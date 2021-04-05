Politics latest news: Boris Johnson says he has not 'given up' on summer holidays

Tony Diver
·19 min read
Boris Johnson has said he has not “given up” on Britons flying abroad for summer holidays from mid-May, as it emerged most EU countries will be able to vaccinate the majority of their people by the end of June.

The Prime Minister said he wanted international travel to start up again and to make it as easy as possible.

He also raised the prospect of holidaymakers being able to use cheaper and faster Covid tests on their return to the UK.

Mr Johnson's more upbeat message about foreign travel came as EU documents suggested Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will be in a position to fully inoculate more than 55 per cent of their total populations by the end of June, at least two months ahead of schedule.

On a visit to an AstraZeneca laboratory in Macclesfield on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said: "I do want to see international travel start up again.

"We have to be realistic - a lot of the destinations we want to go to at the moment are suffering a new wave of the illness, of Covid, as we know.

"We can't do it immediately, but that doesn't mean we've given up on May 17 when we'll be saying as much as we can as soon as we can about international travel.

"I know how impatient people are to book their holidays if they possibly can. But we just have to be prudent at this stage."

02:44 PM

Pupils must continue wearing face masks after Easter holidays, says Williamson

Secondary school and college pupils will need to continue wearing face masks in class when they return after the Easter holidays, the Government has said.

It is expected that face coverings will no longer be required in classrooms or other communal areas in secondary schools and colleges in England at step 3 of the road map, which will be no earlier than May 17.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Schools and students have done a great job adapting to Covid-secure guidance and working hard to make sure it doesn't impact learning.

"We obviously all want to get back to facemask-free classrooms and we will do this in line with the latest scientific data while balancing the interests of students, teachers and the wider community."

02:37 PM

Steve Baker slams 'un-British' vaccine passport plans

Tory former minister Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservatives, hit out against the potential introduction of "discriminatory" and "entirely un-British" Covid status certificates.

"Covid status certification - the requirement to have a domestic vaccine passport or instead to take two tests a week in order to take part in society - would be discriminatory, lead to a two-tier Britain and be entirely incompatible with freedom," he said.

"Whether the Government imposes this, recommends it or simply stands back and allows it to happen, Covid status certification would be entirely un-British and our country and values would become unrecognisable.

"Spending vast sums of taxpayers' money and people's time testing for a disease we have vaccinated against, and encouraging businesses to discriminate against pregnant women, those with health conditions and allergies, people from ethnic minorities, the disabled and the poor, is not the sort of Britain we should allow the pandemic to turn us into.

02:35 PM

Jewish MP receives 'disgusting' email comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust

Dame Margaret Hodge, Labour MP for Barking
Dame Margaret Hodge, Labour MP for Barking - Getty Images Europe/DAN KITWOOD

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge said she has received "disgusting" emails comparing vaccine passports with the Holocaust.

The veteran former frontbencher, who is Jewish and had relatives killed in the Holocaust, accused those who sought to draw similarities between plans for individual Covid status certification and victims of Nazi persecution of "fearmongering".

Dame Margaret shared one such email with the PA news agency, which stated: "Hitler had his own version of vaccine passports too," and is accompanied by a picture of a bare forearm with a number tattooed.

The body of the email also carried the message: "Politicians SCUM. Media SCUM"

It appeared to have been sent to scores of Labour MPs.

The MP for Barking said: "It's absolutely disgusting."

02:10 PM

Lobby latest: No10 insist plans to offer all adults a jab by July are on track

Downing Street has insisted all adults will be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July as planned despite official estimates of supplies being sharply downgraded.

The Cabinet Office has indicated that an average of 2.7 million doses a week will be given in England until the end of July, down from a previous estimate of 3.2 million.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman refused to be drawn on "details around supplies and deliveries" of vaccine doses but said "we remain on track" to meet the targets set for the programme.

How the Covid-19 vaccines compare
How the Covid-19 vaccines compare

Supplies of vaccines in April have been constrained by the need to test a batch of 1.7 million doses and delays in a shipment of around five million from India.

The Cabinet Office scenario, provided to experts on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) suggests the squeeze on supplies may continue for months.

02:00 PM

Sturgeon signals she is open to vaccine passports

Ms Sturgeon called for a 'mature, grown up debate'
Ms Sturgeon called for a 'mature, grown up debate' - Jane Barlow/PA

Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects vaccine passports or certification in some form in Scotland and called for a "mature, grown-up debate" about their use.

The First Minister said she was "open-minded" on the issue of vaccine passports but insisted that there needed to be public support and confidence in the idea.

Speaking at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon warned that a scheme to enable people to prove their vaccine or infection status must not "gloss over the practical and ethical issues".

