Politics latest news: Lifting social distancing by June 21 thrown into doubt by Indian variant, No 10 signals

India McTaggart
·28 min read
Social distancing in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport - Geoff Pugh
Social distancing in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport - Geoff Pugh

Downing Street is no longer promising that conclusions of the social distancing and Covid passports reviews will be announced this month, citing uncertainty caused by the Indian variant.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said at a briefing of political journalists this afternoon that there was no "set time" for those announcements to be made.

Yet Boris Johnson had set out a time frame only last week, saying an update on whether social distancing will continue and Covid status certificates will be needed after June 21 would come later in May.

The change in position reflects the new uncertainty created by a surge in the Indian variant of Covid-19, which early data suggests could be more transmissible than other variants.

Number 10 was also unable to confirm that a decision on relaxing rules on weddings would be made on May 24, despite Mr Johnson also saying that would be the case last Monday.

The decision to no longer pledge announcements by the end of the month will raise concerns that the June 21 unlocking could happen on a smaller scale than hoped for just a few weeks ago.

Government figures have stressed that early data suggests the Covid vaccines remain effective against the Indian variant and urged people to get their two doses when eligible.

01:10 PM

Have your say in today's poll

Should the lifting of restrictions be slowed down to protect people who refuse to be vaccinated?

It was reported on Monday morning that this is the fundamental moral debate now taking place at the top of government, with some in No 10 and the Cabinet arguing that they have a duty to prevent deaths among those who choose not to have the vaccine, while others are privately suggesting that vaccine refusers cannot hold back the rest of the country from reopening.

The Health Secretary revealed on Sunday that the majority of patients hospitalised in Bolton, which is an outbreak area, had been offered a jab but had not taken it.

Have your say in the poll below:

12:52 PM

Lobby latest: Local councils should not break from official guidance on vaccinations

Local areas should not vaccinate young people earlier than planned to stem the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister's spokesman reiterated that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s (JCVI) guidance remained the best way to protect the population.

However, he cautioned against reports this morning that Bolton council had defied the guidance and had begun vaccinating all adults, pointing out that there were exceptions in the cohorts to allow for younger people to receive jabs earlier in certain circumstances.

He said: "This is a decision made by the JCVI about how best to deploy the vaccines we have, but we have deployed thousands more additional doses in Bolton so they can do this work of getting vaccinations to people."

Asked whether the Government would stop local officials giving vaccines to younger people, he said: "We want every part of the country to abide by the advice set out by the JCVI, it's this unified approach that has allowed us to proceed so quickly with our vaccine rollout."

12:40 PM

Vaccine refusers are the 'principal threat' to final unlocking on June 21

Vaccine refusers are the "principal threat" to the final lifting of lockdown restrictions on June 21, ministers have warned.

While early signs suggest vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness from the variant, Matt Hancock revealed on Sunday that the majority of patients hospitalised in Bolton - an outbreak area - had been offered a jab but had not taken it.

There is now a debate raging in Westminster as to whether the lifting of restrictions should be slowed down to protect people who refuse to be vaccinated, as well as whether local lockdowns should be implemented instead of holding back progress nationally.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, said that the Government was facing the "most difficult policy decision, frankly, of the last 15 months or so."

This morning one minister told Politico that vaccine refusers were now the "absolute principal threat to June 21".

Members of the public queue to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre at the Essa academy in Bolton, northwest England - OLI SCARFF/AFP
Members of the public queue to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre at the Essa academy in Bolton, northwest England - OLI SCARFF/AFP

12:25 PM

Lobby latest: Indian variant threat goes beyond the unvaccinated

Downing Street said the concern about the spread of the Indian variant was not confined to people unwilling or able to take a vaccine but the risk that people who had received a jab would still be vulnerable.

In a worst-case scenario, where the Indian variant is far more transmissible than the existing UK strain, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "What we would be talking about then is a situation where not just individuals who are vaccine resistant or vaccine hesitant or those who have not sought out their first jab might catch coronavirus but those who have had the first doses or those who have had two doses but for whom vaccine efficacy is reduced.

"That would then lead to increased hospitalisations and put unsustainable pressure on our NHS. That's the situation we are attempting to avoid here."

12:20 PM

Lobby latest: Local lockdowns could return to combat Indian variant

Downing Street has not ruled out a return to local restrictions amid concern over the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

Asked whether ministers would consider a return to a tiered system of rules, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "I don't want to get ahead of where we are at the moment and start getting into hypothetical situations.

"As the Prime Minister has set out, we've moved as a country into step three, albeit with a very targeted increase in surge vaccinations and testing in these areas where we're seeing rises and that's what we want to proceed with if at all possible but we don't want to rule anything out.

"And I think until we have more data and more evidence, we won't be making those judgments."

12:15 PM

Number 10 dampens expectations of June 21 grand unlocking

Harry Yorke, the Telegraph's Whitehall Editor, has the latest from Lobby:

Downing Street has said it is "proceeding cautiously" with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions but warned ministers are keeping a “watchful eye” on the Indian variant ahead of the next step of the roadmap.

