Boris Johnson latest news: Scrapping ethics adviser would be a ‘big mistake’, PM's former anti-corruption tsar warns

Boris Johnson's former anti-corruption tsar has warned the Prime Minister he will make a "big mistake" if he scraps the role of ethics adviser following the resignation of Lord Geidt.

John Penrose quit his Government anti-corruption role earlier this month as he claimed the PM had broken the ministerial code over partygate and should resign.

He said this morning that the "parameters" of the independent adviser on ministers’ interests role could be changed "but I don’t think you can weaken it" at a time when the PM is already "overdrawn" with voters and MPs.

Downing Street yesterday said it could scrap the role formerly held by Lord Geidt, with the PM now launching a review to look at the position.

But Mr Penrose told the BBC: “Well, I think that that would be potentially quite a big mistake. The point here is that you can obviously, and if they felt it was sensible, it might be useful to look at it, you can obviously change the role a bit but you shouldn’t be weakening the role if you are going to come up with a revised version as a successor to Lord Geidt, some new format, some new way of dealing with the issue."

Lord Geidt resigned from his role as ethics adviser on Wednesday evening. In his resignation letter, released by No 10 yesterday, he accused the PM of "making a mockery" of the ministerial code.

10:30 AM

One in five believe Rwanda plan is 'too relaxed'

The nation is split on whether Boris Johnson’s Rwanda policy is too tough, with one in five people actually of the view that the “offshoring” plan is “too relaxed”.

An exclusive poll of 2,000 people for The Telegraph, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, found almost one third of voters - 30 per cent - believe the approach is “about right”.

But 21 per cent said they believed it is “too relaxed” while 24 per cent said it is “too tough”.

A quarter of respondents were unsure.

10:21 AM

Poll: More people back Rwanda policy than oppose it

Just over four in 10 Britons - 42 per cent - support the Government’s Rwanda migrants policy, an exclusive poll for The Telegraph has found.

The survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on June 15, found that 20 per cent of people strongly support the policy while 22 per cent support it.

The policy is strongly opposed by 17 per cent of people and opposed by 11 per cent of people - a total opposition of 28 per cent.

Some 16 per cent of respondents said they neither supported nor opposed the policy.

10:10 AM

Prospect of scrapping ethics adviser role is 'shocking'

The prospect of Downing Street potentially scrapping the role of ethics adviser to the PM is "shocking", according to Sir Ed Davey.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats said the independent adviser on ministers' interests should be made totally independent because upholding the ministerial code is "really critical". The adviser is currently appointed by the PM and the PM has final say on matters relating to the code.

Sir Ed told Times Radio: "The idea that the Government isn't going to reappoint an ethics adviser to oversee the ministerial code, I think it's quite shocking."

10:04 AM

PM is not 'like most Conservatives'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has claimed Boris Johnson is not "like most Conservatives".

He told Times Radio: "I don't think the Prime Minister is like most Conservatives, actually. I think most Conservatives try to do the right thing, the decent thing, this Prime Minister never has.

"I'm just shocked that Tory MPs A. put him there in the first place and B. allow him to continue when the evidence is overwhelming."

09:55 AM

Sir Ed Davey: Families facing a 'cocktail of problems'

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has warned families are facing a "cocktail of problems" as he repeated his calls for immediate tax cuts.

He told Times Radio: "It means a tax cut for people who are struggling. We've argued for an emergency cut in VAT of 2.5 per cent, that would deliver for the average household £600 in VAT tax cut.

"That's needed, because people are struggling with rising food prices, petrol prices, interest rates. I mean, it's a real cocktail of problems for families at the moment."

Sir Ed said the Government's help on the cost of living so far has been "poor" and not of the "right order".

09:28 AM

Northern Ireland border row could take a 'decade' to resolve

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, has warned it may take a decade to resolve the Northern Ireland border row between the UK and the EU.

Mr Davis told Politico that some Brexit benefits had not materialised because of disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis.

He said: "It’s largely recoverable. I mean, Ireland’s going to take a long time. It’s going to take a decade to get right, I think… maybe I’m wrong about a decade, but it’s going to take years.”

09:10 AM

'There won’t be tax cuts now'

Paul Scully, the business minister, has categorically ruled out imminent personal tax cuts.

He told Sky News: “What I don’t want to do is write a Budget months ahead of a Budget. There won’t be tax cuts now because as I say any taxes are dealt with at a Budget in the autumn.

“There is so much to go until we get to the autumn and things can change in a number of ways.”

