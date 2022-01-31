Boris Johnson condemned over "failures of leadership"
- Boris JohnsonPrime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing backlash after reports surfaced of parties at 10 Downing Street during the height of COVID restrictions. The gatherings reflected "failures of leadership and judgment," an investigation said. Roxana Saberi has the details.