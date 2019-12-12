Boris Johnson Heads for Big Majority in U.K. Election, Exit Poll Says

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson is on course to win a decisive victory in the U.K.’s general election, vindicating his gamble on an early vote and putting the country on track to leave the European Union next month. The pound rose.

The official exit poll predicted the prime minister’s Conservatives will win 368 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons -- a large overall majority of 86 seats. The main opposition Labour Party is projected to secure 191 seats, a loss of 71 since the previous election, with the Scottish National Party securing 55.

If the forecast is borne out by results, Johnson’s majority -- the biggest for his party since Margaret Thatcher’s in 1987 -- will give him more power to get his own way on Brexit, especially if he needs extra time to negotiate with the EU.

“If the numbers play out the way they seem and we get that stable working majority, then we get real busy real quick,” Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly told Bloomberg TV. “We will be presenting the prime minister’s renegotiated withdrawal agreement to the house, that will need to be voted through promptly to get through all its stages so we can have the legislative framework in place for that exit date of Jan. 31.”

For an interactive election map, click here

For Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the projection of heavy losses is a disaster. He staked everything on a radical plan to hike taxes for the rich and nationalize swathes of industry.

Senior Labour officials expect Corbyn to announce his resignation as party leader if the exit poll is accurate. Two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was no way he could carry on if the results are as bad as expected.

“I thought it would be closer, I think most people thought the polls were narrowing, if it’s anywhere near this, it’s extremely disappointing,” Labour’s economy spokesman John McDonnell told the BBC. “We knew it would be tough because Brexit has dominated this election, we thought other issues would cut through and there would be a wider debate.”

The exit poll is based on a mass survey of tens of thousands of people after they cast their ballots. That has generally made it more accurate in predicting the outcome of U.K. elections than snapshot surveys of voters’ intentions conducted during the campaign.

The exit poll Parliamentary seat forecast showed:

Conservatives to win 368 seatsLabour to win 191Liberal Democrats to win 13Brexit Party to win 0Scottish National Party to win 55Green Party to win 1Other parties to win 22

For Johnson, a big majority would mark the culmination of an extraordinary rise to power. After he led the pro-Brexit campaign three years ago, Johnson watched as Theresa May tried and repeatedly failed to negotiate an EU divorce agreement the House of Commons would accept.

When she called a snap election in 2017 expecting a landslide, she lost the majority she started with, plunging the U.K. into two years of chaos as a deadlocked parliament failed to agree on the way forward. May was finally forced to resign, allowing Johnson to take over as prime minister in July with a promise to deliver Brexit “do or die” by the end of October.

Despite months of threats and bellicose rhetoric, he eventually secured a new Brexit deal with the EU, but couldn’t persuade parliament to rush it into law in time for him to meet his deadline. That was enough to prompt the premier to trigger an early election -- the next one wasn’t due until 2022 -- in the hope voters would give him the majority he needed, in his words, to “get Brexit done.”

If the exit poll proves correct again this year -- and most of the results will be declared overnight -- Johnson’s bet will have paid off.

(Adds John McDonnell comment.)

--With assistance from Heather Harris, Robert Hutton and Anna Edwards.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net;Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net;Greg Ritchie in London at gritchie10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Thomas Penny, Tim Ross

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.