Asked whether the Prime Minister agreed with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng that there was nothing to suggest the June 21 lifting would be delayed, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "The PM set out the position last week, you know we are proceeding cautiously, we will keep a close eye on the data and as the Business Secretary made clear this morning currently there's nothing in the data to suggest we can't proceed.

"But obviously we are keeping a very watchful eye on the outbreaks of the variant first identified in India, and particularly what impact it has on hospitalisation rates, and things like that."

Pressed again, the spokesman was unable to guarantee that step four would proceed as planned, telling reporters: “We are not at the point where we can make definitive judgement on that.”

He was also unable to say whether a review into lifting social distancing by June 21, would be published by the end of the month. The same applies to a review into the use of covid passports, and a planned announcement on lifting restrictions on weddings, which had been due by May 24.

12:07 PM

A new sign of reopening slippage as No 10 delays social distancing conclusion

Ben Riley-Smith, the Telegraph's Political Editor, has the latest from Lobby:

11:57 AM

Lobby latest: Scrapping of one-metre plus social distancing may be delayed

Plans for the Prime Minister to set out the future of the one-metre plus social distancing rule may now be delayed beyond the end of the month.

Boris Johnson previously said he would announce whether rules such as putting up plastic screens and sitting facing away from each other to reduce Covid risk could be relaxed by the end of May, to give businesses adequate notice before June 21.

But his spokesman said: "Our decision will be based on very latest data, and we want to allow as much time as possible to assess this, so we will set out plans as soon as the data allows."

Asked whether this meant the announcement could come after the end of the month, he added: "We can't be definitive at this point because of this variant that has been identified."

11:39 AM

Tony Blair: Sir Keir Starmer has the 'character and capability' to be Labour leader

11:30 AM

Poll suggests most Scottish people do not have enough information on independence

Nearly six out of 10 Scots think they do not have enough information to make an informed choice on independence, a poll has suggested.

It comes as former Prime Minister Gordon Brown called on the Scottish National Party to "open the books" and hold public hearings in Holyrood and Westminster on the effects of leaving the UK.

Overall, fewer than a third of poll respondents felt confident about knowing the effect of independence on issues including the English border, Scotland's security arrangements, tax, currency, and EU membership.

Some 1,000 Scots were asked: "Do you believe that campaigners for independence have given enough information about what Scotland would be like if it became independent (eg: on currency, taxation, legal rights, EU membership, the border) for you to make a fully informed choice at a future referendum?"

A total of 58% said "No", while 30% said "Yes" and the remaining 12% said "don't know".

Mr Brown said in a statement: "I believe that it is time for the SNP to agree to hold public hearings on what independence means for everything from the pound to the pension."

11:17 AM

Agreed UK/EU approach on medicines for Northern Ireland 'urgently needed'

An agreed approach is "urgently required" between the UK and EU to avoid any restriction in the availability of medicines in Northern Ireland, a draft Government road map has warned.

The UK Government has also set out plans for a phased approach to new Irish Sea border checks on food, in a Northern Ireland Protocol document sent to the EU.

The plan, which was circulated among the Northern Ireland parties at Stormont last week, suggests beginning checks on fresh meat products in October of this year.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to protect the peace process by avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But it has angered unionists by effectively creating a barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by leaving the region tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

11:02 AM

New analysis reveals £372 billion cost of the Government's Covid response

The estimated cost of the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic has risen to an "eye-watering" £372 billion, a government watchdog has said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the cost had risen by more than £100 billion since its last report in January this year.

Chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Meg Hillier said it showed how public accountability "has never been more important".

The NAO Covid-19 cost tracker now captures a full year of predicted costs since the pandemic began, with £172 billion already spent.

It includes £26 billion worth of guaranteed loans which are expected to be written off.

Support for businesses such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme had the highest estimated cost, at £151 billion.

This was followed by help for the health and social care sector at £97 billion.

10:40 AM

'Support British business' as lockdown eases, urges London Mayor

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged people to "support British business" as lockdown rules ease.

He told Sky News: "We have begun the biggest domestic tourism campaign London has ever seen encouraging Londoners to come back to the West End and encouraging those across the country, who maybe a bit crestfallen that they cannot go on their international holidays, 'don't worry everything you need is in London'."

He said "this is probably the only spring and summer where you are not competing against international tourists" for museum, gallery or restaurant bookings.

He told the programme: "It is important that we of course have a good time, stay safe but also protect jobs.

"The reality is that one out of five Londoners works in hospitality or culture and so you can safely have a great time and also support British business."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits London Bridge - Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits London Bridge - Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

10:24 AM

Pictured: Sadiq Khan and Oliver Dowden out and about as lockdown eases

London mayor Sadiq Khan and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden are seen out and about in London as indoor hospitality and entertainment venues reopen to the public following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with chef Monica Galetti, chef Angela Hartnett, and Geoff Leong during a visit to Dumplings&#39; Legend in Chinatown, London - Kirsty O&#39;Connor/PA Wire
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with chef Monica Galetti, chef Angela Hartnett, and Geoff Leong during a visit to Dumplings' Legend in Chinatown, London - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden at the National Gallery in London - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden at the National Gallery in London - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan making dumplings with Head Chef Lin Bing during a visit to Dumplings&#39; Legend in Chinatown, London - Kirsty O&#39;Connor/PA Wire
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan making dumplings with Head Chef Lin Bing during a visit to Dumplings' Legend in Chinatown, London - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

10:10 AM

UK proposes customs checks for food heading to Northern Ireland to ease Brexit tensions

James Crisp, the Telegraph's Europe Editor, has the latest on the Northern Ireland Protocol:

Britain has told Brussels it is prepared to introduce new customs checks on UK food products crossing the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland in four stages from October.

