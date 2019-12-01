Boris Johnson dismissed criticism of him calling Islamophobia a 'natural reaction' by saying people want to 'drag out bits and pieces of what I have said'

BBC





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to criticism of his own controversial comments about Islam by saying that "people are always going to drag out bits and pieces that I have written over the years."

The BBC's Andrew Marr read out Johnson's newly unearthed comments from a 2005 column on Sunday, and asked him "Do you stand by that?"

Johnson, who has been reported for previous comments about Muslims, had written in the aftermath of 2005 London bombings that Islamophobia a "natural reaction" to Islam and that "Islam is the problem."

Johnson said he is known for "campaigning against prejudice of all kinds" and that the party is "ruthless" in dismissing members who are found to be prejudiced when he asked about party members who have been allowed to stay in the Conservatives despite sharing controversial comments about Islam.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed criticism of him calling Islamophobia a "natural reaction" to Islam in a 2005 column by saying people want to "drag out bits and pieces of what I have said over the years."

Boris' newly discovered comments were unearthed by Business Insider after the Conservatives were accused by Muslim leaders in the UK for letting Islamophobia to "fester" within its ranks.

On the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Marr read out Johnson's comments from his column in The Spectator, which included Johnson writing "the problem is Islam. Islam is the problem."

Johnson had also questioned the loyalty of British Muslims in light of the 7/7 bombings in July 2005, which killed 52 people.

Marr presented the writings as the views of a "prominent Conservative," and Johnson shook his head and waved his hands as his comments were being read out.

"Do you stand by that?" Marr asked.

Johnson replied: "Look. People are always going to drag out bits and pieces that I have written over the years in order to distract from the fundamental issues at this election."

Johnson claimed to have a record for "campaigning against prejudice of all kinds — indeed I am proud to say that my great grandfather knew the Koran off by heart."

Marr had also pointed to members of the Conservative Party that have shared similar views who are still within the party, including former Johnson advisor Anthony Browne who wrote that Muslims have "divided loyalties."

Johnson said that "There is an independent process which needs to consider all such accusations of prejudice of any kind and we are ruthless about that. And if people are convicted, they they're out."

Marr replied: "Well it hasn't happened much, has it."

Johnson previously dropped an inquiry into Islamophobia in the party, instead pursuing a general prejudice inquiry. He said on Sunday that the Conservatives are "also having a general inquiry into prejudice of all kinds within the conservative party."

Boris Johnson was last year reported to the Equalities Commission after he compared Muslim women who wear burqas to "letter boxes" and bank robbers.

Former Conservative co-chair Baroness Warsi told Business Insider last year that Islamophobia goes "right up to the top" of the Conservative party.