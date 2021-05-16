Politics latest news: Lifting social distancing by June 21 thrown into doubt by Indian variant, No 10 signals

Social distancing in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport - Geoff Pugh

Downing Street is no longer promising that conclusions of the social distancing and Covid passports reviews will be announced this month, citing uncertainty caused by the Indian variant.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said at a briefing of political journalists this afternoon that there was no "set time" for those announcements to be made.

Yet Boris Johnson had set out a time frame only last week, saying an update on whether social distancing will continue and Covid status certificates will be needed after June 21 would come later in May.

The change in position reflects the new uncertainty created by a surge in the Indian variant of Covid-19, which early data suggests could be more transmissible than other variants.

Number 10 was also unable to confirm that a decision on relaxing rules on weddings would be made on May 24, despite Mr Johnson also saying that would be the case last Monday.

The decision to no longer pledge announcements by the end of the month will raise concerns that the June 21 unlocking could happen on a smaller scale than hoped for just a few weeks ago.

Government figures have stressed that early data suggests the Covid vaccines remain effective against the Indian variant and urged people to get their two doses when eligible.

01:10 PM

It was reported on Monday morning that this is the fundamental moral debate now taking place at the top of government, with some in No 10 and the Cabinet arguing that they have a duty to prevent deaths among those who choose not to have the vaccine, while others are privately suggesting that vaccine refusers cannot hold back the rest of the country from reopening.

The Health Secretary revealed on Sunday that the majority of patients hospitalised in Bolton, which is an outbreak area, had been offered a jab but had not taken it.

12:52 PM

Lobby latest: Local councils should not break from official guidance on vaccinations

Local areas should not vaccinate young people earlier than planned to stem the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister's spokesman reiterated that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s (JCVI) guidance remained the best way to protect the population.

However, he cautioned against reports this morning that Bolton council had defied the guidance and had begun vaccinating all adults, pointing out that there were exceptions in the cohorts to allow for younger people to receive jabs earlier in certain circumstances.

He said: "This is a decision made by the JCVI about how best to deploy the vaccines we have, but we have deployed thousands more additional doses in Bolton so they can do this work of getting vaccinations to people."

Asked whether the Government would stop local officials giving vaccines to younger people, he said: "We want every part of the country to abide by the advice set out by the JCVI, it's this unified approach that has allowed us to proceed so quickly with our vaccine rollout."

12:40 PM

Vaccine refusers are the 'principal threat' to final unlocking on June 21

Vaccine refusers are the "principal threat" to the final lifting of lockdown restrictions on June 21, ministers have warned.

While early signs suggest vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness from the variant, Matt Hancock revealed on Sunday that the majority of patients hospitalised in Bolton - an outbreak area - had been offered a jab but had not taken it.

There is now a debate raging in Westminster as to whether the lifting of restrictions should be slowed down to protect people who refuse to be vaccinated, as well as whether local lockdowns should be implemented instead of holding back progress nationally.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, said that the Government was facing the "most difficult policy decision, frankly, of the last 15 months or so."

This morning one minister told Politico that vaccine refusers were now the "absolute principal threat to June 21".

Members of the public queue to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre at the Essa academy in Bolton, northwest England - OLI SCARFF/AFP

12:25 PM

Lobby latest: Indian variant threat goes beyond the unvaccinated

Downing Street said the concern about the spread of the Indian variant was not confined to people unwilling or able to take a vaccine but the risk that people who had received a jab would still be vulnerable.

In a worst-case scenario, where the Indian variant is far more transmissible than the existing UK strain, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "What we would be talking about then is a situation where not just individuals who are vaccine resistant or vaccine hesitant or those who have not sought out their first jab might catch coronavirus but those who have had the first doses or those who have had two doses but for whom vaccine efficacy is reduced.

"That would then lead to increased hospitalisations and put unsustainable pressure on our NHS. That's the situation we are attempting to avoid here."