The UK has given a roadmap, which has now been seen by the BBC, to the commission as a starting point for negotiations over resolving the impasse.

It covers more than 20 separate issues including medicines, access to databases and pet travel, the BBC reported.

The roadmap, which has been a closely guarded secret, says that the UK will begin official certification in four phases. This will begin in October for fresh meat products.

Phase two will cover dairy products, plant and wine and begin at the end of January.

Phases three and four cover fruit and vegetables marketing, pet food, organics and composite products but there are no dates for those steps because more information on staffing and integrating UK and EU certification systems is needed.

Read the full story.

10:02 AM

Ministers tweet their condemnation of 'vile' anti-Semitic abuse seen in north London on Sunday

Four men remain in custody after anti-Semitic abuse was heard being shouted from a car in north London on videos shared on social media.

The incident received cross-party criticism, with the Prime Minister condemning the acts as "shameful racism" that have "no place" in society.

09:52 AM

Tory MP condemned for 'racist' tweet about pro-Palestine protestors

Conservative MP for Lichfield, Michael Fabricant, has been criticised for calling pro-Palestine protesters who clashed with police outside the Israeli embassy "primitives."

The anti-racism campaign Hope Not Hate has called on the Conservative Party to suspended the backbencher following the comments, and accusing him of "hateful racism that stirs up division".

Michael Fabricant - Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament
Michael Fabricant - Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament

09:36 AM

Sadiq Khan: 'There can be no excuse' to be anti-Semitic and racist

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that efforts are being made to protect the Jewish community.

He said he has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner and there will be an increased police presence in Jewish communities, synagogues and schools with the aim of trying to make people feel safe, but also to alert "anybody who is involved in any race crimes that action will be taken".

Mr Khan told Sky News: "It is possible at the same time to be very angry about what is happening in Israel and Gaza and the West Bank and be heartbroken at the death and to call for a ceasefire and a de-escalation.

"What is not excusable is on the other hand is to use that as an excuse to be anti-Semitic and to be racist. There can be no excuse for that."

He added: "It is important for us to realise the impact of this criminal behaviour has a ripple of fear effect on Jewish Londoners and those across the country. It is really important that we don't bring conflicts 3,000 miles away to the capital city."

09:23 AM

Government minister advises against 'excessive drinking' in pubs as they reopen indoors

A senior Government minister has urged people not to booze too heavily on the first day of being permitted to eat and drink inside pubs again.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC radio: "What the Prime Minister has said very clearly is, yes, we are opening partially ahead of June 21 but we've got to behave sensibly, we've got to exercise some caution because if people get too carried away, we could jeopardise the ability to reopen on June 21."

Asked how people could exercise caution at the pub, the Cabinet minister said: "It is fairly clear to me in terms of common sense that what you can do is socialise in a normal way but obviously we advise ordinarily against excessive drinking, endangering people, getting too many large groups together if that can be avoided.

"That's what he means, that we need to be cautious because if we get too carried away and the mutant variant spreads too quickly, that could endanger our ability to open up on June 21."

09:05 AM

Sadiq Khan calls for the young to get jabs in London boroughs with high cases of Indian variant

A coronavirus vaccine should be given to younger people in those parts of the country where the Indian variant is causing concern, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

He said he has asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi for the "flexibility to give younger people the vaccine in those parts of London concerned about this strain"

Mr Khan told BBC's Radio 4's Today programme: "We have got, roughly speaking, 400 people in London who have with this particular strain. We're doing test and trace and we think 100 of them are involved in travel.

"What I'm saying to the Government is there are five boroughs in particular where there are a number of these cases.

"What we would like to see is the vaccine being accelerated in these areas, with the younger Londoners receiving a vaccine sooner than other parts of London."

He added: "It does appear that if you receive the vaccine, particularly both doses, you may be less likely to catch it, the spread is less so and the consequences should you test positive are less serious as well."

08:42 AM

Business Secretary 'appalled' at anti-Semitic abuse in north London on Sunday

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he was "appalled" after anti-Semitic abuse was heard being shouted from a car in north London on videos shared on social media.

Speaking to LBC radio, the Cabinet minister said: "I've been a Londoner all my life, I was born in London and I'm appalled at this kind of behaviour.

"I think any kind of racist abuse, anti-Semitic abuse is totally unacceptable."

Asked about the Government's view on the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, Mr Kwarteng said: "We've said we want to see de-escalation of violence, we want to see a mediated outcome.

"It is a difficult situation but we would certainly urge both sides to try and de-escalate the tensions there."

