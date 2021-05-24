Boris Johnson ‘will foot the bill’ when he marries Carrie Symonds

Lucy Fisher
·4 min read
Boris Johnson - Matt Dunham&#xa0;/AP
Boris Johnson will cover the costs of his wedding at Chequers if he chooses the 16th-century Buckinghamshire manor as the venue, government sources have said.

He is set to become the first Prime Minister to get married in office in 200 years, having set a date in July next year to marry his fiancée, Carrie Symonds.

The couple have sent out save-the-date cards to family and friends to inform them the ceremony will take place on July 30, The Sun reported on Monday.

However, the location of the nuptials is being kept secret, it is understood. The couple could choose Chequers, the Elizabethan manor at the foot of the Chiltern Hills that has been the grace-and-favour residence of the Prime Minister since the 1920s.

A government source said on Monday it was "fair to assume" that Mr Johnson would cover any costs, confirming that the taxpayer would not be left to pick up the bill for the celebration.

Speculation has also arisen that the couple could opt to hold the wedding at Port Lympne safari park in Kent, where Ms Symonds works as communications chief for an animal conservation charity.

They are the first unwed couple to reside at Downing Street.

Chequers&#xa0; - Eddie Keogh/Reuters
A Tory source said they expected the news to give Mr Johnson a bump in the opinion polls, arguing: "It’s good, forward-looking news. People like a wedding and I think it will give him a boost. The public will see the human side. Hopefully things will be going well at that point [next July] economically, post-pandemic."

Historian Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written political biographies of the past six prime ministers, also predicted it would positively shape Mr Johnson’s public image.

He told The Telegraph: "In every way this is a gain for Boris. It will provide greater stability in his personal life. It will reduce the questions about the role and influence of Carrie. It will make him seem a more grounded figure."

Offering a parallel analogy from the twentieth century, Sir Anthony said there was "great excitement" when Prime Minister-elect Anthony Eden married Winston Churchill's niece Clarissa Spencer-Churchill in 1952, hosting celebrations in the garden of No 10.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds reportedly became engaged while on holiday in Mustique in December 2019, following the Conservatives’ landslide election victory.

The Commons standards watchdog is currently investigating Mr Johnson over the trip, amid a row about his disclosure of the donor who paid for it.

Ms Symonds announced news of their engagement on social media in February last year, at the same time disclosing her pregnancy. Any initial plans to get married soon may have been interrupted by the pandemic.

Questions about how the couple will foot the bill for the celebration began to circulate in Westminster yesterday, following reports about Mr Johnson’s alleged financial issues.

One Tory MP remarked: "It will take the PM at least over a year to save up for the wedding."

Mr Johnson reportedly sought donors to pay for a lavish refurbishment of the couple’s Downing Street flat and to fund a nanny for their son. No 10 has said Mr Johnson has paid for the redecoration and his childcare.

Ms Symonds is a Catholic and the couple’s infant son, Wilfred, was baptised into the faith at Westminster Cathedral last autumn, according to reports.

There is a Catholic church near Chequers in the village of Great Missenden, where Tony Blair attended mass. His wife, Cherie Blair, and their four children were Catholic, while he converted from the Church of England after leaving office.

If the Prime Minister and Ms Symonds want a Catholic marriage, it is thought that Mr Johnson would need to seek an annulment for his previous marriages beforehand.

His divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four children, was finalised after he arrived in Downing Street in 2019.

That relationship followed a previous marriage to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, whom Mr Johnson met at Oxford University.

The last inhabitant of Downing Street to wed while Prime Minister was Lord Liverpool, who married Lady Mary Chester in 1822 following the death of his first wife Louisa. The marriage took place at Hampton Court.

Before that, the Duke of Grafton married his second wife, Elizabeth Wrottesley, while he was Prime Minister in 1769.

The ceremony at Woburn Abbey took place three months after he and his first wife Anne Liddell sought a divorce, both parties having taken lovers outside the marriage.

