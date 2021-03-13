Boris Johnson to 'level up' rural bus services with £2.5 billion National Bus Strategy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver Gill
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A Shropshire Bus - &#xa0;PA
A Shropshire Bus - PA

Loss-making rural bus services are set to be saved from the axe as part of a £2.5 billion investment in the country’s bus services, The Telegraph can disclose.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will unveil the plans in a new National Bus Strategy on a visit to the east Midlands on Monday.

Much of the cash will be channelled into areas in northern England as part of Mr Johnson’s commitment to his “levelling up” agenda, and will be seen as an encroachment on an issue that has predominantly been championed by Labour.

Mr Johnson will announce a future ban on diesel buses and funding for councils to build new bus lanes and reconfigure road layouts to prioritise them, according to industry sources.

Mr Johnson wants the strategy to combat fears that his climate change commitments are under threat from a post-pandemic car-led recovery. The move is likely to face a backlash from motorists in cars, however, who face longer queues and detours.

A Savanta/ComRes poll last week gave the Tories a six-point lead over Labour, with 42 per cent of the vote against Labour's 36 per cent.

When he was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly highlighted expensive fares and cancelled services to appeal to the party’s heartlands.

Rural areas are poised to receive a boost with Mr Johnson announcing a consultation on allocating more money for services in the countryside.

In a move that will be popular in so-called “red wall constituencies” and those living in rural areas without access to a car, the Government will invite views on how to change the Bus Services Operators Grant, a subsidy to bus operators for running would otherwise be loss-making services.

The PM is expected to set out plans for one major city to convert its entire bus fleet to run on electricity. Mr Johnson is understood to want other cities around the country to convert their fleets to run on electricity.

A Number 10 source said: “The PM did a huge amount of investment when he was Mayor of London. He wants to extend that essential transport links to other parts of the country. It is levelling up on buses.”

The number of bus journeys across the UK has nearly halved since 1970 - from 8.6 billion to 4.5 billion in the year to March 2020, according to the Department for Transport.

An increase in bus journeys over the same period disguises a sharply decline outside the capital. Last year more than half, some 51pc, of all the bus journeys in England took place in the capital.

The coronavirus pandemic thwarted Government plans to increase the use of public transport as a means of meeting its 2050 net zero carbon pledge.

Official figures reveal that transport accounts for 34pc of the UK's carbon dioxide emissions. The "large majority" comes from road transport such as cars, the Government said last year.

Figures released last October, following a summer when restrictions were eased, revealed bus use outside of London had recovered to just 45pc of pre-pandemic levels, compared with car use, which was at 83pc.

Meanwhile, research released last month revealed one in seven rail commuters will stick to the car post-pandemic.

Both bus and rail operators remain incensed behind closed doors at Mr Johnson’s reticence to state that public transport is safe to use. Bosses believe that Government advice from a year ago to stay off public transport continues to resonant with the public.

The National Bus Strategy will also set out a blueprint for bus travel as the country emerges from the pandemic.

This could include giving regional city mayors the power to impose London-style bus networks. Operators fear this could lead to tighter regulation and lower profits.

Recommended Stories

  • Brexit news: Biden to discuss Northern Ireland with Taoiseach, as UK ‘deliberately broke trust with EU’

    Follow all the latest updates here

  • Tory rebellion over lockdown easing looms

    Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion next week from dozens of Conservative MPs over extending lockdown laws in England. The Coronavirus Act has to be extended for another six months from March 25 while other lockdown measures are due to expire on March 31. Downing Street sources indicated that MPs will be given votes on both early next week before Parliament is due to rise for the Easter recess. Speaking in the Commons on Feb 21 Mr Johnson told MPs that “yes indeed... there will of course be another vote in this House about these measures before Easter”. The measures are not amendable so MPs will be faced with having to extend the Coronavirus Act powers by six months until September, even though the PM wants to lift lockdown restrictions in England in June.

