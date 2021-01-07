Politics latest news: Brexit border problems stop deliveries as M&S warns of disruption for expats

Cat Neilan
Empty shelves at the M&amp;S store downtown Paris.&nbsp; - AFP
Empty shelves at the M&S store downtown Paris. - AFP

Complex and confusing new processes introduced as a result of Brexit are beginning to take their toll, with firms struggling to get goods across borders, forcing some to pause operations. 

Donna Fordyce, chief executive at Seafood Scotland, said exporters had been hit by a "perfect storm" of bureaucracy, IT problems and confusion.

She said: "Weakened by Covid-19, and the closure of the French border before Christmas, the end of the Brexit transition period has unleashed layer upon layer of administrative problems, resulting in queues, border refusals and utter confusion."

Marks and Spencer's boss Steve Rowe said new rules and regulations would "significantly impact" its overseas ventures in Ireland, the Czech Republic and France, where shelves are already empty of some items. Brexit was causing problems with "potential tariffs on part of our range exported to the EU, together with very complex administrative processes", he added. 

Meanwhile delivery firm DPD UK is pausing its services in Europe, including Ireland, until at least Wednesday citing "more complex processes, and additional customs data requirements for parcels destined for Europe" after Brexit. Around 20 per cent of parcels were being returned for not having the right information, the group said. 

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted that goods were "flowing perfectly smoothly. Certainly we have not seen the 11-mile traffic jams we were told about."

He told Radio 4's Today Programme "it has been a quieter start of the year" but "busy times" may return to UK borders as firms get to grips with new paperwork.

11:25 AM

Home Office criticises decision to drop prosecution over oil tanker hijacking

The Home Office has criticised a decision to drop the prosecution of seven men detained by special forces after the suspected hijacking of an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight.

The men, all from Nigeria, were detained by the British Special Boat Service (SBS) after an incident on board the Nave Andromeda on Sunday October 25.

Two men had already been charged with an offence relating to conduct endangering ships but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided there is insufficient evidence to charge the other five men detained.

A Home Office spokesman said: "We are disappointed by this decision. It is frustrating that there will be no prosecution in relation to this very serious incident and the British people will struggle to understand how this can be the case.

"The Home Office is working with the CPS urgently to resolve the issues raised by this case. The immigration cases will be dealt with as quickly as possible and removal action will be pursued against anyone who has no right to remain in the UK."

The Nave Andromeda oil tanker, which seven men attempted to hijack last year - PA
The Nave Andromeda oil tanker, which seven men attempted to hijack last year - PA

11:15 AM

Four in 10 Britons formed a Christmas bubble, ONS figures show

Four in 10 adults in Britain formed a Christmas bubble to celebrate Christmas Day, figures suggest.

Some 44 per cent of adults in England, Scotland and Wales said they met up to two other households on December 25, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The same proportion said they had not done so, while 10 per cent said it was not permitted in their area, despite Boris Johnson announcing just days before taht 18 million people who lived in England's Tier 4 could not meet people outside their household or support bubble.

Families had hoped to take advantage of a five-day relaxation of social restrictions to meet family members and friends indoors.

Outside of Tier 4 areas, people in England were allowed to meet for one day. Scotland and Wales also restricted Christmas bubbles to a single day.

10:58 AM

UK Government has given power over Brexit disruption to EU, claims trade body

The UK Government should have sought an implementation period to allow new rules to bed in, a trade body has said. 

So far French customs authorities were "being pragmatic and trying to be helpful" but have warned they will "enforce to the letter" the post-Brexit rules, said Cold Chain Federation boss Shane Brennan.  

He told Sky News: "The Government should have asked for implementation period with EU, ultimately the UK Government can't do anything about it now. It is all about what the French authorities, the Irish authorities, the EU authorities want to do. 

"Our plea is to them please be pragmatic. The route to compliance is through helping businesses understand... and over time we will get to compliance rate."

He warned against taking a "hard medicine approach", saying this would "lead to significant shortages and disruption, both ways".

