Tory rebellion over lockdown easing looms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Hope
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Boris Johnson - Richard Pohle/Getty Images Europe&#xa0;
Boris Johnson - Richard Pohle/Getty Images Europe
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion next week from dozens of Conservative MPs over extending lockdown laws in England.

The Coronavirus Act has to be extended for another six months from March 25 while other lockdown measures are due to expire on March 31.

Downing Street sources indicated that MPs will be given votes on both early next week before Parliament is due to rise for the Easter recess.

Speaking in the Commons on Feb 21 Mr Johnson told MPs that “yes indeed... there will of course be another vote in this House about these measures before Easter”.

The measures are not amendable so MPs will be faced with having to extend the Coronavirus Act powers by six months until September, even though the PM wants to lift lockdown restrictions in England in June.

The votes come within days of Mr Johnson’s expected meeting with the 1922 committee of Tory MPs in which he is expected to come under pressure over the lockdowns.

Senior Conservatives who are pushing for the Prime Minister release said they expected "dozens" of Tories will vote against the extensions or abstain if the infection rate continues to fall.

On Friday the coronavirus infection rate in England hit its lowest level since September with the reproduction rate – or R rate – falling to between 0.6 and 0.8.

A week ago, the R rate – representing the average number of people each Covid positive person infects – was between 0.7 and 0.9.

Senior Tories said they expected a bigger rebellion against the extension of the lockdown powers than the vote on the Coronavirus Act itself.

Mark Harper MP, the chairman of the anti-lockdown Coronavirus Recovery Group of Tory MPs, said: “With better news and data each week about the NHS vaccination rollout, and as Parliament considers the new regulations later this month, the Government must ensure that data, science and evidence lie at the heart of its approach as we lift restrictions.

“Sticking rigidly to a set of dates based on now outdated, overly pessimistic modelling would be a mistake.”

Is the UK on track to hit vaccination targets?
Is the UK on track to hit vaccination targets?

The Government’s roadmap out of the lockdown last month set out a series of “no earlier than” dates when parts of the economy in England can reopen.

However, Cabinet ministers who want the dates to be brought forward have pointed out that the following sentence makes clear that “these dates are wholly contingent on the data and are subject to change”.

Separately legal action has started over the Government's decision to keep indoor hospitality closed beyond 12 April, when non-essential shops can open.

Hugh Osmond, the founder of Punch Taverns, former director of Pizza Express, wrote to Mr Johnson saying that there is no “evidence or justification for the prioritisation” of non-essential retail over hospitality and that they “are considering further the potentially indirectly discriminatory effect” on young people and those from BAME backgrounds working in the hospitality industry.

The letter said that “time is of the essence” for the industry, that the “cost of lockdown to the hospitality industry is £200 million a day”, and that it is “critical that certainty is achieved by April 5 2021 at the latest”.

The legal action is led by Oliver Wright, Partner and Lizzie McPeake, Solicitor at JMW Solicitors and David Lock QC and Galina Ward of Landmark Chambers on behalf of Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester.

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson facing major Conservative rebellion in Commons over ‘genocide amendment’ row

    Exclusive: Iain Duncan Smith says many Tory MPs ‘see this is a compromise’

  • French must avoid lockdown as infections hold above 26,000: PM says

    France must do everything to avoid a new coronavirus lockdown as pressure on hospitals grows, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday as the country reported more than 26,000 new cases. The French government has so far resisted pressure from some health experts to impose a new, third lockdown in the face of rising case numbers. Meanwhile, the number of people in intensive care units edged higher by 57 to 4,127, while emergency resuscitation units were running at nearly 82% of capacity, the highest since late November when France was in its second lockdown.

  • Injured bald eagle rescued off interstate near Raleigh, sent to rehabilitation center

    The bird was unable to fly when a Raleigh officer came to the rescue.

