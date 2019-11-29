Boris Johnson’s Brexit Vision Takes a Protectionist Turn

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson’s plans for Brexit are taking a protectionist turn as he seeks to win votes in the opposition Labour Party’s former industrial heartlands in the Dec. 12 general election.

On Friday, the U.K. prime minister announced he would relax state aid rules that he said force governments to wait “months or years” before providing help, boost companies’ defenses against foreign takeovers, and encourage government bodies to buy British.

The plans may not only disappoint Brexit’s free-marketeer supporters, they could also make it harder for Johnson to sign a trade agreement with the European Union by the end of 2020. The bloc has strict limits on state aid to prevent unfair competition, and no reason to make an exception for the U.K. or give it an advantage.

Johnson, who has pledged to leave the EU by the end of January, needs to reach a trade deal with the bloc by the time the U.K.’s current arrangements expire at the end of next year. The further he strays from EU standards on labor, environment and state aid, the harder it will be for the two sides to reach an agreement.

Taking questions from the press after a speech in London, Johnson said that “of course” the state aid rules would be compatible with those of the EU.

“Were there to be any issues arising, then as you know, under any big free trade deal, there’s a joint committee to arbitrate on whether some unfair subsidy or dispensation has been made,” Johnson said. “But it would be a committee of sovereign equals.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Edward Evans in London at eevans3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Thomas Penny, Stuart Biggs

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.