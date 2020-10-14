Boris Johnson will delay decision on quitting Brexit trade talks

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gesture towards the media outside 10 Downing Street in London. On the eve of a European Union summit which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a deadline to get a trade agreement between both sides, talks remained in a deep rut over fundamental differences regarding anything from state aid to fisheries. To push negotiators toward that slim area of possible common ground, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will have a video call with Johnson later Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. - Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Boris Johnson will delay a decision on whether to quit the Brexit trade negotiations until after the European Council summit ends on Friday, after it became clear his no-deal deadline will be missed on Thursday.

The Prime Minister spoke to Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, the European Council president on Wednesday night.

He warned the EU had to agree to round-the-clock talks or he would carry out his threat, which would mean trading on WTO terms.

Mrs von der Leyen said after the call: "The EU is working on a deal, but not at any price. Conditions must be right, on fisheries, level-playing field and governance. Still a lot of work ahead of us."

Following the call, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister noted the desirability of a deal, but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks.

"The Prime Minister said that he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the European Council, and would reflect before setting out the UK’s next steps."

Mr Michel urged Mr Johnson to "move forward, find solutions and negotiate in good faith," on the three major obstacles of fishing rights, the level playing field guarantees, and enforcement of the deal, a senior EU official said.

European Union leaders will hold their first full debate on Brexit this year at the summit, and each of the 27 leaders is expected to speak during discussion predicted to last hours.

A senior EU diplomat said: “What we want to show is we are willing and ready, once the UK moves, to work really hard to conclude a deal”.

France has vowed its fishermen will not be sacrificed to get the deal but has signalled it could compromise if their access to the Channel was protected.

Germany on Wednesday increased pressure on EU fishing nations. A government source said: “If there is no deal then the EU quota will be zero ... it’s politically sensitive but technically feasible.”

“There are still differences, with fisheries being the starkest. We need to get substance settled," the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

He added it was impossible to “pre-judge” Mr Johnson’s decision. In September, Mr Johnson set a deadline of the current EU summit in Brussels for the trade deal to be “in sight”.

David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, told Mr Johnson that a deal could still be done by the EU’s deadline of the end of the month but only if negotiators met every day for detailed talks on the basis of legal texts.

No common legal texts have yet been exchanged and “landing zones” on areas closer to agreement have not been put to paper.

Negotiators are struggling to agree a system which would allow the future UK and current EU subsidy law regimes to develop together over time in a way that guarantees fair competition.

One senior EU diplomat likened finding the solution to convincing a reluctant child to eat his vegetables.

There are also differences over enforcement. The UK is anxious about the EU's demand for dispute resolution system that cuts across the future relationship. Brussels insists robust governance is vital after the UK's controversial Internal Market Bill (see video below).

Flights between the UK and the EU could be grounded if there was a no deal because the European Commission has not yet offered any emergency connectivity plans, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitted on Wednesday.

Both sides agreed prior to the first scheduled Brexit date of March 29 last year that flights would continue for 12 months even if no trade deal was reached but the European Commission has not yet made any similar guarantees.

The Cabinet minister said it is "critical" that air links are not severed, stressing the "mutual importance of aviation and travel".