So far customs officials are being &#39;pragmatic&#39; - but they will soon begin enforcing rules &#39;to the letter&#39; - AFP
So far customs officials are being 'pragmatic' - but they will soon begin enforcing rules 'to the letter' - AFP

10:51 AM

Post-Brexit trade disruption could get 'significantly' worse next week, warns trade body

The post-Brexit disruption to trade could get "significantly" worse next week, an export trade body has warned, saying the UK Government's own worst case scenario of 40-70 per cent of trade being affected "feels realistic". 

Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, which represents chilled transport and storage companies, told Sky News trade was in "an unusual weird period of calm" with both Brexit and Covid halving the level of imports and exports. 

But trade would be "ramping up through next week" just as French authorities are likely to start "clamping down" on the new rules, he added.  

Members of the military speak with truck drivers at the Sevington Inland Border facility for customs clearance near Mersham - Bloomberg
Members of the military speak with truck drivers at the Sevington Inland Border facility for customs clearance near Mersham - Bloomberg

10:40 AM

Lorry backlog is building - just not at the ports - claims haulier boss

A lack of queues at UK borders is belying the problems caused by post-Brexit red tape, the boss of one of Wales' largest hauliers has said. 

Andrew Kinsella, managing director of Gwynedd Shipping, said his company has a backlog of 60 lorries waiting to be shipped to Dublin.

"Whilst you don't see queues at ports and terminals the reality is that these queues are developing elsewhere in our depot in Holyhead , in our depot in Deeside and in our depot in Newport in South Wales and lots of hauliers have depots in the proximity of ports," he told the BBC. 

"There are a lot of issues about demarcation about who is going to arrange the export declaration with the UK revenue authorities, who's going to arrange the import declaration, the hauliers then trying to arrange the import safety and security declaration to create an ENS number which helps you generate a PBN number so there has been a lot of everyone finding their feet".

10:28 AM

Have your say: Was the post-Brexit border disruption inevitable?

Firms are starting to raise the alarm about the impact complex and confusing new paperwork is having on their ability to trade between the UK and EU.

Trade experts have long warned that it would take a few days for the issues to start trickling through, but now businesses as wide-ranging as Marks & Spencer, DPD and Seafood Scotland have said they are struggling with the post-Brexit changes, which the Cold Chain Federation believe could last for years. 

Labour claims it is the Government's fault for not giving firms more time to prepare - but was some disruption always inevitable? 

Have your say in the poll below. 

10:15 AM

Brexit border problems because of Government's poor preparation', Labour claims

Labour has accused the Government of failing to properly prepare for the end of the transition period on December 31.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: "The Government promised it had a plan to make sure things ran smoothly for businesses and hauliers post-Brexit.

"It's clear the problems caused by its poor preparation and delaying tactics have not gone away. Ministers have to get a grip on this and make sure essential workers are actually able to do their jobs, or we risk seeing a repeat of the chaos on our roads at Christmas."

Cuddly toys and an &#39;Exit&#39; sign in the window of a truck at the exit to the Sevington Inland Border facility - Bloomberg
Cuddly toys and an 'Exit' sign in the window of a truck at the exit to the Sevington Inland Border facility - Bloomberg

10:13 AM

Brexit disruption could last for years, export trade body warns

Cross-border trade is half normal levels because of the impact post-Brexit red tape is having, and could take years to resolve, an export trade body has said. 

Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, which represents chilled transport and storage companies, said the emerging problems have come despite the amount of cross border traffic still being quite low.

He said there was a "growing problem and sense of unease" among its members.

"Trade flows are still only about 50 per cent of what we would expect, but even at those levels we are seeing levels of confusion and delays," he told the BBC's Today programme. "The feeling is we are building to quite a significant potential disruption."

Speaking to Sky News just now, he added it would take "weeks if not months" to resolve, suggesting the industry could be reliant on "sticking plasters and patching things up" for years. 