12:20 PM

Lobby latest: Local lockdowns could return to combat Indian variant

Downing Street has not ruled out a return to local restrictions amid concern over the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

Asked whether ministers would consider a return to a tiered system of rules, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "I don't want to get ahead of where we are at the moment and start getting into hypothetical situations.

"As the Prime Minister has set out, we've moved as a country into step three, albeit with a very targeted increase in surge vaccinations and testing in these areas where we're seeing rises and that's what we want to proceed with if at all possible but we don't want to rule anything out.

"And I think until we have more data and more evidence, we won't be making those judgments."

12:15 PM

Number 10 dampens expectations of June 21 grand unlocking

Harry Yorke, the Telegraph's Whitehall Editor, has the latest from Lobby:

Downing Street has said it is "proceeding cautiously" with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions but warned ministers are keeping a “watchful eye” on the Indian variant ahead of the next step of the roadmap.

Asked whether the Prime Minister agreed with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng that there was nothing to suggest the June 21 lifting would be delayed, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "The PM set out the position last week, you know we are proceeding cautiously, we will keep a close eye on the data and as the Business Secretary made clear this morning currently there's nothing in the data to suggest we can't proceed.

"But obviously we are keeping a very watchful eye on the outbreaks of the variant first identified in India, and particularly what impact it has on hospitalisation rates, and things like that."

Pressed again, the spokesman was unable to guarantee that step four would proceed as planned, telling reporters: “We are not at the point where we can make definitive judgement on that.”

He was also unable to say whether a review into lifting social distancing by June 21, would be published by the end of the month. The same applies to a review into the use of covid passports, and a planned announcement on lifting restrictions on weddings, which had been due by May 24.

12:07 PM

A new sign of reopening slippage as No 10 delays social distancing conclusion

Ben Riley-Smith, the Telegraph's Political Editor, has the latest from Lobby:

11:57 AM

Lobby latest: Scrapping of one-metre plus social distancing may be delayed

Plans for the Prime Minister to set out the future of the one-metre plus social distancing rule may now be delayed beyond the end of the month.

Boris Johnson previously said he would announce whether rules such as putting up plastic screens and sitting facing away from each other to reduce Covid risk could be relaxed by the end of May, to give businesses adequate notice before June 21.

But his spokesman said: "Our decision will be based on very latest data, and we want to allow as much time as possible to assess this, so we will set out plans as soon as the data allows."

Asked whether this meant the announcement could come after the end of the month, he added: "We can't be definitive at this point because of this variant that has been identified."

11:39 AM

Tony Blair: Sir Keir Starmer has the 'character and capability' to be Labour leader

Former prime minister Tony Blair says Sir Keir Starmer has the "character and capability" to be Labour leader, adding the party has to make "fundamental change" if it wants to be a "viable" opposition.



11:30 AM

Poll suggests most Scottish people do not have enough information on independence

Nearly six out of 10 Scots think they do not have enough information to make an informed choice on independence, a poll has suggested.

It comes as former Prime Minister Gordon Brown called on the Scottish National Party to "open the books" and hold public hearings in Holyrood and Westminster on the effects of leaving the UK.

Overall, fewer than a third of poll respondents felt confident about knowing the effect of independence on issues including the English border, Scotland's security arrangements, tax, currency, and EU membership.

Some 1,000 Scots were asked: "Do you believe that campaigners for independence have given enough information about what Scotland would be like if it became independent (eg: on currency, taxation, legal rights, EU membership, the border) for you to make a fully informed choice at a future referendum?"

A total of 58% said "No", while 30% said "Yes" and the remaining 12% said "don't know".

Mr Brown said in a statement: "I believe that it is time for the SNP to agree to hold public hearings on what independence means for everything from the pound to the pension."

11:17 AM

Agreed UK/EU approach on medicines for Northern Ireland 'urgently needed'

An agreed approach is "urgently required" between the UK and EU to avoid any restriction in the availability of medicines in Northern Ireland, a draft Government road map has warned.