08:26 AM

'Be very careful', says Nicola Sturgeon as most of Scotland eases restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has issued a warning as most of Scotland moved to Level 2 of the country's coronavirus restrictions:

08:17 AM

Watch: Boris Johnson urges 'caution' as he outlines what we can all now do

08:06 AM

Labour fears the return of George Galloway

While the country's attention is fixed firmly on coronavirus this morning, in Labour land, the upcoming by-election in Batley and Spen is increasingly weighing on the minds of some officials.

Triggered by the election of incumbent Labour MP Tracy Brabin as the new mayor of West Yorkshire, the by-election is another major test of Sir Keir Starmer's leadership.

Like Hartlepool, which turned blue earlier this month, Batley and Spen is a Red Wall seat where the majority of voters backed Brexit, although it differs considerably in terms of demographics.

However, The Times reports this morning that local Labour sources fear that George Galloway, the hard Left former MP, could hand victory to the Tories if he decides to run.

Mr Galloway, 66, previously won an unexpected victory over Labour in Bradford West when he was leader of the Respect party.

While he is highly unlikely to win the seat, party insiders fear he could split the Labour vote and enable the Conservatives to claim the seat, even without the type of swing seen across swathes of the North in the local elections.

07:51 AM

UK offers four-stage plan for introducing post-Brexit checks in NI

James Crisp, the Telegraph's Europe Editor, has the latest on the Northern Ireland Protocol:

Britain has told Brussels it is prepared to introduce new customs checks on UK food products crossing the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland in four stages from October.

The UK offer comes after the Government infuriated the European Commission by unilaterally extending grace periods, including a three month exemption for supermarkets, in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brussels began legal action against the UK and said the move was a breach of international law and the Brexit treaty which creates a customs border between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.

The Protocol is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland aligned with some EU rules after Brexit. This means food products travelling from the UK to Northern Ireland need to be checked by customs and certified.

The UK has given a roadmap, which has now been seen by the BBC, to the commission as a starting point for negotiations over resolving the impasse.

It covers more than 20 separate issues including medicines, access to databases and pet travel, the BBC reported.

The roadmap, which has been a closely guarded secret, says that the UK will begin official certification in four phases. This will begin in October for fresh meat products.

07:41 AM

Business Secretary pushes back against calls for surge vaccinations

Kwasi Kwarteng said he did not approve of regional moves to break from the vaccine priority guidelines in areas where the Indian variant of coronavirus had been detected.

The Business Secretary, asked whether he approved of authorities in Bolton vaccinating "anyone who wants it", told Sky News: "No, I think the Government has very clear guidelines in terms of the ordered way in which we roll out the vaccine.

"That has been working and has been a very effective rollout, and we would suggest that people should do it in the correct order, in the right way."

Pressed on whether ministers could put pressure on local authorities breaking from the guidelines, Mr Kwarteng said: "I don't know the actual details of what is going on in Bolton but we've got very firm guidelines and we want people to follow those."

"I can see what they are trying to do, I can see exactly what they are trying to do," the Cabinet minister added, in reference to Bolton reportedly attempting to avoid a local lockdown.

"But what I've said is that there is a really good way that we've managed to roll out the vaccine and we would urge people to follow the guidelines that we've set out and the method that we've used."

07:39 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng 'very hopeful' of grand unlocking on June 21

The Business Secretary has said he is confident that the final step of the roadmap will proceed as planned on June 21, although he said it was conditional on people exercising their common sense.

During a series of broadcast interviews this morning, he said he was both "very hopeful" and it was "very likely" that the economy would reopen "entirely" by the end of next month.

However, he urged people to be "cautious" and told LBC that people heading to pubs and restaurants indoors from today should "behave sensibly" and avoid "excessive drinking."

Asked about mounting concerns over the Indian variant, he told Sky News there was "nothing in the evidence" to suggest it could evade vaccines.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng

"Of course we can't definitely prove anything until we've eased up and we see what the actual data shows, and that's why we've got a degree of flexibility," he continued.

"But there is nothing in the evidence now that we've seen that suggests that the vaccine isn't very effective against the Indian variant."

He added that the focus in Government now was on ensuring people who had refused a vaccine now came forward, adding that Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, had been referring to these people on Sunday when he warned the variant was spreading like "wildfire".

He also defended the delay in placing India on the red list, adding: "I think April 23 was fairly early - a month ago nearly - and we've managed to contain this variant, partly - principally actually - because of the [vaccine] rollout."

07:14 AM

Boris Johnson sets out new guidance as lockdown eases

07:11 AM

Sadiq Khan backs surge vaccinations

A coronavirus vaccine should be given to younger people in those parts of the country where the Indian variant is causing concern, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

He said he has asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi for the "flexibility to give younger people the vaccine in those parts of London concerned about this strain".

Mr Khan told Sky News that "what we are saying is be nimble in those pockets where we know there is an issue, let's use the vaccine sensibly".

He added there should be a "hyper-local approach" in affected boroughs which should include "those who are younger, who would have to wait a few weeks, to have this vaccine now to avoid the strain spreading".

Mr Khan urged people to test regularly and told the programme that "the virus isn't rigid and doesn't follow rigid rules and we have got to be nimble in our response to it".

