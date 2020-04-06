U.K.'s Boris Johnson Remains in Intensive Care With COVID-19 but Is Not on Ventilator, Says Cabinet Minister

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care in a London hospital with COVID-19, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Gove told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday that the prime minister was receiving oxygen support in hospital but was not on a ventilator. He said he was “not aware” whether Johnson had been diagnosed with pneumonia, which often develops in patients hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Johnson was the first world leader to test positive for the coronavirus on March 27. His fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, is herself recovering from coronavirus symptoms.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” a spokesperson said.

The Prime Minister is reportedly conscious and the decision was taken as a precaution in case he needs ventilation.

While Johnson continues to lead the government, Monday’s cabinet meeting was headed up by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who Johnson has nominated to deputize for him “where necessary,” a spokesperson said. Raab is also reportedly Johnson’s “designated survivor,” and would take over the Prime Minister’s duties if Johnson is incapacitated.

“We’re desperately hoping that Boris can make the speediest possible recovery,” said Gove, who is in isolation at home after a family member showed mild coronavirus symptoms. Britain has no official post of deputy prime minister, but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been designated to take over temporarily.

What do we know about Boris Johnson’s condition?

Johnson’s condition has reportedly worsened since he was admitted to the hospital Monday. He was reportedly moved into intensive care around 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET).

“Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” Johnson tweeted from the hospital earlier on Monday, before being admitted to intensive care. “I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

Details are scarce, but before he was moved officials said he was “under observation” in St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London — a stone’s throw from Westminster, directly across the River Thames from the British Parliament.

Johnson has now been suffering with coronavirus symptoms for 11 days. His symptoms include a high temperature, a persistent cough and fever, officials said earlier on Monday. His transfer to hospital was not an emergency measure, but taken on the advice of his doctor who decided it would be sensible for him to be seen in person rather than remaining at home in isolation.

Johnson is not the only top British government official to be infected with COVID-19. His Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, also has the disease, along with his top advisor Dominic Cummings. His Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, recently returned to work after self-isolating with symptoms of the disease. And Johnson’s pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, said she has been suffering with symptoms of COVID-19 for the past week.

According to the U.K. government, as of 9am on 6 April a total of 208,837 people had been tested, of whom 51,608 were confirmed positive. As of 5pm on 5 April, 5,373 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died. The region hardest hit by coronavirus so far, both in terms of absolute numbers and the per capita rate, is London.

Johnson’s government has come under fire for testing fewer people than other countries at a similar stage in the outbreak. The number of confirmed cases is widely considered to be lower than reality, as a shortage of test kits means only people with the most severe symptoms—those who are hospitalized—are being tested.

With deaths in Britain still rising faster day by day, the “peak” of the outbreak is expected some time in the next week. That means Johnson’s hospitalization comes at a critical juncture for the country.

Meanwhile on Sunday, in a pre-planned speech, Queen Elizabeth made a rare television appearance to reassure her subjects that “better days will return.”