The UK Government has also set out plans for a phased approach to new Irish Sea border checks on food, in a Northern Ireland Protocol document sent to the EU.

The plan, which was circulated among the Northern Ireland parties at Stormont last week, suggests beginning checks on fresh meat products in October of this year.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to protect the peace process by avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But it has angered unionists by effectively creating a barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by leaving the region tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

11:02 AM

New analysis reveals £372 billion cost of the Government's Covid response

The estimated cost of the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic has risen to an "eye-watering" £372 billion, a government watchdog has said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the cost had risen by more than £100 billion since its last report in January this year.

Chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Meg Hillier said it showed how public accountability "has never been more important".

The NAO Covid-19 cost tracker now captures a full year of predicted costs since the pandemic began, with £172 billion already spent.

It includes £26 billion worth of guaranteed loans which are expected to be written off.

Support for businesses such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme had the highest estimated cost, at £151 billion.

This was followed by help for the health and social care sector at £97 billion.

10:40 AM

'Support British business' as lockdown eases, urges London Mayor

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged people to "support British business" as lockdown rules ease.

He told Sky News: "We have begun the biggest domestic tourism campaign London has ever seen encouraging Londoners to come back to the West End and encouraging those across the country, who maybe a bit crestfallen that they cannot go on their international holidays, 'don't worry everything you need is in London'."

He said "this is probably the only spring and summer where you are not competing against international tourists" for museum, gallery or restaurant bookings.

He told the programme: "It is important that we of course have a good time, stay safe but also protect jobs.

"The reality is that one out of five Londoners works in hospitality or culture and so you can safely have a great time and also support British business."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits London Bridge - Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

10:24 AM

Pictured: Sadiq Khan and Oliver Dowden out and about as lockdown eases

London mayor Sadiq Khan and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden are seen out and about in London as indoor hospitality and entertainment venues reopen to the public following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with chef Monica Galetti, chef Angela Hartnett, and Geoff Leong during a visit to Dumplings' Legend in Chinatown, London - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden at the National Gallery in London - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan making dumplings with Head Chef Lin Bing during a visit to Dumplings' Legend in Chinatown, London - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

10:10 AM

UK proposes customs checks for food heading to Northern Ireland to ease Brexit tensions

James Crisp, the Telegraph's Europe Editor, has the latest on the Northern Ireland Protocol:

Britain has told Brussels it is prepared to introduce new customs checks on UK food products crossing the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland in four stages from October.

The UK has given a roadmap, which has now been seen by the BBC, to the commission as a starting point for negotiations over resolving the impasse.

It covers more than 20 separate issues including medicines, access to databases and pet travel, the BBC reported.

The roadmap, which has been a closely guarded secret, says that the UK will begin official certification in four phases. This will begin in October for fresh meat products.

Phase two will cover dairy products, plant and wine and begin at the end of January.

Phases three and four cover fruit and vegetables marketing, pet food, organics and composite products but there are no dates for those steps because more information on staffing and integrating UK and EU certification systems is needed.

Read the full story.

10:02 AM

Ministers tweet their condemnation of 'vile' anti-Semitic abuse seen in north London on Sunday

Four men remain in custody after anti-Semitic abuse was heard being shouted from a car in north London on videos shared on social media.

The incident received cross-party criticism, with the Prime Minister condemning the acts as "shameful racism" that have "no place" in society.

09:52 AM

Tory MP condemned for 'racist' tweet about pro-Palestine protestors

Conservative MP for Lichfield, Michael Fabricant, has been criticised for calling pro-Palestine protesters who clashed with police outside the Israeli embassy "primitives."

The anti-racism campaign Hope Not Hate has called on the Conservative Party to suspended the backbencher following the comments, and accusing him of "hateful racism that stirs up division".

Michael Fabricant - Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament

09:36 AM

Sadiq Khan: 'There can be no excuse' to be anti-Semitic and racist

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that efforts are being made to protect the Jewish community.

