Boris Johnson gives advice, declares 'mission largely accomplished' as prime minister

Since welcoming fraternal twin boys with husband Bryan Greenberg last fall, Jamie Chung has been candid about the challenges of motherhood and her struggle with postpartum depression. Now more than eight months into motherhood, the Dexter: New Blood actress appears to have found her groove. "There's so many firsts that we're discovering and it's so fun to see their faces light up," she adds. "We're introducing new food, so that's always really fun. Some you can tell they don't like, but the ones they like — like a tiny bit of bagel and cream cheese — they're like, what is this?! It's been really fun. I'm the kind of person that loves to work, and it's the first time that I haven't worked at all, really, in eight months. It's been a blessing because I've been a full-time mom, and it's the hardest job that I've ever had." In this episode of Yahoo Life's parenting series So Mini Ways, Jamie Chung discusses the challenges of motherhood, preparing her fur baby to meet the newborns and the importance of taking care of your mental health as a new mom. Watch for more.