,000 people in England between February 4 and 13, suggested infections had dropped to just one in 200 people.

08:03 AM

Care home visitors will need PPE to start with, says minister

Visitors to care homes will be expected to wear PPE when they see loved ones initially, a minister has said.

Helen Whately stressed there was "still a way to go" in terms of establishing whether the vaccine stopped transmission.

She told BBC Breakfast: "Visiting will be taken step by step and we will, for instance, when people come back to more normal visiting, still be asking people to use PPE and follow those kinds of procedures."

She added: "I don't want to have to wait for the second vaccination dose. Clearly, that's really important to give care home residents maximum protection, but I really want us to be able to open up cautiously and carefully.

"To enable residents some contact with family members, because I know it's just so, so important."

07:58 AM

'Substantial' drop in Covid rates a result of lockdown, not vaccine, claims Imperial scientist

The two-thirds drop in infection rates is the "effects of lockdown itself" rather than the vaccine, one of the professors of the REACT study has said.

The country's biggest study of community coronavirus testing has found that coronavirus rates have dropped back "substantially" to levels last seen in September. But infections are still high with around 1 in 200 people testing positive.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the Imperial study, told Radio 4's Today programme that the drop had been observed across all age groups, suggesting it was not as a result of the vaccination programme.

"We are seeing the same drop in older people as we see across other age groups," he said. "We are looking at the effects of lockdown itself."

He noted that cases had "dramatically declined in the south east... less so in north."

07:46 AM

