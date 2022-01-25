Boris Johnson could be interviewed in Met Police ‘partygate’ investigation

Scotland has confirmed the Metropolitan Police Service is investigating claims of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street - DANIEL LEAL /AFP

Boris Johnson could be interviewed by detectives as part of the criminal investigation into ‘partygate’, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police Service has now launched its own inquiry into claims that illegal gatherings were held in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Met Commissioner, confirmed that detectives launched the investigation after receiving information from the Cabinet Office.

It is understood that evidence passed to officers includes statements, logs and CCTV footage.

But as part of the inquiry the Prime Minister may also have to be interviewed by officers in order to put forward any possible defence to the allegations that he flouted Covid-19 regulations.

It would be the first time a sitting prime minister has been interviewed by police as part of a criminal investigation since Tony Blair was questioned in 2006 as part of the cash for honours inquiry.

Downing Street confirmed that Mr Johnson was willing to be interviewed if necessary and would comply fully with the police probe.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also said he would be willing to hand over any documents, diaries and mobile phones required by the Met.

The spokesman said all government employees would “fully cooperate” with the investigation, adding that Mr Johnson had full confidence in Dame Cressida.

Any breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations are summary only offences which are punished with Fixed Penalty Notices.

But the prospect of a Prime Minister being questioned by detectives on suspicion of breaking the law would increase the already intense pressure on Boris Johnson.

It is not clear if Mr Johnson would be questioned under caution as part of the investigation or would be interviewed as a witness.

PM ‘will not be afforded any niceties’

But a police source said: “When Tony Blair was under investigation over cash for honours,

Downing Street let it be known that if he was interviewed under caution he would have to resign. So he was questioned without the caution and without a lawyer present. Boris will not get the same treatment.

“This time around public opinion is against Boris and he will not be afforded any niceties. Boris does not have the same reputation that Blair had back then.

“Cash for honours was a much more serious offence but this is much more straightforward. Boris set the rules and he will have to answer for that. He won’t be able to give a ‘no comment’ interview. That’s not something a prime minister can do.”