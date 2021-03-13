Tory rebellion over lockdown easing looms
Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion next week from dozens of Conservative MPs over extending lockdown laws in England.
The Coronavirus Act has to be extended for another six months from March 25 while other lockdown measures are due to expire on March 31.
Downing Street sources indicated that MPs will be given votes on both early next week before Parliament is due to rise for the Easter recess.
Speaking in the Commons on Feb 21 Mr Johnson told MPs that “yes indeed... there will of course be another vote in this House about these measures before Easter”.
The measures are not amendable so MPs will be faced with having to extend the Coronavirus Act powers by six months until September, even though the PM wants to lift lockdown restrictions in England in June.
The votes come within days of Mr Johnson’s expected meeting with the 1922 committee of Tory MPs in which he is expected to come under pressure over the lockdowns.
Senior Conservatives who are pushing for the Prime Minister release said they expected "dozens" of Tories will vote against the extensions or abstain if the infection rate continues to fall.
On Friday the coronavirus infection rate in England hit its lowest level since September with the reproduction rate – or R rate – falling to between 0.6 and 0.8.
A week ago, the R rate – representing the average number of people each Covid positive person infects – was between 0.7 and 0.9.
Senior Tories said they expected a bigger rebellion against the extension of the lockdown powers than the vote on the Coronavirus Act itself.
Mark Harper MP, the chairman of the anti-lockdown Coronavirus Recovery Group of Tory MPs, said: “With better news and data each week about the NHS vaccination rollout, and as Parliament considers the new regulations later this month, the Government must ensure that data, science and evidence lie at the heart of its approach as we lift restrictions.
“Sticking rigidly to a set of dates based on now outdated, overly pessimistic modelling would be a mistake.”
The Government’s roadmap out of the lockdown last month set out a series of “no earlier than” dates when parts of the economy in England can reopen.
However, Cabinet ministers who want the dates to be brought forward have pointed out that the following sentence makes clear that “these dates are wholly contingent on the data and are subject to change”.
Separately legal action has started over the Government's decision to keep indoor hospitality closed beyond 12 April, when non-essential shops can open.
Hugh Osmond, the founder of Punch Taverns, former director of Pizza Express, wrote to Mr Johnson saying that there is no “evidence or justification for the prioritisation” of non-essential retail over hospitality and that they “are considering further the potentially indirectly discriminatory effect” on young people and those from BAME backgrounds working in the hospitality industry.
The letter said that “time is of the essence” for the industry, that the “cost of lockdown to the hospitality industry is £200 million a day”, and that it is “critical that certainty is achieved by April 5 2021 at the latest”.
The legal action is led by Oliver Wright, Partner and Lizzie McPeake, Solicitor at JMW Solicitors and David Lock QC and Galina Ward of Landmark Chambers on behalf of Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester.