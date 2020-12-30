Boris Johnson lavished with praise over Brexit trade deal and for 'saving democracy'

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson signs the Brexit trade deal - Leon Neal /Getty Images Europe

After a bitter referendum, two general elections, three prime ministers and four and half years of negotiations, it was the day Brexit was finally done.

It took five hours of debate for MPs to vote by 521 to 73 to enshrine Boris Johnson’s trade deal into law.

And just after midnight on Thursday the Queen gave final approval to the legislation. Her signature puts the agreement into British law, preventing a no-deal Brexit at 11pm on Thursday when the transition period ends.

"House of Lords is notified of Royal Assent to the European Union (Future Relationship) Act," the House of Lords said in a tweet.

Summing up the jubilant mood among Brexiteers on the Conservative benches, Sir Bill Cash said the Prime Minister had “saved our democracy”.

#HouseofLords is notified of Royal Assent to the European Union (Future Relationship) Act. Watch below: pic.twitter.com/jFywxS3rA9 — House of Lords (@UKHouseofLords) December 31, 2020

Lavishing further praise on Mr Johnson, the Brexit "Spartan" added: “Like Alexander the Great, Boris has cut the Gordian Knot. Churchill and Margaret Thatcher would have been deeply proud of his achievements, and so are we.”

With the assured air of a man who had achieved his life’s ambition, Sir Bill added: “This Bill for our future relationship with the EU provides a new exciting era for our trade with Europe and the rest of the world on sovereign terms, not those of the EU, as with the Chequers deal."

The chair of the European Research Group Mark Francois spoke of how Leavers had been “lampooned or even vilified” for their stance when “all we have ever wanted is one thing – to live in a free country”.

An animated Mr Francois told the Commons: "What I call the 'battle for Brexit' is now over, we won. But I suspect the battle for the Union is now about to begin.

"We're about to write a new chapter in what Sir Winston Churchill called our island's story.

"But now, after a truly epic struggle, we will do it as a free people."

The MP for Rayleigh and Wickford summed up his speech by evoking Mel Gibson yelling “freedom” in the 1997 film Braveheart, adding that the prize was “worth the fight”.

Introducing the legislation in the Commons, Mr Johnson said he hoped the agreement would draw an end to “the rancour and recrimination” of recent years and allow the country to “come together”.

He said: “Because those of us who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU never sought a rupture with our closest neighbours. We never wanted to sever ourselves from fellow democracies beneath whose soil lie British war graves in tranquil cemeteries, often tended by local schoolchildren, testament to our shared struggle for freedom and everything we cherish in common.

“What we wanted was not a rupture but a resolution, a resolution of the old, tired, vexed question of Britain’s political relations with Europe, which has bedevilled our post-War history.”

Sir Keir Starmer insisted that he would have negotiated a "better" deal than Mr Johnson but, with some reluctance, confirmed that he had whipped his MPs to support it.

The Labour leader said: "When the default is no-deal it's not a mark of how pro-European you are to reject implementing this treaty.

"It isn't in the national interest to duck a question or to hide in the knowledge that others will save you from the consequences of your own vote.”

While his comments were aimed at the SNP, whose MPs unanimously voted against the legislation, the Labour leader no doubt hoped his message would go some way to convincing his own jittery MPs.

However, he couldn’t stop dozens disobeying him, with 37 Labour MPs abstaining or voting against the deal, resulting in two resignations from his front bench.

Theresa May added a flash of drama to the Parliamentary proceedings, wearing a scarlet red suit and delivering a pointed swipe in Sir Keir’s direction.

She noted that the Labour leader had failed to vote for her softer Brexit position in January 2019 and admitted she had listened with “some incredulity” to his attacks.

Former prime minister Theresa May during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill - HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

"He said he wanted a better deal. He had the opportunity in early 2019 when there was the opportunity of a better deal on the table and he voted against it, so I will take no lectures from the Leader of the Opposition on this deal,” she said.

Mrs May confessed that she was "disappointed" about the deal's approach to services.

She recalled her 2018 pledge to get a "truly ground-breaking" deal for the financial services sector but admitted this had not been achieved.

"We have a deal in trade which benefits the EU but not a deal in services which would have benefited the UK,” she said.

Despite the warning shot from his predecessor, Mr Johnson had praise heaped upon him by Brexiteers on his backbenches.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the Prime Minister deserved “full plaudits” for the agreement and Steve Brine paid a “huge tribute to him for his statecraft”.

However, it was Michael Gove who seemed to rouse the backbenches more than any other speaker.

Closing the Commons debate in the early afternoon, the Cabinet Office minister raised Sir Keir’s former support for remaining in the European Union and a softer Brexit.

To the ripple of laughter from the benches behind him, he said: “He spent years trying to keep as close as possible and now he wants us to forget all about it.

“As a good former Director of Public Prosecutions I know that he doesn't want us to take account of any of his previous convictions and indeed I'm grateful for his support today.”

While the Tory backbenchers were supportive of the substance of the historic deal, several MPs highlighted fears over fisheries.

Sir John Redwood said he had a “couple of worries” about the impact of the agreement on the industry and Owen Paterson warned it would take “real political determination to get fish back”. Both men would go on to abstain in the vote, marking themselves out as the only Tory rebels.

Mr Paterson, who delivered his speech by video link, noted it was his first Parliamentary appearance he had made since his wife’s suicide at the end of June.

“I would like to assure everybody listening that I would work really hard through the next few years to make sure that I can try and stop just one family going through the anguish that mine is currently suffering,” he said.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said that one day was “frankly not enough” time to scrutinise the treaty and the former de facto deputy prime minister Damian Green said the allotted time was “laughable”.

The last time legislation was rushed through all its stages in the Commons and the Lords in a single day was the Northern Ireland (St Andrews Agreement) (No.2) Act 2007, which only ran to two clauses, compared to the 80-page strong Brexit Bill.

It was the first time MPs had met on December 30 since 1912, but with around just 60 MPs physically voting in the Chamber the finale of the Brexit epic was something of a damp squib.

House of Commons - HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

North of the border, the Scottish Parliament voted against the deal by 92 to 30 just before 4pm, after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged MSPs to vote on principle against a "rotten Brexit that Scotland has rejected all along".

In the House of Lords, Lord Cormack, a Conservative MP for 40 years before his elevation, warned that there was “more tinsel than guiding star” in the agreement.

He told the Lords he would be voting with “relief” but admitted he remained “concerned”.

He said: “Concerned that we are approving an inadequate recognition of our financial services sector, an abandonment of promises to maintain Erasmus, a neglect of our cultural sector and, in everything, the proliferation of bureaucracy and red tape.”

Tory life peer Lord Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland from 1998 to 2002 and ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, warned he did not “particularly like” what he saw.

"There was a reference from the front bench about there now being a division down the Irish Sea. There's a worse situation actually, the position is now arrived at where the EU now governs part of the UK, that is the present situation," he said.

Peers voted through the Bill shortly after 11.30pm without division. The Upper Chamber also rejected a symbolic Labour amendment which expressed reservations about the “many shortcomings” of the legislation by 312 votes to 213. The legislation was granted Royal Assent shortly after midnight.

Mr Johnson thanked MPs and peers for passing his deal with the EU, as he urged the nation to "seize" the moment when the transition period with the bloc ends at 11pm on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said in a statement: "I want to thank my fellow MPs and peers for passing this historic Bill and would like to express my gratitude to all of the staff here in Parliament and across Government who have made today possible.

"The destiny of this great country now resides firmly in our hands.

"We take on this duty with a sense of purpose and with the interests of the British public at the heart of everything we do.

"11pm on December 31 marks a new beginning in our country's history and a new relationship with the EU as their biggest ally.

"This moment is finally upon us and now is the time to seize it."

Plane touches down with Brexit agreement on board - Universal News And Sport (Europe)

Symbolically, it was the Queen’s Flight which jetted back across the Channel bearing the 1,246-page free trade agreement as Parliament was debating its contents.

As a final dramatic flourish, a metaphor for UK sovereignty returning to Westminster, it couldn't have been bettered.

It was Flight BAe146 from No32 (The Royal) Squadron that had flown the precious free trade document to Britain after it was signed in Brussels by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, early on Wednesday morning.

After landing at London City airport, the papers were driven to Downing Street by a Government car, accompanied by UK and EU officials.

Then, framed by four Union Flags in the Terracotta Room, the Prime Minister signed the agreement with a theatrical swish at 3pm.

Mr Johnson assured those watching that he had read every page of the weighty document, describing the moment as a “new beginning”.

History has been made, now it will judge whether the Prime Minister has secured a triumph.