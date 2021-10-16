Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer visit scene where MP Amess was killed
In a rare show of unity, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Keir Starmer visit the scene where lawmaker David Amess was killed in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, along with the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle and Home Secretary Priti Patel. Amess, 69, was talking with voters at a church when he was stabbed to death, in what the police have said was a terrorist attack.