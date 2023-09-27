Boris Johnson given green light to build swimming pool

Ex-PM Boris Johnson has been given permission to build a swimming pool in his Oxfordshire home, despite initial concerns it could impact nearby newts.

The development had been put on hold over fears it would be too close to a population of great crested newts.

However, South Oxfordshire District Council has now said building work can go ahead, providing steps are taken to mitigate risks.

This includes contributing to a scheme to protect newts.

In its report, the council says the applicant had opted to use the council's District Level Licence to provide compensation for any potential damage to the local amphibians.

The report also says there are plans to enhance an orchard already present in order to make up for any loss of biodiversity caused by the development.

The £3.8m 17th Century property, which Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie bought earlier this year, is bordered on three sides by a moat.

The proposed 11m by 4m swimming pool would sit 35m from the moat and 80m from a pond, which a local conservation officer warned were suitable breeding grounds and habitats for great crested newts.

Newt numbers have dramatically declined over the last 60 years and they are considered a protected species.

It is an offence to deliberately kill, injure or capture them, or damage their breeding sites and resting places.

Local councils are obligated to check developers have plans to mitigate any negative impact building work could have on the creatures.

As prime minister, Mr Johnson had railed against the protections arguing that "newt counting" was holding back housebuilding.

However, more recently he used his Daily Mail column to say he would do "whatever it takes to protect" newts.

He said the rules may "sound barmy" but added that the UK must protect the animals "or posterity will not forgive us".

The application to build a pool in his property was initially submitted in June and consulted on throughout July.

South Oxfordshire District Council said it was granting planning permission for the development "strictly in accordance with the description, plans and specifications contained in the application... subject to the following conditions".

Conditions require the developers to protect nearby trees, abide by the great crested newt mitigation principles and arrange an "archaeological watching brief".

The council concluded that "the scale and design of the proposed development would be in keeping with the character of the building and the surrounding area and would not materially harm the amenity of neighbouring properties or highway safety."