France answers Vladimir Putin’s call as Boris Johnson keeps him waiting

Danielle Sheridan
·3 min read
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron - Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

A phone call with Vladimir Putin that was delayed after Boris Johnson was unable to talk due to his own “partygate” fallout meant the Russian president discussed the Ukraine crisis with Emmanuel Macron.

A Downing Street source confirmed that the phone call that was due to take place on Monday afternoon between the Prime Minister and Mr Putin had been “postponed”, but was unable to confirm when it would be rescheduled.

However, it meant that the French and Russian leaders were able to speak by phone on Monday for the second time in four days amid intense efforts by Nato allies to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Labour claimed that the Prime Minister’s diplomatic initiative was in “disarray”, as Mr Johnson was forced to apply all his efforts on handling the row from Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties.

The Prime Minister had been due to speak to Mr Putin before flying to Kyiv on Tuesday in a show of support for Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

However, he spent much of Monday preparing for and delivering a Commons statement in response to Ms Gray’s report.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted there had been no “settled time” for the call and that they were still hoping to arrange a time with the Kremlin for the two to speak.

He added that it was not unusual for the timing of calls between world leaders to change, and added that Mr Johnson “had committed to come to the House to make an update” following the publication of the report.

When asked what Mr Johnson’s message to Mr Putin would be during the phone call, the spokesman said that the UK’s “aim is to continue to encourage Russia to take a diplomatic path to de-escalate”.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Johnson said that he intended to urge Mr Putin to “step back from the brink” and not mount an invasion of his neighbour.

He said: “I think that an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014, would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all it would be a disaster for Russia.”

Mr Johnson added that any Russian invasion would be “bitterly and bloodily resisted” by the Ukrainian people.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons defence select committee, warned that “cancellation of this call will remind Putin just how distracted Britain has become”.

He told The Telegraph that “any call with Putin should confirm we are rallying a Nato force to directly support our Ukrainian friends”.

Plans for new sanctions unveiled

Meanwhile, Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, on Monday announced plans for legislation with new powers to sanction individuals and businesses linked to the Russian state.

She told the Commons: “We will be able to target any company that is linked to the Russian state, engages in business of economic significance to the Russian state or operates in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian state.”

Ms Truss added that it would be the “toughest sanction regime against Russia we have ever had”, as she insisted that it was the most “radical departure in approach since leaving the EU”.

“Those in and around the Kremlin will have nowhere to hide,” she added.

The UK is expected to bolster military presence in eastern Europe as part of Nato’s efforts to secure the region, in response to Russia’s massing of around 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border.

Mr Putin has denied he is planning an attack, but is demanding guarantees Ukraine will never join Nato, while calling on the Western alliance to draw back its forces in eastern Europe.

