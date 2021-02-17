Boris Johnson Struggles To Put On A Glove, Compares Himself To O.J. Simpson

Lee Moran
·Reporter, HuffPost
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cracked a misguided gag about “Trial of the Century” defendant O.J. Simpson on Wednesday.

“I feel like O.J. Simpson,” Johnson joked as he struggled to put on a protective glove during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Wales.

(Watch the video above).

Johnson’s quip referenced a decisive moment in Simpson’s trial for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, for which he was ultimately found not guilty by a jury.

At one point in the monthslong televised proceedings, Simpson’s hand didn’t appear to fit a bloody leather glove found at his home. Defense attorneys argued Simpson, therefore, could not have been the killer. Simpson was later declared liable in civil court.

Johnson, who former President Donald Trump once described as “Britain Trump,” has a history of making controversial and offensive comments.

