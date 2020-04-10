Boris Johnson Kept Working, But the Virus Took Over

(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson was on his own. He had been self-isolating for a week since testing positive for coronavirus. His domestic staff left trays of food outside his apartment door.

Typically, the 55-year-old was bullish about life, even though the disease was at that moment working its way even deeper into his body. An old friend, Will Walden, sent him a text to ask how he was. “We’re going to beat it,” Johnson replied. Four days later, the British prime minister was lying in intensive care being given oxygen to help him breathe.

Now out of danger, Johnson on Thursday was allowed back onto the main ward at St. Thomas’ Hospital, where he had been admitted with a persistent cough and fever. But while his colleagues were relieved at the news, the question now being asked is how the leader of a Group of Seven country, one of the world’s biggest economies, was allowed to become so seriously ill when the nation needed him most.

In private conversations, senior aides, ministers and officials have raised concerns that a trail of errors exposed the prime minister to critical risk. It’s left the U.K. without a functioning leader to face its gravest peacetime threat, with the death toll nearing 8,000 and his deputy trying to convince people he has the power to act.

As countries worldwide examine their handling of the pandemic, Britain is still heading toward its peak. Yet already there has been a litany of criticism, from academics, doctors and even inside Johnson’s own Conservative Party, that the U.K.’s approach was too relaxed from the outset.

A few weeks ago, Britain felt like a different world. On March 3, after Italy was recording its first deaths, Johnson boasted that he had been “shaking hands continuously,” including with “everybody” he met on a tour of a hospital treating patients with Covid-19.

Then on March 7, Johnson and his pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, went to Twickenham stadium to watch England play Wales at rugby, where they smiled and shook hands with members of the crowd.

For the next two weeks life carried on almost as normal inside Downing Street, despite the government urging the public to take precautions, and while other countries imposed lockdowns as the pandemic spread. Even after he announced the first U.K.-wide social distancing policies—on March 16—Johnson held daily press conferences in the State Dining Room.

These afternoon media briefings were packed with reporters and camera crews. The premier stood at a lectern, often with Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, and his colleague Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, on either side at his elbows. Nobody was standing or sitting the regulation two meters apart.

Ten days later, the cost was clear. Amid growing criticism of their strategy, both Johnson and Whitty were dramatically struck down and went into isolation with symptoms. So too did Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Johnson’s chief aide, Dominic Cummings. “They were washing their hands,” said one minister. “They just weren’t distancing.”

The tightly organized network of rooms inside his Downing Street residence—a 300 year-old London townhouse—made contagion hard to avoid. “No. 10 is like a rabbit warren, very narrow corridors and poky offices,” said Walden, who worked as an adviser to Johnson in government as well as in his time as London Mayor. “It’s no surprise they all came down with it.”

Yet it’s not clear that officials did enough to take their own advice. One Cabinet minister pointed out that some government departments moved far sooner than Johnson’s office to implement social distancing rules and enforce working from home. Some ministers based themselves at home a week or two before officials in Downing Street made the switch.

Asked whether the government could have done more to protect the prime minister, officials said the rules were being followed as they should. “We’re all trying our absolute best but none of us superhuman and impervious to getting sick,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. “People are appropriately following all the guidance. That doesn’t mean we can completely eliminate the spread of infection.”