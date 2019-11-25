Boris Johnson was photographed with a suspected Russian spy who called him a 'good friend'

Getty





Boris Johnson's links to Russia have come under the spotlight since his decision to block the publication of a report into Russian election interference.

Johnson has previously been pictured meeting with figures with suspected links to the Russian security services.

One of the men, Sergei Nalobin, was a key figure in establishing links between Russia and Johnson's Conservative party, and described Johnson as a "good friend."

Another figure, Joseph Mifsud, who was pictured with Johnson, was named in the FBI's Russian Trump investigation.

Johnson's party has reportedly accepted donations from 9 Russian figures with links to the Russian government.

Boris Johnson's decision to block the publication of a report into Russian election interference earlier this month has thrown the spotlight on the links between the prime minister's Conservative Party and Russia.

The Sunday Times reported earlier this month that Johnson had blocked the report's publication due to fears that it would reveal links between major Conservative donors and the Russian secret service.

These links continue to be the subject of controversy.

Last week the Electoral Commission revealed that the single largest donation during this campaign was from the wife of a former Russian minister and ally of Putin.

Johnson himself has also previously come under scrutiny for his own links to Russia and has been photographed meeting with two figures with alleged links to the Russian security services.

Here are the key Russian figures linked to Johnson.

Sergei Nalobin

TwitterThe key figure in Russian efforts to forge links with the Conservative party over recent years was the Russian diplomat Sergei Nalobin. According to The Guardian, Nalobin, whose father was a former KGB general, had close ties to the Russian security services. Nalobin was reportedly instrumental in establishing the now-defunct Conservative Friends of Russia Group and invited members from the group to a 10-day trip to the country paid for by the Russian government.

When Johnson was mayor of London, Nalobin also tweeted a picture of himself alongside Boris Johnson, who he described in the now-deleted tweet as his "good friend."

Asked about the photo at the time, a source close to Johnson told Business Insider that he "meets hundreds of people at numerous events he attends every month. He does not remember meeting Mr Nalobin and would not describe him as a friend."

Joseph Mifsud

Two years ago a photo emerged of the then Foreign Secretary meeting with Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese academic with alleged high-level links to the Putin regime.

Mifsud was named in the FBI's investigation into Trump's links with Russia. The Guardian reported that federal investigators believed that Mifsud was a go-between for Russia and Trump and "told a young Trump campaign adviser that the Kremlin had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton."

A photo of Mifsud meeting Johnson was subsequently used as a piece of evidence in the US Mueller inquiry.