Boris Johnson poised to raise bar on UK's climate goals

Harry Yorke
·2 min read
emissions - J. David Ake/ AP

Boris Johnson is set to announce plans to cut Britain’s carbon emissions at a steeper rate than previously envisaged ahead of the UK’s hosting of the COP26 climate summit later this year.

The Prime Minister is said to be preparing to unveil a new target to reduce emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 compared with 1990 levels later this week.

The UK’s current pledge to reduce emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 is already among the most ambitious set by any developed nation.

On Monday night, Whitehall sources said that Mr Johnson was due to unveil the new target before Joe Biden, the US President, hosts a climate summit of international leaders on Thursday.

It comes after the Climate Change Committee said in December last year that the more radical target was necessary for the UK to hit its overarching aim of reaching net zero by 2050.

In order to do so, the advisory body also said that investment must increase to £50billion per year, along with improving energy efficiency in buildings, vehicles and industry and reducing demand for carbon-intensive activities such as travel and meat and dairy consumption.

According to the Financial Times, sources familiar with the Government’s plans said that emissions from international aviation and shipping were likely to be included in the new UK target.

Mr Johnson is currently attempting to convince other nations to adopt more ambitious climate goals ahead of the United Nations conference, which will be hosted in Glasgow in November.

He has already announced a 10-point plan to spark a green industrial revolution and has brought forward a ban on the sales of new petrol cars to 2030.

However, the Government has faced criticism from Labour earlier this year after it failed to intervene to stop the approval of a new coal mine in Cumbria.

Amid a backlash from environmental groups, the decision has been called in for review by Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy said last night: “We will set our ambition for Carbon Budget Six shortly, taking into account the latest advice from the Climate Change Committee.”

