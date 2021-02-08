Boris Johnson concerned crime could 'rebound' after end of lockdown

Tony Diver
Boris Johnson visited a vaccination centre in Derby on Monday - PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
Boris Johnson visited a vaccination centre in Derby on Monday - PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Boris Johnson has said he fears crime could "rebound" as lockdown restrictions are lifted, as he expressed condolences to the family of a man stabbed in London on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said there had been a ”big fall” in crime figures but he is “worried about it rebounding as we come out of lockdown”.

Theft and robbery offences in the UK fell sharply during the first lockdown but recovered to around 80 per cent of their normal level by September, the latest figures show.

By the same point, the number of criminal damage and sexual offences had returned to 2019 levels.

On gang violence, Mr Johnson said he and ministers are doing “everything we can” to ensure a "tough policing policy response" and to "make sure that kids, young people, have other things to do, they don't get sucked into the nihilistic culture of these gangs".

The Prime Minister sent his condolences to the family of Sven Badzak, a 22-year-old aspiring lawyer who was killed after being chased and attacked in Kilburn, north west London, on Saturday.

Mr Badzak’s mother, Jasna, said her son was attacked “for no reason” when he left the house to buy some orange juice.

Mr Johnson said: "My thoughts are very much with her and with her family in mourning the loss of her son”.

“I think that what's happening on the streets of too many of our cities is very very sad and I want to see kids protected from some of the gang crime, the knife crime, the cultural violence, that they're all too often sucked up in.”

Last month Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, announced a £20m boost to the Government’s Safer Streets fund, which aims to tackle burglary, robbery and theft.

Ms Patel said the Government had recruited 6,620 new police officers of the 20,000 pledged in the 2019 Conservative manifesto.