He said he has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner and there will be an increased police presence in Jewish communities, synagogues and schools with the aim of trying to make people feel safe, but also to alert "anybody who is involved in any race crimes that action will be taken".

Mr Khan told Sky News: "It is possible at the same time to be very angry about what is happening in Israel and Gaza and the West Bank and be heartbroken at the death and to call for a ceasefire and a de-escalation.

"What is not excusable is on the other hand is to use that as an excuse to be anti-Semitic and to be racist. There can be no excuse for that."

He added: "It is important for us to realise the impact of this criminal behaviour has a ripple of fear effect on Jewish Londoners and those across the country. It is really important that we don't bring conflicts 3,000 miles away to the capital city."

09:23 AM

Government minister advises against 'excessive drinking' in pubs as they reopen indoors

A senior Government minister has urged people not to booze too heavily on the first day of being permitted to eat and drink inside pubs again.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC radio: "What the Prime Minister has said very clearly is, yes, we are opening partially ahead of June 21 but we've got to behave sensibly, we've got to exercise some caution because if people get too carried away, we could jeopardise the ability to reopen on June 21."

Asked how people could exercise caution at the pub, the Cabinet minister said: "It is fairly clear to me in terms of common sense that what you can do is socialise in a normal way but obviously we advise ordinarily against excessive drinking, endangering people, getting too many large groups together if that can be avoided.

"That's what he means, that we need to be cautious because if we get too carried away and the mutant variant spreads too quickly, that could endanger our ability to open up on June 21."

09:05 AM

Sadiq Khan calls for the young to get jabs in London boroughs with high cases of Indian variant

A coronavirus vaccine should be given to younger people in those parts of the country where the Indian variant is causing concern, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

He said he has asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi for the "flexibility to give younger people the vaccine in those parts of London concerned about this strain"

Mr Khan told BBC's Radio 4's Today programme: "We have got, roughly speaking, 400 people in London who have with this particular strain. We're doing test and trace and we think 100 of them are involved in travel.

"What I'm saying to the Government is there are five boroughs in particular where there are a number of these cases.

"What we would like to see is the vaccine being accelerated in these areas, with the younger Londoners receiving a vaccine sooner than other parts of London."

He added: "It does appear that if you receive the vaccine, particularly both doses, you may be less likely to catch it, the spread is less so and the consequences should you test positive are less serious as well."

08:42 AM

Business Secretary 'appalled' at anti-Semitic abuse in north London on Sunday

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was "appalled" after anti-Semitic abuse was heard being shouted from a car in north London on videos shared on social media.

Speaking to LBC radio, the Cabinet minister said: "I've been a Londoner all my life, I was born in London and I'm appalled at this kind of behaviour.

"I think any kind of racist abuse, anti-Semitic abuse is totally unacceptable."

Asked about the Government's view on the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, Mr Kwarteng said: "We've said we want to see de-escalation of violence, we want to see a mediated outcome.

"It is a difficult situation but we would certainly urge both sides to try and de-escalate the tensions there."

08:26 AM

'Be very careful', says Nicola Sturgeon as most of Scotland eases restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has issued a warning as most of Scotland moved to Level 2 of the country's coronavirus restrictions:

08:17 AM

Watch: Boris Johnson urges 'caution' as he outlines what we can all now do

08:06 AM

Labour fears the return of George Galloway

While the country's attention is fixed firmly on coronavirus this morning, in Labour land, the upcoming by-election in Batley and Spen is increasingly weighing on the minds of some officials.

Triggered by the election of incumbent Labour MP Tracy Brabin as the new mayor of West Yorkshire, the by-election is another major test of Sir Keir Starmer's leadership.

Like Hartlepool, which turned blue earlier this month, Batley and Spen is a Red Wall seat where the majority of voters backed Brexit, although it differs considerably in terms of demographics.

However, The Times reports this morning that local Labour sources fear that George Galloway, the hard Left former MP, could hand victory to the Tories if he decides to run.