09:05 AM

'We are not going to be able to save every business'

The Bank of England warned yesterday that inflation will climb to 11 per cent this year while Rishi Sunak indicated that he will not cut personal taxes until spiralling prices are brought under control (you can read the full story here).

The increasingly grim economic picture has prompted renewed scrutiny of what the Government is doing to help take the sting out of the cost-of-living crisis.

Paul Scully, the business minister, said the Government "can't solve every problem" but will do "everything we can" to help people.

He told Sky News: “In terms of existing householders and people’s everyday bills, the Chancellor will look and respond accordingly.

“What we can’t do, he has already said, he’s absolutely right, the Government can’t solve every problem within this. We are not going to be able to save every business and work with everybody’s individual costs but we will do everything we can within the remit of keeping public finances tight as well.”

08:53 AM

MPs 'should not have say' on next ethics adviser

The Liberal Democrats have called for Parliament to be given a say on the appointment of the PM's next independent adviser on ministers' interests (if there is one).

Paul Scully, the business minister, rejected the idea this morning as he suggested Parliament should not be involved in the "day to day running" of the Government.

He told Sky News: “I think it is difficult because you then get into positions where government governs and parliament scrutinises that.

“Parliament will undoubtedly continue to debate this matter but I am not sure that that day to day running, the Government is beholden to Parliament in that sort of balance of power as it were. In our unwritten constitution I am not sure that is how it works.”

08:48 AM

Minister unsure if Lord Geidt will be replaced

Paul Scully, the business minister, was asked if there will be another ethics adviser appointed following the resignation of Lord Geidt.

He told Sky News: “That I don’t know. There is a number of questions that Lord Geidt has raised about the way that that system works and that is right that No 10 actually takes time to look at that and work that through. That will be for them to announce.”

Asked if anyone would actually want the job, Mr Scully said: "As I say, I think that is part of the consideration is how the system works.”

08:43 AM

Minister insists PM upholds 'highest standards of his office'

Paul Scully, the business minister, is on the morning media round for the Government.

He was asked if he could say that he believes Boris Johnson upholds the “highest standards required of his office".

He told Sky News: "Yeah, I can. I think he has been clear in his approach regarding the fine that he received.

“I think Lord Geidt seemed to have resigned on the discussion around when the Prime Minister asked him for advice for supporting our industries in the next few months.”

08:37 AM

Labour: PM ‘doesn’t have a moral backbone’

Emily Thornberry, the shadow attorney general, has claimed Boris Johnson “doesn’t have a moral backbone”.

Ms Thornberry was asked during an interview on LBC Radio if she believes voters care about Lord Geidt’s resignation.

She said: “I think people care that they have a Prime Minister who is dishonest and who is happy to break the rules and who doesn’t have a moral backbone, just doesn’t, and keeps losing ethics advisers because he is not ethical. I think that matters.”

She added: “What is important is that we have a Prime Minister who doesn’t seem to think that the rules apply to him and they do.”

08:36 AM

PM is ‘overdrawn’ with voters and MPs

John Penrose, the Government’s former anti-corruption tsar, said Boris Johnson is currently “overdrawn” with voters and MPs.

The senior Tory MP said the “parameters” of the role of independent adviser on ministers’ interests could be changed but the role itself should remain.

He told the BBC: “So by all means change the parameters but I don’t think you can weaken it, particularly at the moment.

“I just think the Prime Minister is currently overdrawn, if I can put it that way, on his account with both the voters and with the Parliamentary party.

“They need to show that they are serious about this. This is part of the reset, I would argue, which the Prime Minister has rightly said he wants to do after last week’s vote of no confidence, good for him. This would be a good way of being part of that then moving it forward.”

08:35 AM

Scrapping ethics adviser role would be ‘big mistake’

Downing Street said yesterday that the role of ethics adviser could be scrapped following the resignation of Lord Geidt.

John Penrose, the Government’s former anti-corruption tsar, said this morning the PM would be making a “big mistake” if he does abolish the role.

He told the BBC: “Well, I think that that would be potentially quite a big mistake. The point here is that you can obviously, and if they felt it was sensibly it might be useful to look at it, you can obviously change the role a bit but you shouldn’t be weakening the role if you are going to come up with a revised version as a successor to Lord Geidt, some new format, some new way of dealing with the issue.”

08:34 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Downing Street is facing a backlash after it said yesterday that the role of the PM's ethics adviser could be scrapped following Lord Geidt's resignation.

Tory MPs have warned against the move and No 10 is under pressure to appoint a replacement as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, ministers are also facing calls to do more to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis amid growing fears the UK is heading for a recession.

There is lots going on in Westminster this morning and I will guide you through the key developments.