10:10 AM

Brexit red tape leaves fish rotting on Cornish boats

Cornish fishermen's catches are being left to rot because a post-Brexit "brick wall of bureaucracy" is holding up exports to the European Union.

New paperwork has been introduced for all British fishermen since the UK left the EU on Dec 31, including a European Health Certificate, which proves their fish meet regulatory standards.

Getting the paperwork requires a vet who is approved by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to inspect the goods before export. But a shortage of vets is causing delays.

Read the full details here.

10:05 AM

Inside the White House: Donald Trump's long and lonely night

Donald Trump was a man alone in the White House on Thursday as aides deserted the president and left him to an ignominious fate.

Some of those closest to Mr Trump were said to be avoiding speaking to him on legal advice in case anything they said might later come up in a congressional investigation. Others were simply flabbergasted and felt the man they served had crossed the Rubicon – and they could not go with him.

Cut off from Twitter and Facebook, and increasingly isolated, Mr Trump was left to stew, watching on cable television as his legacy – and his chances of returning to the White House in 2024 – withered away.

Read the full story here. 

09:51 AM

Boris Johnson to get Liaison Committee grilling next week

Next week sees the official return to work for MPs, with Boris Johnson's appearance before the Liaison Committee likely to take centre stage. 

The Prime Minister will answer questions from committee chairman Sir Bernard Jenkin and others on Wednesday 13 January from 3:30pm. 

Those taking part will include Education Committee chair Robert Halfon; Health Committee chair Jeremy Hunt; the Beis Committee's Darren Jones; the chairs of two Brexit-focused committees Sir Bill Cash and Hillary Benn; Home Affairs Committee chair Yvette Cooper, and Tom Tugendhat, Foreign Affairs Committee chairman. 

09:31 AM

Report suggesting Pfizer vaccine works against new variants 'god news', says expert

An expert epidemiologist who co-chaired the Hong Kong inquiry into the 2003 Sars outbreak has hailed the news that Pfizer vaccine is still effective on UK and South Africa coronavirus variants as "good news".

Professor Sian Griffiths, who also serves on an advisory board for Public Health England, told BBC Breakfast that while the report had not been peer-reviewed "the results were very positive, meaning that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does protect against those variants and also other variants."

She said the UK's "good genomics" had allowed scientists here to understand the new variant which pushed infections up in London and the South East of England.

"Other countries are needing to do more work on which variant it is that's pushing their numbers up, and what we need to do is have these amazing scientific advances that we've made through the pandemic apply to making sure that vaccines do cover variants and therefore provide protection," she added. 

"So the good news this morning is that it appears that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does protect against the South Africa strain, so people can rest assured that that particular strain isn't escaping the population."

09:26 AM

ICYMI: Boris Johnson condemns Donald Trump after US Capitol violence

Boris Johnson has "unreservedly" condemned Donald Trump for encouraging the crowd that stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson has had a warm relationship with Mr Trump until now, and has been repeatedly praised by the president for his leadership and his handling of Brexit.

But the Prime Minister took the opportunity to distance himself from Mr Trump as he was asked about the Capitol riot at a Downing Street press conference on Thursday and expressed relief that Joe Biden had been confirmed as the next president.

Watch the moment below. 

09:11 AM

Boris Johnson's father to get second vaccine today

The Prime Minister's 80-year old father Stanley Johnson  is due to have his second coronavirus jab today - but admitted he was not clear what the rules were after he had been vaccinated.

Mr Johnson told Good Morning Britain that he would soon be "fancy free" and that he would behave "perfectly properly" after receiving the second vaccine.

"Do we have a get out of jail free card... I think probably not. I think the rules will still have to be locked down," he said.

He added: "I'm very reassured by the fact that we have got a grip on the vaccination programme. Someone has said, 'give us the tools and we'll finish the jab'... so I'm confident that we'll get there, and we'll get there by Easter."

Asked about his social distancing practices Mr Johnson said: "Sometimes the mask slips, as you know... I have a prominent nose and it's not always easy to keep it all covered."

