Boris Johnson defends police against claims they are being distracted by 'woke' issues

Boris Johnson has defended the police against claims they are being distracted from solving crime by "woke" causes.

The outgoing Prime Minister praised the "activism" and "energy" of officers in London as he attended a raid with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London.

His remarks come after a paper by the Policy Exchange think-tank called for police to be barred from taking the knee or wearing campaign badges on their uniform because of the risk of appearing to have partisan political views.

It warned that this could be "hugely damaging" to public confidence and cited polling showing that four in 10 voters thought the police were more concerned with being "woke" than solving crime.

The sentiment is understood to be backed by the Home Secretary. A government source said: "Priti’s views are that police should be focusing on getting the basics of policing right, on traditional policing and making our streets safer."

Speaking outside a Lewisham police station on Wednesday morning, Mr Johnson said: "I tell you what, I've just seen a bunch of police officers who woke quite a lot of drug dealers this morning and they woke them long before they were expecting to have their breakfast.

"They woke them with warrants, and they woke them with the news that they were under arrest for causing misery in the communities of London. And that's what I want the police to do, that's what Priti wants them to do."

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have made crime a key plank of their Tory leadership campaigns, with calls for a back-to-basics approach.

Sir Mark Rowley, the incoming Metropolitan Police commissioner, has promised to restore neighbourhood policing when he starts his new role in September.

Mr Johnson, who is undertaking a farewell tour of the UK during his final few days as Prime Minister, went on to defend his Government's track record on tackling crime.

He praised the latest Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which he claims "is giving the police the powers they need to give criminals the tough sentences that they deserve".

"Look at neighbourhood crime, which is the thing that really affects the quality of life of most people in this country, and it's down by about 38 per cent on 2019 since this Government came in," he said.

"I think that's a great effort by the police, not just by the Metropolitan Police, by police up and down the country. And what you're seeing is 13,700-odd more police now on the streets. That helps, that makes a difference."

He added: "What also makes a difference is giving the police the powers they need to give criminals the tough sentences that they deserve, and that's what we put through in our legislation.

"I'm pleased to see it having an effect but I'm also pleased to see the activism and the energy of the police here in London."