But she said that the Scottish Government should look "very carefully" at the concept of vaccine passports or certification if it could help society return to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think we will see some kind of vaccine certification starting to be used," Ms Sturgeon said.

She added: "We just don't know for sure yet, exactly what role they will play.

01:48 PM

Lobby latest: Johnson has 'absolutely no intention' of legalising cannabis

Responding to reports that Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has pledged to set up a commission on legalising cannabis, Downing Street said that Boris Johnson has "absolutely no intention" of doing so, and insisted that policy on controlled drugs was a matter for central Government.

Mr Johnson's press secretary, Allegra Stratton, told a Westminster briefing: "Policy on controlled drugs is a matter for UK Government and there are no plans to devolve this responsibility.

"The Prime Minister has spoken about this on many occasion - illicit drugs destroy lives and he has absolutely no intention of legalising cannabis, which is a harmful substance."

Ms Stratton added: "Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, will know that the policy on controlled drugs is a matter for the UK Government. It's not a matter for his office."

01:23 PM

Britain sees greenest lunchtime ever

Britain's grid was the greenest it has ever been at lunchtime on the Easter Bank Holiday Monday, the system operator has said.

Levels of carbon pollution per unit of electricity consumed dropped to just 39 grams of carbon dioxide - the lowest ever recorded for the grid - at 1pm on Monday, National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said.

Sunny spells and blustery conditions, along with low demand for power as a result of the Easter holiday, meant renewable sources of electricity topped the energy mix.

At 1pm on Monday, wind power made up 39% of the mix, with solar at 21% and nuclear accounting for 16%, so that almost four-fifths of electricity was coming from zero carbon sources.

12:57 PM

In pictures: Parties hit the campaign trail in advance of May 6

Politicians around the UK are gearing up for elections on May 6.

There are local elections across the country, Holyrood elections in Scotland, and mayoral elections in London and various other cities.

Here are some of today's campaign trail photos:

Sadiq Khan and Ed Miliband in a play centre in Camden - Elliott Franks
Sadiq Khan and Ed Miliband in a play centre in Camden - Elliott Franks
Sir Ed Davey mixes a cocktail in Lib Dem yellow in Watford - PA/Aaron Chown
Sir Ed Davey mixes a cocktail in Lib Dem yellow in Watford - PA/Aaron Chown
Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, at Ashton Lane in Glasgow - Wattie Cheung
Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, at Ashton Lane in Glasgow - Wattie Cheung

12:30 PM

Labour would not support vaccine passports in their current form

Following Jon Ashworth's broadcast round this morning, in which he suggested vaccine passports could be "discriminatory," the Telegraph understands that the party is planning not to support the plans if they were put to a vote in Parliament.

That gives Sir Keir Starmer wiggle room to abstain on the vote - which would give Boris Johnson the majority he needs to pass it.

12:08 PM

PM hints that cheap lateral flow tests could replace PCR as standard for travel

Boris Johnson visits AstraZeneca in Macclesfield, Cheshire - Dave Thompson/Route One Photography
Boris Johnson visits AstraZeneca in Macclesfield, Cheshire - Dave Thompson/Route One Photography

Boris Johnson has responded to a call from the boss of easyJet to allow people to use lateral flow tests - rather than more expensive PCR tests - as part of border requirements when returning from abroad.

In a document published on Monday night, the government said - when non-essential international travel is allowed - it will be based on a "traffic-light" system with those returning from "green" countries not needing to isolate on their return to the UK.

However, the document added "pre-departure and post-arrival tests would still be needed".

Asked whether cheaper and more rapid lateral flow tests could be allowed to fulfil these testing requirements, the Prime Minister said: "I do think we want to make things as easy as we possibly can.

"I think the boss of easyJet is right to focus on this issue. We're going to see what we can do to make things as flexible and as affordable as possible.”

12:03 PM

Boris Johnson to visit India despite 100k new cases per day

The Prime Minister will travel to India on an official visit despite the country recording more than 100,000 new cases a day - it's highest during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson's spokesman was asked whether he still planned to visit despite the high figures.

"As it stands, the plan is for the Prime Minister to visit India at the end of this month," the spokesman said.

"That hasn’t changed."

Read more about the situation in India here.

11:50 AM

Scrap tube and bus fares to get London back to work, says Laurence Fox

Laurence Fox, who is running to be Mayor of London for the Reclaim Party - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP
Laurence Fox, who is running to be Mayor of London for the Reclaim Party - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

Laurence Fox has promised to scrap Tube and bus fares for six months in an attempt to lure Londoners back to the office if he is successful in his bid to become Mayor of London.

TFL figures show usage of London transport fell to 70-80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during the second lockdown in January.