09:01 AM

UK sees 27 per cent rise in new daily Covid cases, study suggests

The UK has seen a 27 per cent increase in new daily symptomatic cases of Covid in just a week, data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study UK Infection Survey run by King's College London suggests.

There are 69,958 daily new symptomatic cases of coronavirus in the UK on average, with the R-rate at 1.2.

"In England, daily new cases continue to rise slowly but the numbers are being driven by recent big increases in London, South East and East of England," according to the study authors.

Tim Spector, lead scientist on the study, said: "The UK is now worryingly at 70,000 new daily cases and around 800,000 infected individuals, and the worst-hit areas continue to be Wales, London and the South East.

"One in 42 people in London has symptomatic Covid now, so those living in the capital must take care.

"The good news is that we are now seeing new cases in London coming down slightly."

08:56 AM

Don't make same mistakes on Covid border safety, says Home Affairs Committee chair

Yvette Cooper has urged ministers not to "make the same mistakes again" on preventing coronavirus cases from arriving from overseas.

The senior Labour MP and chair of the Home Affairs Committee welcomed pre-departure tests but noted "many countries have had these in place for some time" and there are still "many gaps" in the UK approach.

"Currently the UK still has no testing on arrival and very patchy self-isolation arrangements for arriving travellers in contrast to the strong arrival testing and quarantine arrangements that other countries have," she said.

"The UK's Covid border measures were too weak last spring and, as our Home Affairs Committee report made clear last year, the first wave of the pandemic was worse as a result.

"In the face of the South Africa or other new variants that we need to prevent taking hold in the UK, the Government should be learning from other countries so it doesn't make the same mistakes again."

08:48 AM

Stanley Johnson defends 'tiny gesture' of applying for French passport

Stanley Johnson has defended his "sentimental and symbolic" decision to apply for a French passport, saying his son the Prime Minister should be "jolly pleased" with the decision.

"I'm rather pleased with the notion, I like the idea. My thought is that at this moment we certainly don't need to be anti-European," he told Good Morning Britain.

"This is a little, tiny gesture by me to build the bridge, faire le pont, I think you might say.

"I think (Boris Johnson) should be jolly pleased. His middle name... is after my French grandmother. As a matter of fact I think he's lived most of his life as an American.

"He's perfectly aware of this... it's a nice idea."

08:46 AM

UK should move to 'global standard' on airport testing, says Heathrow boss

Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye said the Government should move to a "global standard" for pre-departure testing.

He told Sky News: "Having people taking a test three days before they are due to fly, self-isolating in their home country, and then taking a second test at the airport to confirm that they don't have Covid before getting on the plane, and then being able to travel freely afterwards.

"Now is not the time to do that - we are facing a new threat with these new variants from South Africa and here in the UK, so we need a much tighter regime, but there has to be a plan put together now for what comes next."

08:35 AM

Closing UK borders would not help Covid spread 'one iota', says Grant Shapps

Closing the UK's borders would not help "one iota", Grant Shapps has said, as he unveils the new plan to test all arrivals into the country.

The Transport Secretary said implementing tougher measures would not have prevented the spread of coronavirus, noting that the US had failed to keep it out of the country despite shutting its borders in March. 

The new testing regime - which is being introduced after months of concern at the lack of controls on arrivals into the UK - would not replace quarantine, which he described as "the gold standard", but be an additional level of protection.  

"This is an extra check and we're doing this now because there are these variants that we're very keen to keep out of the country, like the South African variant, for example," he told Sky News. "There are the concerns about the South African one in particular about how effective the vaccine would be against it so we simply cannot take chances.

"So today because of that variant it has become much more urgent."

The Cabinet minister was "pretty certain" that Wales and Northern Ireland will also introduce the requirement, adding: "I suspect it will be a UK-wide requirement from some point next week."

08:32 AM

'Goods are flowing perfectly' after Brexit, Grant Shapps insists

Grant Shapps has insisted that goods are "flowing perfectly smoothly" into the UK, amid growing concerns that additional paperwork caused by Brexit starting to affect imports. 

