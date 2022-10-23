Boris Johnson Pulls Out of Race to Lead UK Conservatives

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to lead the UK’s ruling Conservative Party and the nation, ending a bid to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.

Johnson, who left office last month after a series of scandals rocked his premiership, said in a statement that it “would simply not be the right thing to do” to mount a bid.

“You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament,” Johnson wrote in a statement on Sunday.