Speaking later to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Khan also revealed that 400 cases of the Indian variant had been identified in the capital.

07:08 AM

I would not meet up indoors, says Sage scientist

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said that he would not meet indoors "at the moment".

Warning that ministers faced the "most difficult policy decision, frankly, of the last 15 months or so", the Sage adviser said it remained unclear whether vaccinations would break the link between surging infection rates, driven by the Indian variant, and serious illness.

He added that while going ahead with step three of the roadmap this morning was "reasonable", the issue was "very finely balanced" and therefore a "very careful lifting" of restrictions was required.

"The B.1.617.2 is becoming dominant in parts of the UK, and yet vaccination across the country has become extraordinarily successful," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I think we will see an increase of cases and infections over the coming weeks, as some of the restrictions are lifted.

"I think the key question is whether we have decoupled increased transmission and the number of people who do get infected, decoupled from the number of people that get ill."

Asked if he would meet people indoors, he added: " No, I wouldn’t for the moment.

"I think it is reasonable to just be sensible about knowing where transmission is occurring, mostly indoors, mostly in larger gatherings indoors with lots of different people, different families, different communities, and I would just restrict that at the moment personally."

"I don't think it's unreasonable to lift the restrictions - we do need to lift the restrictions at some point, we've been in restrictions now for a very long time."

06:39 AM

How concerned should we be about the Indian variant?

While ministers are understandably worried about how fast the strain is spreading in some parts of the country, it seems that vaccines are doing their job.

In today's Telegraph, Health Editor Laura Donnelly reports that real world data suggests that vaccines are preventing 97 per cent of infections, with no known death from the Indian variant recorded among those fully vaccinated in the UK.

Meanwhile, a study of 3,235 vaccinated healthcare workers in India who had been given the AstraZeneca jab found just 85 reported symptoms of Covid, with just two ending up in hospital.

06:01 AM

Doubts over foreign holidays

As thousands of Britons head to the airport this morning to jet off to 12 destinations on the Government's green list of quarantine-free travel, ministers have warned the public not to get carried away.

On Sunday Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, highlighted that while people are only required to quarantine at home for amber rated destinations, the official guidance states that people should not travel to these countries for holidays.

That includes much of Europe, with Spain, Italy and Greece still ruled out due to covid variants and low vaccination rates compared to the UK.

Sir John Bell, a leading immunologist at Oxford University, also warned against going on holiday in Europe, stating large parts of the continent were still "largely unvaccinated" and therefore "pretty vulnerable to new variants."

While many Britons will be hoping that the next review of the traffic light system next month will see more destinations added to the green list, the mood this morning is increasingly pessimistic given the spread of the Indian variant.

05:53 AM

Recap: What can you do from today?

05:49 AM

Good morning

The third step of unlocking starts today, with pubs and restaurants reopening indoors, families reunitingin their homes after months of separation, and holidaymakers heading off to 12 countries on the green list.

However, the good news is at serious risk of being overshadowed by mounting concern over the Indian variant B.1.617.2, which is rapidly spreading in parts of the country including Bolton, Blackburn and some parts of London.

Yesterday scientists voiced optimism that the vaccines are effective against the strain, with early findings from Oxford University suggesting it is still preventing hospitalisation and death.

But with a large proportion of the population still waiting to receive their first doses - and even more awaiting their second - the question is whether the vaccine programme alone is enough to contain this new variant, which appears to be significantly more transmissible than other strains circulating in Britain.

Should cases continue to rise, talk of delaying the final step of the roadmap will undoubtedly continue.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire as aerial bombardments continue into night

    Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and 28 Senate Democrats on Sunday called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as fighting continued into the night.Driving the news: Young, a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, joined panel Chair Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in a bipartisan statement saying: "Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas' rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate with the threat its citizens are facing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."As a result of Hamas' rocket attacks and Israel's response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further," Young and Murphy added. "We are encouraged by reports that the parties are exploring a ceasefire. We hope that this ceasefire can be reached quickly and that additional steps can be taken to preserve a two-state future."Of note: Murphy also added his name to a separate statement with 27 other Democrats, led by Sen. Jon Ossoff (Ga.), saying: "To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire."Joint Statement Urging Ceasefire in Middle East pic.twitter.com/nkTNFqH7re— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) May 16, 2021 The big picture: The lawmakers' calls came after the United Nations Security Council held a meeting to discuss the violence that has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, told the virtual meeting that the Biden administration had "made clear" to both sides that it would provide assistance "should the parties seek a ceasefire," per Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • When Fighting Erupts Between Israel and Hamas, Charges of War Crimes Follow