Mr Galloway, 66, previously won an unexpected victory over Labour in Bradford West when he was leader of the Respect party.

While he is highly unlikely to win the seat, party insiders fear he could split the Labour vote and enable the Conservatives to claim the seat, even without the type of swing seen across swathes of the North in the local elections.

07:51 AM

UK offers four-stage plan for introducing post-Brexit checks in NI

James Crisp, the Telegraph's Europe Editor, has the latest on the Northern Ireland Protocol:

Britain has told Brussels it is prepared to introduce new customs checks on UK food products crossing the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland in four stages from October.

The UK offer comes after the Government infuriated the European Commission by unilaterally extending grace periods, including a three month exemption for supermarkets, in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brussels began legal action against the UK and said the move was a breach of international law and the Brexit treaty which creates a customs border between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.

The Protocol is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland aligned with some EU rules after Brexit. This means food products travelling from the UK to Northern Ireland need to be checked by customs and certified.

The UK has given a roadmap, which has now been seen by the BBC, to the commission as a starting point for negotiations over resolving the impasse.

It covers more than 20 separate issues including medicines, access to databases and pet travel, the BBC reported.

The roadmap, which has been a closely guarded secret, says that the UK will begin official certification in four phases. This will begin in October for fresh meat products.

07:41 AM

Business Secretary pushes back against calls for surge vaccinations

Kwasi Kwarteng said he did not approve of regional moves to break from the vaccine priority guidelines in areas where the Indian variant of coronavirus had been detected.

The Business Secretary, asked whether he approved of authorities in Bolton vaccinating "anyone who wants it", told Sky News: "No, I think the Government has very clear guidelines in terms of the ordered way in which we roll out the vaccine.

"That has been working and has been a very effective rollout, and we would suggest that people should do it in the correct order, in the right way."

Pressed on whether ministers could put pressure on local authorities breaking from the guidelines, Mr Kwarteng said: "I don't know the actual details of what is going on in Bolton but we've got very firm guidelines and we want people to follow those."

"I can see what they are trying to do, I can see exactly what they are trying to do," the Cabinet minister added, in reference to Bolton reportedly attempting to avoid a local lockdown.

"But what I've said is that there is a really good way that we've managed to roll out the vaccine and we would urge people to follow the guidelines that we've set out and the method that we've used."

07:39 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng 'very hopeful' of grand unlocking on June 21

The Business Secretary has said he is confident that the final step of the roadmap will proceed as planned on June 21, although he said it was conditional on people exercising their common sense.

During a series of broadcast interviews this morning, he said he was both "very hopeful" and it was "very likely" that the economy would reopen "entirely" by the end of next month.

However, he urged people to be "cautious" and told LBC that people heading to pubs and restaurants indoors from today should "behave sensibly" and avoid "excessive drinking."

Asked about mounting concerns over the Indian variant, he told Sky News there was "nothing in the evidence" to suggest it could evade vaccines.

Kwasi Kwarteng

"Of course we can't definitely prove anything until we've eased up and we see what the actual data shows, and that's why we've got a degree of flexibility," he continued.

"But there is nothing in the evidence now that we've seen that suggests that the vaccine isn't very effective against the Indian variant."

He added that the focus in Government now was on ensuring people who had refused a vaccine now came forward, adding that Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, had been referring to these people on Sunday when he warned the variant was spreading like "wildfire".

He also defended the delay in placing India on the red list, adding: "I think April 23 was fairly early - a month ago nearly - and we've managed to contain this variant, partly - principally actually - because of the [vaccine] rollout."

07:14 AM

Boris Johnson sets out new guidance as lockdown eases

Today we move forward to Step 3 of our cautious roadmap to freedom.



07:11 AM

Sadiq Khan backs surge vaccinations

A coronavirus vaccine should be given to younger people in those parts of the country where the Indian variant is causing concern, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

He said he has asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi for the "flexibility to give younger people the vaccine in those parts of London concerned about this strain".