Mr Fox said: “Londoners need to be free to get back to work, back to having fun, back to seeing our friends and families. The heart of our city is being hollowed out while we stay away.

“Lockdown has cost London’s economy more than £55 billion, but it has cost Londoners far more in lost income, missed opportunity, time without loved ones, cancelled operations and rising crime".

11:20 AM

Minister hints Gulf states and US will be on 'green list' for travel

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, has hinted that Bahrain, Israel and the United States could be on the UK's "green" list for travel after May 17.

Speaking at an event with the Bahraini and Israeli embassies this afternoon, Mr Zahawi was asked whether the two countries would feature on the list, since they both have strong vaccine rollouts.

"You're going to have to wait and see," he said.

"But clearly there are a number of countries who have done tremendously well - not least Bahrain and Israel, of course - the United States of America, and others.

"But the Vaccine Taskforce is looking at exactly how we are going to move forward with reopening the skies effectively, which is really important.

"Part of that obviously is also making sure we operationalize the ability for our citizens to have a test certificate or a vaccination certificate, which the NHS is working on at the moment, so that we make sure that the protocols that we all adhere to are global, and can bring in other countries as they progress with vaccination immunisation of their nations as well."

10:50 AM

Sadiq Khan to establish commission on cannabis legalisation

Sadiq Khan will establish a new commission to examine the use of drugs in the capital if he is re-elected as mayor of London next month.

The Labour incumbent has pledged to start the group of independent experts for "fresh ideas" if he wins a new mandate in the May 6 election.

These experts from fields including criminal justice, community relations and public health, will examine evidence on the harms of drugs, support services and prevention, the effectiveness of current laws as well as tackling the root causes of crime.

It would be expected to report to the Mayor with policy recommendations including for City Hall, the police, health services and central Government.

The Guardian reported that according to a source close to the mayor, Mr Khan would be willing to consider supporting changes to the legal status of cannabis if that is the view of the commission.

Mr Khan does not have the power to legalise cannabis in his role as Mayor of London.

10:23 AM

Boris Johnson visits AstraZeneca plant

Boris Johnson is visiting an AstraZeneca plant to learn more about the company's £361 million investment into the site.

Mr Johnson in coveralls with AstraZeneca staff - Dave Thompson/Route One Photography
Mr Johnson in coveralls with AstraZeneca staff - Dave Thompson/Route One Photography
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits AstraZeneca in Macclesfield, Cheshire - Dave Thompson/Route One
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits AstraZeneca in Macclesfield, Cheshire - Dave Thompson/Route One

10:14 AM

Labour admit defeat in Hartlepool - with a month left to go

Sir Keir Starmer and Paul Williams, the Labour candidate for Hartlepool - Getty/WPA Pool
Sir Keir Starmer and Paul Williams, the Labour candidate for Hartlepool - Getty/WPA Pool

Further to this morning's news that the Tories are seven points ahead in Hartlepool ahead of next month's by-election, a Labour source tells the Telegraph that the party now expects the Conservatives to win there for the first time since 1959.

“Labour would have lost Hartlepool in 2019 had it not been for the Brexit Party," the source said.

"In the context of the vaccine bounce, the Conservatives should take this seat.”

Read more about the race for one of the toughest seats in the Red Wall here.

09:44 AM

Put US and Israel on the green list, says Virgin Atlantic boss

The CEO of Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, said destinations that should be on the "green" list for international travel from May 17 include the US, Israel and the Caribbean.

He said the US is "vaccinating over three million people per day", Israel is "the world's leading vaccinated country", and the Caribbean "has done an awesome job throughout this pandemic of keeping things under control".

He added: "I think these three areas should be on that list."

Read more: Which countries will be green, amber and red in the new holiday traffic light system?

Speaking at a joint press conference, Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said the United Arab Emirates could be included as "they also have very high levels of vaccination".

He went on: "There are plenty of long-haul countries which have low Covid levels, and many of them have high vaccination levels also."

Travel Traffic Lights
Travel Traffic Lights

09:16 AM

Vaccine passports make sense and aren't new anyway, says prof

Vaccine passports are not a new idea and "sort of make sense," a former Chief Scientific Adviser has said.

Professor Sir Mark Walport told BBC Breakfast: "The concept of the vaccine passport is actually not new. "There are a number of countries in the world that require a yellow fever certificate of vaccination in your passport if they're going to let you into the country.

"So there isn't anything new here and it will not be any one country that takes decisions about vaccine certification for travelling overseas.

"When it comes to how you manage single events here, where people may be crammed together at quite a high density in indoor environments, where they may be sitting down for quite prolonged periods, there scientifically if you can reduce the chances of people coming into an event who are actually infected, then you're reducing the exposure for others.