    The Israeli missile that slammed into a Palestinian apartment exacted a shocking toll: eight children and two women, killed as they celebrated a major Muslim holiday, in one of the deadliest episodes of the war between Israel and Palestinian militants that has raged for nearly a week. Israel said a senior Hamas commander was the target of the Friday attack. Graphic video footage showed Palestinian medics stepping over rubble that included children’s toys and a Monopoly board game as they evacuated the bloodied victims from the pulverized building. The only survivor was an infant boy. “They weren’t holding weapons, they weren’t firing rockets, and they weren’t harming anyone,” said the boy’s father, Mohammed al-Hadidi, who was later seen on television holding his son’s small hand in a hospital. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Oh, love,” he said to his son. Civilians are paying an especially high price in the latest bout of violence between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, raising urgent questions about how the laws of war apply to the conflagration: which military actions are legal, what war crimes are being committed and who, if anyone, will ever be held to account. Both sides appear to be violating those laws, experts said: Hamas has fired more than 3,000 rockets toward Israeli cities and towns, a clear war crime. And Israel, although it says it takes measures to avoid civilian casualties, has subjected Gaza to such an intense bombardment, killing families and flattening buildings, that it likely constitutes a disproportionate use of force — also a war crime. In the deadliest attack yet, Israeli airstrikes on buildings in Gaza City on Sunday killed at least 42 people, including 10 children, Palestinian officials said. No legal adjudication is possible in the heat of battle. But some facts are clear. Israeli airstrikes and artillery barrages on Gaza, an impoverished and densely packed enclave of 2 million people, have killed at least 197 Palestinians, including 92 women and children, between last Monday and Sunday evening, producing stark images of destruction that have reverberated around the world. In the other direction, Hamas missiles have rained over Israeli towns and cities, sowing fear and killing at least 10 Israeli residents, including two children — a greater toll than during the last war, in 2014, which lasted more than seven weeks. The latest victim, a 55-year-old man, died Saturday after missile shrapnel slammed through the door of his home in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan. One Israeli soldier has also been killed. With neither side apparently capable of outright victory, the conflict seems locked in an endless loop of bloodshed. So the focus on civilian casualties has become more intense than ever as a proxy for the moral high ground in a seemingly unwinnable war. “The narrative around civilian casualties takes on a bigger importance than normal, perhaps even bigger than the numbers, because it goes to the moral legitimacy of the two sides,” said Dapo Akande, a professor of public international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford. The calculus of the war is brutal. Although Hamas fires unguided missiles at Israeli cities at a blistering rate, sometimes more than 100 at once, the vast majority are either intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system or fall short inside Gaza, resulting in a relatively low death toll. Israel sometimes warns Gaza residents to evacuate before an airstrike, and it says it has called off strikes to avoid civilian casualties. But its use of artillery and airstrikes to pound such a confined area, packed with poorly protected people, has led to a death toll 20 times as high as that caused by Hamas, and wounded 1,235 more. Israeli warplanes have also destroyed four high-rise buildings in Gaza that it said were used by Hamas. But those buildings also contained homes and the offices of local and international news media organizations, inflicting enormous economic damage. It may not look it, but there are rules to govern the carnage. The laws of war — a collection of international treaties and unwritten laws, also known as international humanitarian law — govern the behavior of combatants. The killing of civilians is not, of itself, illegal. But combatants must abide by widely accepted principles, Akande said. Most importantly, they must discriminate between civilian and military targets, he said. After that, they must weigh the military advantage gained from any potential strike against the damage to civilians that it will cause. And when they attack, combatants must take all reasonable precautions to limit any civilian damage, he added. Unsurprisingly, applying those principles in a place like Gaza is a highly contentious affair. Israeli officials say they are forced to strike homes and offices because that is where Hamas militants live and fight, using civilians as human shields. Hamas is responsible for civilian casualties inflicted during those strikes, Israeli officials say, because it fires rockets close to schools, offices and homes. In a statement about the attack Friday that killed 10 family members, the Israel Defense Forces said it had “attacked a number of Hamas terror organization senior officials, in an apartment used as terror infrastructure in the area of the Al-Shati refugee camp.” Neighbors of the family, though, said no Hamas official was present at the time of the attack. Human rights groups, however, say that Israel routinely pushes the boundaries of what might be considered proportionate military force and that it has frequently breached the laws of war. “There’s been an utter disregard for civilian life that stems from the decades of impunity,” said Omar Shakir, Israel director for Human Rights Watch. Shakir and others said Israel’s staunch alliance with the United States, which gives the country $3.8 billion in military aid every year and offers reflexive diplomatic support, has shielded its actions from serious international censure for decades, emboldening it to commit abuses against Palestinians. On Saturday, President Joe Biden again asserted his “strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself.” The top prosecutor with the International Criminal Court, which in February announced an investigation into possible war crimes by both Hamas and Israeli soldiers, warned Friday that both sides in the current conflict could be subjects of future prosecutions. “These are events that we are looking at very seriously,” the prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, told the Reuters news agency. But the criminal court, which Israel and the United States do not recognize, faces a host of political and logistical obstacles, and it could be years before any Israeli or Palestinian is put on trial — if ever. Other bodies have adjudicated on previous rounds of fighting. In a report published last year, Human Rights Watch said Israel appeared to violate the laws of war when it killed 11 civilians during a flare-up in Gaza in November 2019. Palestinian militants, who fired hundreds of rockets into Israel at that time, also violated the laws of war, the report said. A spokesperson for the Israeli armed forces, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, did not respond to several requests for comment for this article. But Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry, said that his country did everything possible to minimize civilian casualties and that the true culprit was Hamas. “Every one of those missiles that are being launched from the Gaza Strip to Israel is actually a terror attack,” Haiat said. “But not only that — every one of those missiles is also a war crime.” In 2018, Israel’s defense minister then, Avigdor Lieberman, said, “The IDF is the most moral army in the world.” Some Israeli soldiers disagree. A scathing report by Breaking the Silence, an organization of leftist combat veterans, into the conduct of Israel’s army during its last major war against Hamas in 2014 accused the military of operating a “lenient open-fire policy” in Gaza. It said Israeli commanders had called for “brutal and unethical” actions there and encouraged soldiers to behave aggressively toward Palestinian civilians. The group’s executive director, Avner Gvaryahu, said that the Israeli military did not intentionally set out to kill civilians but that it routinely uses disproportionate force. He pointed to the use of artillery in recent days to hit targets with munitions that can kill anyone in a radius of up to 150 meters, or almost 500 feet. “It speaks volumes to the fact that we are not doing everything in our power to prevent civilian casualties,” Gvaryahu said. Others push back on Israel’s insistence that Hamas is to blame for the civilian casualties because it operates from residential areas. In a densely populated place like Gaza, “there is almost no way to fight from it without exposing civilians to danger,” said Nathan Thrall, author of a book on Israel and the Palestinians. Thrall noted that the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces was in a residential part of Tel Aviv, beside a hospital and an art museum. Human rights researchers say Hamas strictly controls information about civilian deaths in Gaza to hide its losses and failures. Although the casualty list provided by the local Ministry of Health — the source for the figure of 197 deaths over the past six days — is generally accurate, they say, Hamas will not say how many of the dead are militants or were killed by Hamas missiles that fell short and exploded inside Gaza. But others have found evidence. During the fighting in 2019, Human Rights Watch reported, at least two Palestinian rockets landed inside Gaza, killing one civilian and injuring 16 others. Perhaps the greatest tragedy about civilian deaths, said Adil Haque, a professor at Rutgers Law School specializing in international law and armed conflict, is that they have become a way for belligerents to show their strength before inevitably agreeing to yet another cease-fire. “Civilians are trapped between two sides,” he said. “Hamas wants to show it can survive the Israeli onslaught, and Israel wants to show that it is the stronger party. “Both sides are able to stop if they want,” he added. “But neither is willing to stop first.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • John Oliver Accuses Israel of ‘War Crimes’ and ‘Apartheid’ Against Palestinians