  • Exclusive: Lawyers to be prevented from delaying deportations

    Lawyers will be prevented from using judicial reviews for “hopeless” cases in order to frustrate attempts by the Home Office to deport immigrants, The Telegraph can disclose. A Government source said: “It will end the industrial use of Judicial Review to the High Court with hopeless claims that have already been adjudicated by tribunal judges which frustrate removals at the last minute. Robert Buckland will say on Thursday that the Government wants to stop the automatic referral of judicial review cases to senior judges. The reform plans are expected to be the first salvo from the Government in a major crackdown on so-called "meritless" immigration and asylum claims expected in coming weeks. An official review has found that out of 5,500 judicial review cases since 2012, just 12 or 0.2 per cent were successful. The vast majority were immigration and asylum cases. The Government is now expected to consult on ways to stop lawyers appealing immigration rulings through the different levels of courts on hopeless cases. One plan would see lawyers prevented from launching judicial reviews of Upper Tribunal immigration decisions, bringing the system back in line with previous years. A new law will be passed to overturn a 2012 Supreme Court ruling which allowed these cases to be subject to judicial review. Officials said the ruling had delayed the swift processing of immigration and asylum cases, with last-minute legal challenges causing delays and leaving the Home Office unable to remove people with no right to be in this country. A Government source said: “It is clear from the panel’s findings the courts have got things wrong. “The judicial review process is vital to protect the rights of individuals, but it is equally important that it is not open to abuse, used to conduct politics by other means, or to create needless delays. “What we have seen here is a reversal of a decision taken by elected politicians that has led to significant delays and people with no right to remain in the country avoiding removal. That is simply not right.” The results of the investigation into judicial reviews, chaired by Lord Faulks QC was launched last July. It will report this week. It was charged with considering whether the right balance is being struck between the rights of citizens to challenge executive decisions and the need for effective and efficient government.

  • Thousands displaced amid flooding in Peru

    In Piura, 859 km (534 miles) north of the capital city of Lima, residents desperately tried to cross a river to escape the flooding by floating on a makeshift 'boat' made of a tire and wood.Authorities said they will send heavy machinery to clear a path at 19 critical points along rivers and other bodies of water in four districts of Piura.In the Amazon region of Bagua, firefighters rescued an elderly woman who was trapped inside her house after heavy rain caused one of the adobe walls to collapse, blocking her exit.Neighbours called authorities after hearing her yell for help. Firefighters said they found her shivering from the cold after spending hours under the rain.Across much of the north, Peruvians struggled with flooded fields, dead livestock and cut off roads as rivers overflowed.Authorities warn that the ongoing heavy rains are likely to cause more flooding and the regions of Lambayeque, Cajamarca, Piura, Tumbes, Junín and Huánuco are expected to be particularly susceptible to continuing damage.

  • Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade

    Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating "perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the United States before the European Union and questioned whether it was a trustworthy partner. Coveney advocated Britain working with the EU and Canada to reach a joint trade deal with the United States, although the EU does not currently have plans for a major U.S. trade deal.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • How Trump’s Judges Stuck a Pin in the ‘Stop the Steal’ Balloon

    Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via GettyOn Monday, the last judicial shoe dropped on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his third and final high court challenge. As America transitions to a Biden presidency, the court’s ruling exemplifies why the judiciary is our nation’s strongest bulwark against authoritarianism. Indeed, during the biggest threat to our democracy in modern history, the American court system was our last line of defense, proving, as Andrew Jackson once wrote, “All the rights secured to the citizens under the Constitution are worth nothing...except guaranteed to them by an independent and virtuous judiciary.”When Donald Trump left office in January as a one-term president, he had nonetheless made a vast impact on the American court system. In four years, Trump had appointed 226 justices to the federal bench, including 54 to the appellate court. This latter number is just one justice fewer than Barack Obama appointed to that court in his entire eight years as president. Of the nation's 13 federal appeals courts, Trump succeeded in flipping three from liberal to conservative majorities. His three Supreme Court justices, meanwhile, were the most appointed in a single term since Richard Nixon. Indeed, Trump’s mark on the American judiciary will be long-lasting and profound.‘Trump’s Judges’ Let Him Down. Now He’s in Truly Deep Sh*t.Which is why it was so significant that Trump’s bogus, execrable claim that the election was “stolen” from him—the “Big Lie” as many have called it—was unequivocally, even contemptuously, repudiated by the courts. In doing so, the American judiciary saved our democracy. That may sound hyperbolic, but in an age so politically volatile that members of the American right wing plotted to kidnap a governor, broke into the U.S. Capitol, and believed the Democratic party was being led by Satan-worshipping cannibals, the judiciary proved our only institution immune to the virulent hyper-partisanship infecting this country. It managed to maintain, if just barely, the legitimacy of both political parties.But here’s the really interesting thing: It was because of, not in spite of, Trump’s influence on the judiciary that the peaceful transfer of power was ensured. Sound crazy? Imagine if the courts, like Congress and the media, had split along partisan lines—with Democratic appointees ruling against Trump’s election challenges and Republican appointees ruling in favor. Imagine further that no Trump appointees had heard the cases. The right wing, already aflame with conspiracy theories, would have considered the entire process a sham. Worse, a partisan split would have instilled an even deeper sense among all Americans that the country possessed no objective arbiter—that truth was only what our respective political leaders deemed it to be.Mass insurrection, at the very least, or a Trump coup, at the very worst, would have been the result. The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was the match ready to light the conflagration.We were spared these outcomes only because of the bipartisan nature of the court decisions and because Trump-appointed justices heard key cases: in more than 60 post-election lawsuits, a total of 86 judges—including 38 Republican appointees and eight chosen by Trump himself—rejected the election challenges. Even the Supreme Court, with one-third of the justices appointed by Trump, ruled against him. Not a single Trump appointee on any court voted to support his fraud claims.This clear repudiation had powerful effects. It forced several of Trump’s most high-ranking supporters to finally admit that the election had not, in fact, been stolen. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had for weeks refused to acknowledge Biden’s win. He referred to him as “President-elect” only after state electors officially voted, which followed the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear a Trump challenge. Even William Barr, Trump’s sycophantic head of the Justice Department, finally admitted in early December, after election challenges were rejected en masse, that there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Reversals like these further delegitimized the “Stop the Steal” movement and threw cold water on pro-Trump groups ready to act on his incendiary claims. (According to the FBI, right-wing militias planned armed protests in all 50 state capitols. They never materialized.)While many Trump supporters still believe he won the election—according to a January survey, over 70 percent of Republicans believed Trump received more votes than Biden—when confronted with the fact that even Trump-appointed justices rejected the fraud claims, their charges of a Democratic conspiracy became much harder to sell. Two unconvincing explanations landed in my newsfeed: one was that the courts were “mired in the Deep State;” the other was that the judges had been “paid off.” These are ridiculous, of course. Trump-appointed justices could hardly have been more scathing or thorough in their rebukes.“A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for re-election has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote,” wrote Brett H. Ludwig, a Trump-appointed District Court judge in Wisconsin. Ludwig called Trump’s election challenge “bizarre” and added, “This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case, and he has lost on the merits.” Steven Grimberg, a Trump-appointed district court judge in Georgia, wrote, “To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and potentially disenfranchisement that I find has no basis in fact or in law.”Statements like these helped preserve our democracy because virtually every other American institution that could have checked Trump's would-be power grab had either been co-opted by Trump or denigrated to the point of near-impotence. The media was “fake news” propagated by Democrats. The intelligence agencies were led by “Obama holdovers” and stocked with Trump-hating members of the “Deep State.” Most Republican congresspeople, meanwhile, publicly supported the bogus fraud claims. It was even unclear how the military would respond to a power grab as Trump had filled key leadership posts with cronies. (Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 riot revealed that it took the Pentagon more than three hours to approve Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund’s request for help from the D.C. National Guard. Top Army leadership, including the brother of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, pushed back against the request, Sund testified.)On Feb. 13, the U.S. Senate had the opportunity to fulfill its duty as a check on executive misconduct. Days earlier, the House of Representatives had sent the upper chamber its second articles of impeachment against President Trump. This historic second impeachment charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for the Capitol riot. House managers argued that Trump had “encouraged and cultivated violence” in order to overturn a free and fair presidential election. Rep. Liz Cheney called Trump’s actions “the greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” The Senate voted 57-43 to convict, but that was 10 votes shy of the two-thirds supermajority necessary to do so.The vote was by no means an exoneration—seven Republicans and two independents joined the majority, making it the largest bipartisan vote to convict in U.S. history—but a conviction would have been an unmistakable deterrent to future presidents who would wield such autocratic tactics. Moreover, the acquittal, like the one following Trump’s first impeachment, emboldened him. On Feb. 17, following weeks of silence, the former president was back in the media floating the same bogus claims that more than 60 court cases had already shot down. In an interview with Newsmax, Trump repeated his fallacious refrain: “It was a stolen, fixed, rigged election.”But fortunately, in this instance, the president was not the decider. The courts were. And unlike the electorate, the justices were unified in their opinions. As Justice Stephanos Bibas of the Third Circuit wrote in response to a challenge by the president who appointed him: “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • Sharon Osbourne says CBS 'blindsided' her with heated Piers Morgan segment on 'The Talk'

    Sharon Osbourne told Variety that showrunners on "The Talk" told her the orders to talk about Piers Morgan "came from executives."

  • 'Nothing but problems': Shipwreck tear-down enters 5th month

    When salvage crews began cutting apart the capsized Golden Ray, a shipwreck the size of a 70-story office building with 4,200 cars within its cargo decks, in early November they predicted the demolition could be wrapped up by New Year's Day. Both ends of the cargo ship have been cut away and carried off by barges in a pair of giant chunks. “It’s been nothing but problems out here,” said Andy Jones, a St. Simons Island resident who heads to the wreck site in his small fishing boat most days to monitor the demolition and post updates to a YouTube channel.

  • Pastors are leaving their congregation after losing their churchgoers to QAnon

    Hundreds of pastors are decrying Christian nationalism as conspiracy theories consume churchgoers. Insider spoke to two pastors who tried to fight it.