Boris Johnson Pulls Out of Race to Lead UK Conservatives
(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to lead the UK’s ruling Conservative Party and the nation, ending a bid to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.
Johnson, who left office last month after a series of scandals rocked his premiership, said in a statement that it “would simply not be the right thing to do” to mount a bid.
“You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament,” Johnson wrote in a statement on Sunday.