Mr Khan told Sky News that "what we are saying is be nimble in those pockets where we know there is an issue, let's use the vaccine sensibly".

He added there should be a "hyper-local approach" in affected boroughs which should include "those who are younger, who would have to wait a few weeks, to have this vaccine now to avoid the strain spreading".

Mr Khan urged people to test regularly and told the programme that "the virus isn't rigid and doesn't follow rigid rules and we have got to be nimble in our response to it".

Speaking later to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Khan also revealed that 400 cases of the Indian variant had been identified in the capital.

07:08 AM

I would not meet up indoors, says Sage scientist

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said that he would not meet indoors "at the moment".

Warning that ministers faced the "most difficult policy decision, frankly, of the last 15 months or so", the Sage adviser said it remained unclear whether vaccinations would break the link between surging infection rates, driven by the Indian variant, and serious illness.

He added that while going ahead with step three of the roadmap this morning was "reasonable", the issue was "very finely balanced" and therefore a "very careful lifting" of restrictions was required.

"The B.1.617.2 is becoming dominant in parts of the UK, and yet vaccination across the country has become extraordinarily successful," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I think we will see an increase of cases and infections over the coming weeks, as some of the restrictions are lifted.

"I think the key question is whether we have decoupled increased transmission and the number of people who do get infected, decoupled from the number of people that get ill."

Asked if he would meet people indoors, he added: " No, I wouldn’t for the moment.

"I think it is reasonable to just be sensible about knowing where transmission is occurring, mostly indoors, mostly in larger gatherings indoors with lots of different people, different families, different communities, and I would just restrict that at the moment personally."

"I don't think it's unreasonable to lift the restrictions - we do need to lift the restrictions at some point, we've been in restrictions now for a very long time."

06:39 AM

How concerned should we be about the Indian variant?

While ministers are understandably worried about how fast the strain is spreading in some parts of the country, it seems that vaccines are doing their job.

In today's Telegraph, Health Editor Laura Donnelly reports that real world data suggests that vaccines are preventing 97 per cent of infections, with no known death from the Indian variant recorded among those fully vaccinated in the UK.

Meanwhile, a study of 3,235 vaccinated healthcare workers in India who had been given the AstraZeneca jab found just 85 reported symptoms of Covid, with just two ending up in hospital.

06:01 AM

Doubts over foreign holidays

As thousands of Britons head to the airport this morning to jet off to 12 destinations on the Government's green list of quarantine-free travel, ministers have warned the public not to get carried away.

On Sunday Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, highlighted that while people are only required to quarantine at home for amber rated destinations, the official guidance states that people should not travel to these countries for holidays.

That includes much of Europe, with Spain, Italy and Greece still ruled out due to covid variants and low vaccination rates compared to the UK.

Sir John Bell, a leading immunologist at Oxford University, also warned against going on holiday in Europe, stating large parts of the continent were still "largely unvaccinated" and therefore "pretty vulnerable to new variants."

While many Britons will be hoping that the next review of the traffic light system next month will see more destinations added to the green list, the mood this morning is increasingly pessimistic given the spread of the Indian variant.

05:53 AM

Recap: What can you do from today?

05:49 AM

Good morning

The third step of unlocking starts today, with pubs and restaurants reopening indoors, families reunitingin their homes after months of separation, and holidaymakers heading off to 12 countries on the green list.

However, the good news is at serious risk of being overshadowed by mounting concern over the Indian variant B.1.617.2, which is rapidly spreading in parts of the country including Bolton, Blackburn and some parts of London.

Yesterday scientists voiced optimism that the vaccines are effective against the strain, with early findings from Oxford University suggesting it is still preventing hospitalisation and death.

But with a large proportion of the population still waiting to receive their first doses - and even more awaiting their second - the question is whether the vaccine programme alone is enough to contain this new variant, which appears to be significantly more transmissible than other strains circulating in Britain.

Should cases continue to rise, talk of delaying the final step of the roadmap will undoubtedly continue.