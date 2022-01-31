Boris Johnson condemned over "failures of leadership"

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

The Baltimore real estate market is booming this year, and it has been that way since COVID-19 threw the market into a frenzy two years ago. For more than a century, Baltimoreans have passed by the Queen Anne-style Victorian home, many curious as to what it looks like inside. Don Schmincke's family has owned the home on North Roland Avenue for almost two decades. It has inspired several Christmas card designs and even a dollhouse, but now, the time has come to sell it.