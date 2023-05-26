Boris Johnson: Former PM meets Donald Trump to discuss Ukraine

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have met several times already, including at a Nato summit in 2019

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met former President Donald Trump to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting took place on Thursday, during Mr Johnson's visit to the United States.

This week Mr Johnson has also met Republican politicians in Texas and Mr Trump's former secretary of state Mike Pompeo to shore up support for Ukraine.

Mr Trump has previously described Mr Johnson as a friend but their stances on the Ukraine war differ.

Mr Johnson has been a vocal supporter, visiting Ukraine several times and calling for the West to provide more weapons to the country.

Mr Trump, on the other hand, has previously refused to commit to sending military aid to Ukraine if he returned to the White House and would not say who he thought should win the war.

The US has committed $46.65bn of arms and equipment to Ukraine over the past year, making it the largest donor of military aid to the country, followed by the UK, which has committed $7.16bn.

The pair have met several times before, including on the sidelines of the 2019 G7 summit in France.

When Mr Johnson became prime minister, Mr Trump described him as "a good man", adding: "They call him Britain Trump."