Boris Johnson given no advance warning of US strike on Soleimani

The US drone strike which killed Iran's Qassim Soleimani caught the British government 'by surprise', according to sources, raising questions over the so-called 'special relationship' - REX

Boris Johnson was given no advance warning of the US drone strike in Iraq, raising questions about the strength of US-UK relations as Donald Trump bids for a second term in power.

Government sources have told The Daily Telegraph the rocket attack caught Downing Street and the whole of Whitehall “by surprise”, causing anger among ministers who had to scramble to react to the rapidly-escalating crisis.

It left Mr Johnson, who is currently on holiday in Mustique with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, open to attack from critics who accused him of “working on his tan” instead of taking steps to avoid “World War III”.

As Iran promised “crushing revenge” for the attack, the Foreign Office said its travel advice for Britons across the Middle East was “under constant review” but an Iranian academic warned that the threat to all Westerners across the region had escalated.

The family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe also expressed fresh fears for her safety in the wake of the incident. Her husband Richard said he was “worried” about what it meant for the future of his British-Iranian wife, who has been in prison in Iran since 2016 after being accused of spying.

Mr Johnson, who is expected to fly home this weekend, was “aware and engaged” with developments, Downing St said, but failed to make any public statement during the day.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, spoke to his US opposite number Mike Pompeo by phone yesterday, but the Foreign Office refused to release details of what was said.

One Government source said of the drone strike: “It did catch us by surprise and it’s fair to say that inevitably these things can always be handled better.”

Mr Raab is understood to have chaired a meeting of the Government’s Cobra crisis response committee, after which Mr Raab called for “de-escalation” in the region, rather than backing America’s behaviour.

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, from the University of Tehran, said Britons across the Middle East were now vulnerable to revenge attacks from Iranian sympathisers, including in holiday resorts such as Dubai.

He told the BBC: “If I was a Western citizen I would leave the United Arab Emirates immediately. Not only will Iranian leaders retaliate but also Iraqis will retaliate.”

He said the fact that an Iraqi militia leader was also killed in the drone strike meant that: “The Americans have murdered Iraqi war heroes...the whole region's future is unclear because of the terrorist attack committed in Iraq. No matter how you frame it, it's the equivalent of assassinating the British commander of the British armed forces.

“This is essentially a declaration of war against Iran and they have a pretty wide menu [of targets] from which to choose."

The Foreign Office said it was reviewing the situation but had yet to change its travel advice.

"There is no update at the moment but travel advice is under constant review," said a spokesman.

In a statement Mr Raab said: “We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qassim Soleimani. Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”

Keir Starmer, a front-runner for the Labour leadership, said the government should "stand up for international law" and hold Mr Trump to account for the strike.

Hundreds of British military personnel are based in the Gulf region.

Around 500 Army personnel from the Irish Guards are stationed in Camp Taji, an Australian military base about 40 miles north of Baghdad.

The Regiment, which deployed to Iraq early in December 2019, is training and mentoring Iraqi forces in basic infantry skills, bomb disposal and battlefield medical techniques.

The Ministry of Defence said its forces in the Gulf region were “under constant review” though no change is expected to the British military presence in Iraq and Bahrain, in the short term at least.

A spokesman for the MoD said military commanders could take “appropriate force protection measures” according to local circumstances.

Tactical force protection decisions, such as to cancel all training outside of the base or to order all personnel to wear helmets and body armour in camp, can be taken at the initiative of local commanders, the MoD confirmed.

The Royal Navy currently has four Minehunter ships in the Gulf, based out of HMS Jufair, the British naval facility in Bahrain. HMS Montrose, a Type 23 Frigate, and HMS Defender, a Type 45 Destroyer, are also deployed in the region to counter threats to British-registered shipping transiting the Gulf, supported by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships Cardigan Bay and the tanker Wave Knight.