    HBOOn Sunday night, John Oliver dedicated the opening portion of his late-night program Last Week Tonight to the ongoing crisis in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to establish a new government—and thus was at risk of losing power—Israel’s Supreme Court planned to deliver a ruling on the expulsion of 13 Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a heavily Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem. (The so-called evictions are a legal remnant of the Nakba, or the 1948 ethnic cleansing of 700,000 Palestinians, who were forcibly removed from their homeland, and the U.N. has said they “would violate Israel’s obligations under international law.”) In anticipation of the expulsions, Israel and Hamas have exchanged heavy rocket fire—with much of the damage affecting Palestinians, who have far less firepower. As Al Jazeera reported, “At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.”“One side has suffered over 10 times the casualties, something which speaks to both the severe power imbalance at play here and how that often gets obscured by how we choose to talk about it,” said Oliver on his program. Oliver said he wasn’t going to “try and recap the history” or “propose a solution,” instead vowing to explain why the incidents of the past week were “just wrong.”Those on the ground, like Palestinian writer and Sheikh Jarrah resident Mohammed El-Kurd, have called it “forced ethnic displacement” conducted by “heavily armed police.” And then there’s the matter of the Iron Dome, Israel’s air defense system that intercepts missiles—and is largely funded by the U.S.“Israel has a so-called Iron Dome,” explained Oliver, “so the point is, this isn’t tit-for-tat. There is a massive imbalance when it comes to the two sides’ weaponry and capabilities. While most of the rockets aimed toward Israeli citizens this week were intercepted, Israel’s airstrikes were not. They hit their targets, including a house in a refugee camp, a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, and [a] 13-story office and apartment building. And while Israel insisted that there were military targets in that building and they destroyed it as humanely as possible, even warning people to evacuate it beforehand, destroying a civilian residence sure seems like a war crime, regardless of whether you send a courtesy heads-up text.”SNL Brutally Mocks Anti-Trump Bigot Liz CheneyTo add insult to considerable injury, the Israel Defense Forces turned the apartment bombing into an online meme, posting before and after photos of the building and a pile of rubble.The IDF turned the bombing of an apartment complex in Gaza into a meme. pic.twitter.com/BI3XcxoSOV— Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) May 12, 2021 “In general, you should probably never meme a war crime,” said Oliver. “The fact is, the citizens of Gaza don’t have an Iron Dome to protect them the way the citizens of Israel do. It’s one of many ways they’re at a significant disadvantage.”For over a decade, Israel has been operating an open-air prison in Gaza—cutting off supplies to the area, not providing proper medical assistance, and leaving the unemployment rate in Gaza at 49.1 percent. Palestinians in Gaza, the vast majority of whom are not Hamas fighters but civilian families, have suffered terribly.“They’ve been living under a suffocating blockade for 14 years, and in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, Palestinians are essentially being governed by a form of apartheid—an assessment echoed by both international and Israeli human rights groups,” said Oliver. “Life in Gaza is hard even when they’re not being bombed, and the U.S. government has implicitly co-signed on the brutally hard line Israel’s been taking.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cheney says McCarthy, Stefanik are 'complicit' in spreading Trump's lies