"So it sort of makes sense. But there are then questions about how you logistically implement that because it's quite clearly complicated, it could be very onerous if you're talking about small events with 20 or 30 people."

08:51 AM

Andrew Roberts: Tories must stick up for police against rioters

Protesters at a Kill The Bill march in Bristol last month - Finnbarr Webster/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE
Protesters at a Kill The Bill march in Bristol last month - Finnbarr Webster/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

The historian Andrew Roberts has written for today's Telegraph calling for more action by the Government to protect the police from Left-wing rioters.

"If you throw a Molotov cocktail under a petrol-engined van containing policemen in Bristol, or attempt to set fire to a police station nearby, you are committing attempted murder, and it is high time that the liberal wing of the Conservative Party spoke up more vocally for the thin blue line standing between civilisation and murderous anarchy," he writes.

"It needs to be more widely appreciated that there is a large number of seditious, hard-Left and anarchist thugs in this country who are willing to go far beyond mere agitprop."

Read his column here.

08:18 AM

Testing regime means holidays for the rich, says easyJet boss

Requiring holidaymakers returning from low-risk countries to pay for two coronavirus tests will only reopen international travel "for people who can afford it", the boss of easyJet has warned.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren claimed passengers should not face "more complexities and cost" for visiting "green" destinations.

On Monday, the Government unveiled the outline of a traffic light system for enabling overseas leisure travel to resume as part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Travellers returning from countries rated "green" will not be required to self-isolate, although pre-departure and post-arrival tests will still be needed.

Mr Lundgren told BBC Breakfast: "It should not be needed to put any more complexities and cost in order to travel to and from those destinations."

Read more on our travel live blog.

07:55 AM

What next for the lockdown roadmap?

Boris Johnson yesterday said the UK was on track to begin step two of the lockdown roadmap from April 12.

That means the third step is still planned for May 17, and the final step for June 21.

Here are the key dates for your diary:

Lockdown end dates
Lockdown end dates

07:47 AM

Moderna vaccine to begin rollout in a fortnight

The Moderna vaccine will be in deployment "around the third week of April", vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed.

"It will be in deployment around the third week of April in the NHS and we will get more volume in May as well," he told BBC Breakfast.

"And of course more volume of Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca and we have got other vaccines. We have got the Janssen - Johnson and Johnson - vaccine coming through as well.

"So I am confident that we will be able to meet our target of mid-April offering the vaccine to all over-50s and then end of July offering the vaccine to all adults."

Read more: Moderna vaccine '100 per cent effective' against serious Covid

07:40 AM

Tories 'on course to win Hartlepool' with seven-point lead

The Brexit Party won a quarter of the vote share in Hartlepool in 2019 - LEE SMITH/REUTERS
The Brexit Party won a quarter of the vote share in Hartlepool in 2019 - LEE SMITH/REUTERS

A new poll shows the Conservative Party has a seven point lead in Hartlepool ahead of the by-election there next month.

A phone poll carried out by Survation showed Jill Mortimer, the Tory candidate, would see off Labour's Dr Paul Williams by 49 per cent of the vote to 42 per cent.

The seat has been Labour-held since 1964 but was the site of a close race between Labour, the Tories and the Brexit Party in 2019.

If Sir Keir Starmer loses the seat, it would be the latest in a series of so-called Red Wall constituencies to fall to the Conservative Party.

07:34 AM

Nadhim Zahawi: Covid certificate pilot is 'right and responsible'

Nadhim Zahawi has defended the Government's pilot of vaccine passports as the "right and responsible thing to do" following criticism of the scheme from MPs.

"It's only responsible as we see how this virus behaves, as we see how other countries are utilising technologies to make sure that they keep the virus under control, that we should look at the same thing," he told Sky News this morning.

"It's only the right thing to do. We're all working towards the same outcome, which is to get our lives back up and running."

Mr Zahawi said there would be no requirement to prove Covid status in steps two or three of the roadmap.

"You'll be able to sip your pint, without requiring any form of certification," he said.

07:32 AM

Good morning

Parliament is still in recess but it is set to be a busy day in Westminster nonetheless, with all eyes on the Labour Party and what they will do about vaccine passports.

Last night it was revealed that the MHRA - the UK's medicines regulator - is considering restricting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people over blood clot fears. More here.

Lockdown sceptics have been agonising over the latest Government modelling on the shape of the pandemic's curve, which suggests that some measures may be needed beyond June 21 to avoid a deadly third wave of Covid.

Meanwhile, a Government adviser has suggested that lockdown's easing could be sped up if cases continue to fall.

Today&#39;s front page
Today's front page

