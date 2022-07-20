Boris Johnson gives advice, declares 'mission largely accomplished' as prime minister
Boris Johnson leaves the prime minister position by quoting the Terminator, saying, "hasta la vista, baby."
With a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage
If it's not the pictures of her standing atop a tank in a nod to Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher, it's the meme-defining moment when she vented her anger over cheese imports into Britain that made Liz Truss something of a household name. For many, she was a figure of fun, but for those in the governing Conservative Party choosing who should replace Boris Johnson, it is her conversion to passionate Brexit supporter and her offer of tax cuts that have propelled her to within touching distance of becoming Britain's next prime minister. It also helps that she is not former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who some in the governing Conservative Party blame for triggering the rebellion against his boss, Johnson, and fear cannot beat the opposition Labour Party in the next election.
The singer shares sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex Gwen Stefani plus daughter Daisy Lowe, 33, from a previous relationship
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 19 JULY 2022, 11:10 In Zakarpattia, a saboteur who in March published "calls for the expulsion of nationalist groups" in the media and collaborated with the Russian FSB has been sentenced to 7 years in prison.
The consumer champion has warned the UK faces a “potential financial cataclysm” if the new prime minister does not act.
Russia is insulating itself from Western sanctions as it seeks to trade using currencies other than the US dollar, with reports of a lira trade.
STORY: "We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that's enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished," Johnson said."I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."Johnson was forced to resign this month after he dramatically lost the support of his lawmakers following months of scandals, including breaches of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules.
There are now two remaining candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Tory Party leader and prime minister.
Oil futures decline on Wednesday, pulling back after a three-session climb. The U.S. government reported a modest weekly fall in domestic crude supplies, but said gasoline inventories climbed by more than three million barrels on the back of a decline in implied demand for the fuel.
Since welcoming fraternal twin boys with husband Bryan Greenberg last fall, Jamie Chung has been candid about the challenges of motherhood and her struggle with postpartum depression. Now more than eight months into motherhood, the Dexter: New Blood actress appears to have found her groove. "There's so many firsts that we're discovering and it's so fun to see their faces light up," she adds. "We're introducing new food, so that's always really fun. Some you can tell they don't like, but the ones they like — like a tiny bit of bagel and cream cheese — they're like, what is this?! It's been really fun. I'm the kind of person that loves to work, and it's the first time that I haven't worked at all, really, in eight months. It's been a blessing because I've been a full-time mom, and it's the hardest job that I've ever had." In this episode of Yahoo Life's parenting series So Mini Ways, Jamie Chung discusses the challenges of motherhood, preparing her fur baby to meet the newborns and the importance of taking care of your mental health as a new mom. Watch for more.
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson bowed out of his final showpiece parliamentary appearance with a round of applause from his party, jeers from opponents and an enigmatic exit line: "Mission largely accomplished ... hasta la vista, baby." Speaking in his final "Prime Minister's Questions", the weekly fixture of the political calendar which pits the prime minister against his opponents in rowdy debate, Johnson sought to shape his legacy around the COVID-19 response and his support of Ukraine in its defence against Russia. "I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."
Despite the gains over the past few days, some warned that investing in cryptocurrencies remains a “risky business.”
In September 2019, according to ISP, the Highland Park Police Department filed a clear and present danger report regarding the man who is now the suspect in the July 4 mass shooting.
The host of the "Late Show" reveals the Trump insider's big "Bond villain" moment.
Putin shifted from foot to foot and made uncomfortable faces as the seconds passed before Erdoğan walked in. One journalist called it "sweet payback."
After an earlier suspension was put on hold, "Carvana continued to conduct business in a manner that violates Illinois state law," officials said Monday.
A group of House Democrats called for legislation on Monday that would add four seats to the Supreme Court, lamenting a “ultra right-wing” branch that just overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights. The eight lawmakers cited recent Supreme Court decisions that rolled back Miranda rights, threw out a New York gun control law and allowed religion to surface…
Charlotte-area leaders will continue to discuss adding more toll lanes to Interstate 77 at a meeting of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization on Wednesday.
The House committee investigating the violent insurrection subpoenaed the texts last Friday.
The tug of war between Jan. 6 investigators and the Secret Service will hit a critical point on Tuesday when the panel examining the Capitol riot expects to receive a trove of agency text messages that could lend new insights into former President Trump’s actions that day. The transfer, if it materializes, follows several days…