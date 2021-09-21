Boris Johnson Needles Anti-Vax Brazilian President While Promoting Vaccine

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly promoted AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in an awkward meeting Monday with Brazil’s anti-vaccine president, Jair Bolsonaro. Watch the clips below.

During a gathering at the U.K. diplomatic residence in New York City before the U.N. General Assembly, Johnson “effectively challenged” the notorious right-wing leader to get inoculated, Sky News reported.

Johnson was relentless in needling his counterpart, urging other attendees to get vaccinated while noting directly to Bolsonaro that he got the shot “twice.”

That prompted Bolsonaro to point at himself, wag his finger, and reply, “Not yet.”

Bolsonaro, who tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020, has pushed back against vaccination. He’s claimed that his natural immunity is sufficient and has sown doubt about the Pfizer shots in particular to his citizens, snidely telling them it’s their problem if they turn into reptiles.

The Brazilian leader has been accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation and mishandling the pandemic while his country’s coronavirus cases spiraled out of control. He called the global health crisis a minor problem and claimed early on that Brazilians had natural immunity.

Johnson also contracted the coronavirus in March 2020 and nearly died. Still, the British prime minister rolled back several safety restrictions in July but is reportedly considering new measures over the fear of an upcoming winter surge. He, too, has been criticized for his government’s response to the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