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday told Fox News' Chris Wallace that she considers both House Minority Leader (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced her as the chair of the House Republican Conference last week, "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's lies. Cheney then reiterated what she's been saying the last few few months as she's come under fire from her GOP colleagues and was ultimately removed from her leadership role — that she isn't willing to back Trump's falsehoods for the sake of the party. WALLACE: Are Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik being complicit in the Trump lies? LIZ CHENEY: They are, and I'm not willing to do that. pic.twitter.com/zp9kbJZKi2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2021 In another interview that aired during Sunday's edition of This Week on ABC News, Cheney told host Jon Karl she doesn't actually think many Republican lawmakers, save for maybe a handful, actually believe Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But she suggested it's "really dangerous" to cross Trump, so many have fallen in line anyway. "We now live in a country where [members of Congress'] votes are affected because they're worried about their security, they're worried about threats on their lives," she said. .@jonkarl: "How many of your colleagues actually believe that stuff—actually believe the election was stolen?" Rep. Liz Cheney: "I think it's a relatively small number." https://t.co/zwcCkO7rtC pic.twitter.com/xsyrfSdS4b — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't AmericanEvangelical leader Franklin Graham suggests Trump may be too out of shape to run in 2024

  • Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

    U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency meetings Sunday to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes. President Joe Biden gave no signs of stepping up public pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire despite calls from some Democrats for the Biden administration to get more involved.

  • Child tax credits from COVID relief plan to begin arriving July 15

    The expanded monthly child tax credit introduced in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package will begin arriving in parents' bank accounts on July 15, the White House said Monday.Why it matters: The credit, part of the administration's plan to transform the country's social safety net in the wake of the pandemic, would provide families with $300 monthly cash payments per child up to age 5 and $250 for children ages 6–17. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAbout 39 million households — and 88% of children in the U.S. — will be covered by the monthly payments, the Treasury Department said in a statement.“With two parents, two kids, that’s $7,200 in the pockets you’re getting to help take care of your family,” Biden said in his joint address to Congress last month. “And that will help more than 65 million children and help cut childcare poverty in half, and we can afford it.”Go deeper: Poorest Americans projected to get 20% income boost from Biden relief packageMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ministers will make England lockdown easing decision on June 14

    Ministers will make a decision on June 14 about whether or not to proceed with the final phase of lockdown easing in England, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, describing the pandemic as "under control". On Friday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India, warning that Britain's reopening could be knocked off track by the Indian variant.

  • UK property records continue to tumble as house prices hit new high

    The average price of houses coming to market this month jumped by 1.8%, or £5,767 ($8,118), to a third of a million pounds (£333,564), new data has shown, surpassing the previous all-time high recorded a month ago.

  • Britain's carbon market to launch - with missing EU link

    Britain will start its own market for trading fossil fuel emission permits this week, but with no sign yet of a link to the European Union's market, British prices could end up being more volatile than the EU's. The emissions trading system (ETS), which charges power plants and other industrial entities for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit, is part of Britain's plan to eliminate its net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 as part of the global push to slow climate change. Britain quit the EU's carbon market at the end of 2020 as part of its departure from the EU.

  • Social media restrictions lifted in Ethiopia, NetBlocks says

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Service to social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has been restored in Ethiopia after they were restricted earlier on Monday, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said. "Service to impacted online platforms in Ethiopia has been restored as of Monday mid-morning," NetBlocks said. Earlier on Monday, the London-based watchdog had said in a tweet that network data had showed that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram had been restricted in Ethiopia.

  • Irish ransomware attack to cost health service tens of millions of euros

    The Irish health service expects to spend tens of millions of euros rebuilding its IT systems from a cyber attack which is set to cause significant disruption to diagnostic services into next week. Ireland's health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect them from a significant ransomware attack the government said was carried out by an international cyber crime gang. While the COVID-19 vaccination programme was not directly affected and the Health Service Executive (HSE) restored its test and tracing system within hours, hospital appointments have been cancelled across all outpatient services.

  • U.K. excitement over reopening clouded by worries over Indian variant

    Excitement at the reopening of travel and hospitality vied with anxiety that a more contagious virus variant first found in India is spreading fast and could delay further plans to reopen.

  • Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

    Updated Playstation is rumoured to be rehitting shelves sooner than you think according to reports.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • A 50-car train derailed in Minnesota

    Videos showed dozens of derailed train cars piled up on top of one another, partially submerged in a lake.

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’ relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’ wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him

  • Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

    The bill will be named after Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban says he holds 3,250 dogecoin that he bought with his son - and earns added inflows from Dallas Mavericks sales

    The "Shark Tank" host said since dogecoin is mined on a fixed schedule, it could grow to become a feasible payment mechanism.