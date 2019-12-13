Boris Johnson calls U.K. election win an "irrefutable" Brexit mandate

London — The British people have spoken, again. Three years ago they said they wanted to leave the European Union, and with this week's tsunami , which would break up the United Kingdom. In a 2014 public referendum, before Brexit was a thing, the Scots rejected independence. But on Thursday, the SNP won a decisive victory on its home turf, taking 50 of Scotland's 58 seats in Parliament.

Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon cheers with supporters at a counting center for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Scotland, December 13, 2019. RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS

Leader Nicola Sturgeon said the results had given the SNP a "renewed, refreshed, strengthened mandate" to demand a new independence referendum. She said Johnson and the Conservatives had "no right" to pull Scotland out of the EU.

Johnson, she said, "must accept that I have a mandate to give Scotland a choice for an alternative future."

