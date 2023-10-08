Boris Johnson’s ex to join Labour’s crackdown on sexual harassment at work

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner announces its policies for the workplace - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s ex-wife is set to become Labour’s new “whistleblowing tsar”, it emerged this weekend as the party unveiled a planned crackdown on sexual harassment at work.

Marina Wheeler KC, one of Britain’s foremost civil rights lawyers, has been enlisted by the opposition as part of its work to strengthen employment protections.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, confirmed that employers would have a legal duty to take “all reasonable steps” to prevent workplace harassment

In a speech to attendees at the annual party conference in Liverpool, Ms Rayner said: “I was pleased to announce today Labour would properly tackle sexual harassment at work.

“A shocking two-thirds of young women have been sexually harassed at work. This must change.

“That’s why the next Labour government will amend the Equalities Act to introduce a legal duty for employers to take all reasonable steps to stop sexual harassment before it starts.”

Ms Wheeler has four children with Mr Johnson and separated from the former prime minister after 25 years of marriage, with the couple finalising their divorce in early 2020.

Speaking about her decision to join forces with Ms Rayner on the issue, she told the Independent newspaper: “[Women in the workplace] too often suffer sexual harassment and assault and they pay a heavy price for speaking out.

“Knowing this, and to keep their jobs, they suffer in silence.”

The measures would add to existing provisions in the Equality Act, which makes it unlawful for an employer to discriminate against staff because of their sex.

Harassment, including less favourable treatment of staff members because they have rejected sexual advances, currently falls under this umbrella.

One-third sexually harassed

Almost one-third of working women suffered some form of sexual harassment either at work or in a work-related environment in the past year, the latest data from the Government’s equalities office show.

An analysis of the data by Labour estimates that 4.7 million women per year endure sexual harassment at work, of whom 17 per cent choose to move to another job because of their experience.

Last month, the City watchdog confirmed it would launch a crackdown on workplace misconduct following allegations of sexual harassment against Crispin Odey.

Lawyers for Mr Odey, the hedge fund tycoon, say he “strenuously disputes” a number of claims of improper behaviour throughout a 25-year period.

Elsewhere in her speech, Ms Rayner said women suffering symptoms of the menopause at work “will get the support they deserve”, while also pledging to “empower” women in business.

She also denied reports the party’s flagship New Deal for Working People, which sets out various additional employment policies, would be watered down.

“Be in no doubt – not with Keir and I at the helm,” Ms Rayner told delegates.

“We’ll ban zero-hour contracts, [end] fire-and-rehire, and give workers basic rights from day one. We’ll go further and faster in closing the gender pay gap, make work more family friendly, and tackle sexual harassment.

“And we won’t stop there. We’ll ensure that unions can stand up for their members. We will boost collective bargaining, to improve workers’ pay, terms and conditions.”

