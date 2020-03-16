Boris Johnson Prepares U.K. ‘Social Distancing’ Plan as Virus Spreads

(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accelerating measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the U.K. as the infection spreads faster than originally predicted.

The premier, who met with the Bank of England governor and top scientists on Monday, will urge manufacturers to adapt production lines to make vital medical ventilators for the most seriously ill, officials said.

Later on Monday, Johnson will chair a committee of senior ministers to discuss the next steps in the battle against the outbreak, including banning mass gatherings and asking older people to stay home as part of ‘social distancing’ measures to slow infection rates.

The next stage in the strategy will be set out at a press conference on Monday afternoon. It follows growing criticism that Johnson’s government has not been aggressive enough in its approach to fighting the virus.

U.K. Says Virus Needs to Infect 60% of Britons to Save Lives

While other countries in Europe have shut schools and ordered citizens to stay at home, the U.K. has focused on urging the public to wash hands regularly and isolate themselves if they become ill. Johnson and his ministers have defended the approach, saying it is based on the best available scientific advice.

But some scientists and politicians have called on the government to take tougher action.

An official government document suggested as many as 8 million people in England could be hospitalized at the peak of the outbreak. That is just a “reasonable worst case scenario,” Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters.

Last Thursday, officials estimated there were between 5,000 and 10,000 cases of coronavirus in the U.K., many more than have been confirmed by testing. The number of deaths rose sharply in recent days, reaching 36 on Monday, with 1,543 cases so far confirmed by tests, up from 1,372 the day before.

Ministers said the government’s approach is appropriate because the U.K. was at an earlier stage in the infection’s spread than other countries. Officials estimated Britain was about four weeks behind Italy, which has imposed a lock-down on the entire country.

On Monday, one official said the U.K. outbreak was progressing more quickly than expected, and the country will move soon to implement tougher measures.

