Boris Johnson: "We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July"

The United Kingdom will aim to offer all adults in the country the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday.

Why it matters: The new target comes as the country looks to ease its third nationwide lockdown. Johnson is expected to lay his roadmap for reopening on Monday.

  • The country had previously set a September target for inoculating all adults, per the BBC.

By the numbers: The U.K. has given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 17.2 million people so far, meeting its target to vaccinate 15 million people from high-risk categories by mid-February.

  • More than 604,800 people have received their second doses.

  • The country is now hoping to give a first dose to all those over the age off 50 by April 15. Its previous target for this age group was the end of April.

What he's saying: "Hitting 15 million vaccinations was a significant milestone — but there will be no let up, and I want to see the rollout go further and faster in the coming weeks," Johnson said in a statement.

  • "We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us protect the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place," he added.

  • “But there should be no doubt — the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us."

Go deeper: U.K. to infect healthy people with COVID for world's in trial"

