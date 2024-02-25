Boris Johnson explains why Trump's possible re-election should not be feared

Former UK PM Boris Johnson believes that Donald Trump's return to the White House is not to be feared.

Source: Boris Johnson in an interview with European Pravda

Quote: "I am not as pessimistic as some people about this. I don't think any President of the United States of America can allow Putin to win in Ukraine. I just don't see how it's possible," Johnson said.

He stressed that Trump was the first US president to provide Ukraine with serious weapons – Javelins MANPADS, which proved to be very important in the battle for Kyiv.

Johnson also recalled that Trump had carried out the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats.

"60 Russian diplomats he expelled, way more than we'd been expecting. So what I'm saying is: American domestic politics are complicated. In the run-up to the election, there will be lots of people saying all sorts of things.

But when it comes to it, fundamentally the interests of the United States of America are in supporting Ukraine, in supporting democracy, in preventing aggression. That's for all sorts of reasons. But I think that the interests of Donald Trump are in not being seen to be defeated by Putin," Johnson said.

Watch the full interview with Johnson on the European Pravda YouTube channel.