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme that "businesses have known for a  long time [changes] were coming in", adding: "It is not the case that goods have stopped flowing.

"I was studying, as I do by the hour at the moment, the flow at Kent and it's been picking up every single day of this year so far and you're seeing goods crossing the short straits and flowing perfectly smoothly."

But challenged about the fact that goods volumes are half what they would normally be, he conceded "it has been a quieter start of the year, but a lot of that to do with anticipating - the stockpiling going on" before the end of last year. 

08:23 AM

Grant Shapps: It is man/woman versus virus

It is "man/woman versus virus", Grant Shapps has said, as he emphasises the need to keep any other Covid variants out of the country. 

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "It is a race to get people protected. If in six weeks time, by 15 February, we have covered the four categories listed that is 88 per cent of all the people who have been dying from this virus."

He added: "You can see how this could make a dramatic difference.

"No one wants to see another variation of the virus come in, other problems - there are lots of hurdles to overcome [by the vaccine target deadline]. We don't want to see anything trip that up."

08:17 AM

South African variant may 'render vaccine less useful', Grant Shapps warns

Grant Shapps has said it is "misleading" to suggest that the UK is behind other countries because it has not introduced arrivals testing before now, saying the regime is not as effective as quarantine. 

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "A test is a useful tool in the armory but nowhere near as good as quarantine and self isolation, which is 100 per cent because it gives time for virus to incubate."

"It sounds like silver bullet but it isn't," he said.

"But the reason for doing it now is because we have very deep concerns about the South African variant. We don't want to be in a position... where vaccine is rendered less useful by having different variants in the country."

08:12 AM

Grant Shapps dodges questions about removing Donald Trump from office

Grant Shapps has refused to say whether he thinks Donald Trump should be impeached or removed from office, following the riots in Washington this week. 

Democrats have called for the outgoing 45th president to be forced out of the White House before the inauguration on January 20 over his involvement in the storming of the Capitol building on Wednesday. 

Asked for his view, the Transport Secretary told Sky News: "What happened completely dishonours democracy and it was despicable to see those people encouraged to go to the Capitol building and ransack it like that and there's people's lives that have been lost as well.

"But leave it to the Americans to resolve. America's a great democracy, they've got all the institutions in place, the checks and balances are there and to see something like that happen in the United States is really quite extraordinary and I know there will be quite some reflection on that."

Pressed again, he said: "It is inescapable that people were encouraged to go and march on the Capitol building, the scenes were really quite despicable but we'll leave it to the Americans. I'm sure they'll put whatever they feel the correct process is in place."

08:08 AM

UK's borders 'absolutely not' unsafe, says Grant Shapps

The UK's borders have "absolutely not" been unsafe at any point during the pandemic, Grant Shapps has said. 

The Transport Secretary defended the decision not to shut the borders, as other countries did at the start of the outbreak and more recently as a result of the new variants, saying it would cause widespread disruption without helping. 

He told Sky News: "Putting aside the fact taht we are an island and require goods and things, look what happened to US where last March they closed the borders... It hasn’t helped them at all, not one iota."

The minister said he had spoken with CMO Professor Chris Whitty, who told him "there is no point in doing so, it would only delay things by four or five days, but stop goods and transactions taking place ".  

07:46 AM

EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK

EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders.

It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters.

A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.”

    Inside a Covid ward where staff are on a war footing Everyone will be within 10 miles of vaccine centre, PM pledges £500 fines for travellers who fail to test for Covid Alan Cochrane: Why won't Sturgeon give Oxford vaccine its proper name? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker. The not-yet peer reviewed study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein. The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralization elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists. The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited, because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus. Though Transport Secretary Grant Shapps cast doubt on the situation, telling Sky News: "There are the concerns about the South African one in particular about how effective the vaccine would be against it so we simply cannot take chances. Follow the latest updates below.