What a Boris Johnson government means for foreign policy and defence

Jeremy Corbyn was closer than Boris Johnson to Donald Trump on some foreign and defence issues. Both the US president and the Labour leader were opposed to wars of intervention by the west, both dislike Nato and the EU, and both find it difficult to criticise Russia.

There were, of course, many other fields in which the two men differed – from Palestinian rights, to trade deals between the two countries, to relations with states like Venezuela and Iran.

All that is now immaterial and the question is how Boris Johnson’s premiership will handle diplomatic and defence issues: whether it will follow Trump poodle-like or have an independent stance on important international matters.

The post-Brexit trade deal is an imperative for a Johnson government and Trump has repeatedly said that an agreement would be done swiftly. Congratulating Mr Johnson after the election results he declared that the UK and US would now be free to strike a “massive” new deal soon.

But it will not be simple. There is the emotive and contentious issue of whether US firms will have access to the NHS. Trump maintained on his visit to the UK for the Nato leaders conference this month that the US would not want this “even if it was handed on a silver platter”.

But this was to help out Mr Johnson in the campaign. The US president has made contradictory statements on this. The administration’s own negotiating objectives, a public document, demands that “state-owned enterprises” should “accord non-discriminatory treatment with respect to the purchase and sale of goods and services.” It also calls for “full market access for US products” and for “government regulatory reimbursement regimes” for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The assertion in the summer by the US ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, a friend of Trump, that every aspect of the economy would be open to negotiations should not be discounted. The US bargains as hard as any country which has carried out trade negotiations with it knows.

In any event, offering favourable terms for Mr Johnson may not be a gift for Trump to give. No one realistically expects an agreement this side of the US elections and Democrat controlled Congressional Committees will have a major say on any deal.

There have been repeated warnings from senior Democrats, including House speaker Nancy Pelosi, that Congress will block any deal which threatens the Northern Ireland peace process. We have yet to see whether Brexit leads to a resurgence of violence in the province.

Such is the worry in the US about Trump and Nato that the Senate foreign relations committee has voted unanimously on a bipartisan bill for a vote which would stop him from withdrawing from the Alliance. Last week John Bolton, the president’s recently departed national security advisor, warned in a speech at a private corporate event that Trump could go “ full isolationist” if re-elected next year.

Both the Theresa May and Mr Johnson’s governments have stressed the UK’s commitment to Nato, and there is no indication that there is any doubt about this from other member states.

President Donald Trump jokes with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson as then-British Prime Minister Theresa May walks past in a 2017 NATO meeting (AP)

Emmanuel Macron caused controversy last month by describing the Alliance as “brain dead”, partly because of the failure to address the repeated threats by Trump. One of the solutions the French president envisaged was for three member states to take the lead in trying to solve the problem: France, Germany and the UK – a stance which has peeved other members like Italy and Spain.