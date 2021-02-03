Boris Johnson prepared to override parts of Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

Harry Yorke
Updated
Boris Johnson has warned Brussels that he is prepared to override parts of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland unless the EU agrees to extend grace periods for traders and supermarkets until January 2023.

Ratcheting up pressure on the European Commission on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said he was prepared to do "everything we need to do" to protect businesses in the province and ensure there was no sea border in the Irish Sea.

It came as Michael Gove wrote to his EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, demanding that a three-month leniency period for supermarkets be extended by two years.

The letter, leaked to The Telegraph, called for a similar extension for chilled meat products if a permanent solution cannot be found before the six-month stopgap ends, along with the flow of parcels and medicines across the Irish Sea.

It also urges Brussels to reconsider rules on the importation of seed potatoes – amid reports that officials are blocking shipments that contain too much British soil – and for a bilateral agreement to be struck with Ireland on pet transport.

Should the EU fail to agree to the UK's demands, Mr Gove said the Government would use "all instruments at its disposal" to protect the integrity of the UK internal market.

In a meeting with Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland's First Minister, Mr Johnson also reportedly hit out at the EU's "cavalier approach" to Northern Ireland after it controversially moved to erect a hard vaccine border on the island of Ireland last week.

While Brussels hastily revoked its triggering of Article 16, enabling it to override the protocol governing post-Brexit customs checks for good moving between Britain and Northern Ireland, the move has been blamed for stoking community tensions between unionists and republicans.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the DUP claimed Mr Johnson had said the EU was using the protocol in an "absurd way" and that its interpretation of the rules "goes beyond the bounds of common sense".

Urged by the DUP MP Ian Paisley to rip up extra paperwork for traders moving goods between Britain and Northern Ireland, Mr Johnson said: "I utterly share the frustration of the honourable gentleman about the way the EU, in particular the EU Commission, temporarily seemed to call to use the protocol in such a way as to impose a border contrary to the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.

"We will do everything we need to do, legislatively or indeed by invoking Article 16 of the protocol, to ensure that there is no barrier down the Irish Sea."

Since January, Northern Ireland has remained in the EU single market for goods, meaning new checks have to be carried out on some goods entering from Great Britain.

The protocol sets out how these systems should operate but has met staunch resistance from unionists, who fear it endangers trade between the province and the rest of the UK, its biggest market and supplier of goods.

Hauliers have experienced problems shipping goods into Northern Ireland. Some parcel deliveries were halted, with temporary gaps on supermarket shelves last month, although some red tape issues have been resolved.

Concerns over the protocol have intensified following the EU's triggering of Article 16, with customs officials in Belfast and Larne removed from their posts following threats from loyalist groups.

Accusing the EU of making a "grave error", Mr Gove told Mr Sefcovic, a vice-president of the commission, that the move had "profoundly undermined the operation of the protocol and cross-community confidence in it".

"I had expected a strong response, but the reaction was even more negative than I had anticipated. Across all political parties, civic society and business organisations in Northern Ireland there was a sense of shock and anger," he wrote

"I must make clear that the UK Government seeks urgent resolution of these problems in the context of our obligations to seek commonly acceptable solutions, and recognising the pressing need to restore confidence among people in Northern Ireland that the Belfast Good Friday Agreement is being respected in all its dimensions.

"If it is not possible to agree a way forward in the way we propose, then the UK will consider using all instruments at its disposal.

"What is required now is an urgent reset to put the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, the people of Northern Ireland, and indeed the island of Ireland, first. I know you appreciate the seriousness of the situation and I am grateful for your constructive and pragmatic approach to these questions."