  • Boris Johnson to set up taskforce in North of England to bolster UK's cyber capacity

    The PM announced on Sunday, that cybersecurity will play an important role in Britain's defence against hostile countries and terrorist groups, ahead of a national security review due to be published the coming week.

  • India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers

    India will require e-commerce firms to treat sellers equally on their platforms and ensure transparency, according to a draft policy seen by Reuters on Saturday that follows criticism against business practices of big online companies. India has been deliberating a new e-commerce policy for months amid complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers who allege online giants like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart flout federal regulations. A Reuters special report last month revealed that Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country's foreign investment rules.

  • New York vaccine coordinator Larry Schwartz called county executives to gauge support for Andrew Cuomo

    New York's vaccine coordinator Larry Schwartz recently played another role: calling Democratic county executives to gauge their support for Cuomo.

  • Grammys 2021: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

    Beyoncé picks up a record-breaking 28th award, while Taylor Swift wins her third album of the year.

  • Noah Cyrus wore a cream gown with a giant fabric arch for the Grammy Awards

    Noah Cyrus' cream-colored Schiaparelli gown also had a plunging, scoop-style neckline and a floor-length skirt.

  • Jordan's health minister resigns after oxygen outage kills six

    Jordan's health minister resigned on Saturday (March 13) after six people died following an oxygen outage in a hospital treating coronavirus patients.Police were deployed to hold back angry relatives, state media said.The oxygen failure earlier on Saturday hit intensive care, maternity, and coronavirus wards in the new Salt government hospital west of the capital Amman.A government spokesman said Prime Minister al Khasawneh (pron al kas-ahnay) asked the country's Health Minister to resign over the accident.The government said initial investigations showed the six deaths were caused by a one-hour disruption in oxygen to the wards and that prosecutors were handling the case.Jordan's King Abdullah also later visited the hospital.Jordan is facing a spike in COVID-19 infections attributed mainly to the fast transmission of the British variant of the virus. It announced last week stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and reimposed a full lockdown on Fridays.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter because fans say he shouldn't be at the Grammys due to his history of racism and misogyny

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, who he allegedly treated terribly, made history.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • Self-styled evangelical prophet Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for predicting Trump's re-election and says he's dismantling his ministry

    The pro-Trump evangelist has publicly apologized for his prophecy that Trump would be re-elected in 2021.

  • Duke is done. Passed over by NCAA, Blue Devils basketball won’t play in NIT.

    Blue Devils miss NCAA tournament since 1995

  • Woman arrested at bank in Galveston for refusing to wear a mask

    A woman in Galveston, Texas was arrested at a bank on Thursday for refusing to wear a mask — one day after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mandate which was imposed eight months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott earlier this month. 65-year-old Terry Wright entered a Bank of America and refused to wear a face covering.

  • Taylor Swift wore a semi-sheer minidress covered in flowers for the Grammys red carpet

    Taylor Swift's floral dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta. She completed the look with strappy sandals and rosy makeup.

  • Billie Eilish said winning the Grammy for record of the year is 'embarrassing' and dedicated her speech to Megan Thee Stallion

    The 19-year-old won her seventh Grammy Award on Sunday for "Everything I Wanted." It was her second time in a row winning record of the year.

  • AstraZeneca's lower EU vaccine supply target hinges on factory approval: document

    AstraZeneca's new aim to supply 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of March hinges on the bloc's drug regulator approving supplies from a factory in the Netherlands, an internal document showed. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses. The new lower target, which confirmed an earlier report from Reuters, is not guaranteed as it depends on a vaccine factory in Leiden run by subcontractor Halix getting the regulatory approval, the internal document dated March 10 showed.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ronaldo hat trick takes him 'top of the world'

    Cristiano Ronaldo acclaimed himself to be “top of the World’s goalscoring list” after getting a hat trick on Sunday, while Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated the Juventus forward for surpassing his official tally of goals. The 36-year-old Ronaldo hit a hat trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to take his total to 770 career goals for club and country. “There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his (Pelé’s) games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception,” Ronaldo wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.