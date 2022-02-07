Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past 'partygate'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Guto Harri
    Journalist and former political adviser

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority — including a communications chief who has called lockdown-breaching government parties “unforgivable.”

The prime minister hired Guto Harri, an aide from his days as London mayor who has recently been critical of Johnson, to try to regain control of the government’s messaging after weeks of turmoil that have led some in the ruling Conservatives to call for his removal. He also appointed a senior Cabinet minister, Steve Barclay, as his new chief of staff.

Visiting a hospital cancer center Monday outside London, Johnson said he was “focused completely” on clearing a backlog of millions of medical procedures built up during the pandemic. It’s one of a pile of critical issues, including a squeeze on household finances from inflation and a looming tax hike, that are being overshadowed by Johnson’s personal woes.

“I think what people want is for the government to focus, not on stuff going on at (the government district of) Westminster, but to focus on life ... beyond Westminster, and to focus on the needs of the country,” Johnson said. “And that is what we’re doing.”

Johnson’s grip on power has been shaken by public anger over revelations that his staff held “bring your own booze” office parties, birthday celebrations and “wine time Fridays” in 2020 and 2021 while millions in Britain were barred from meeting with friends and family because of his government's COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 16 parties have been investigated by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, with a dozen of them also under investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

In an interim report last week into the four parties not under criminal investigation, Gray found that “failures of leadership and judgment” enabled events to occur that “should not have been allowed to take place” and described a Downing Street operation marked by excessive drinking and dysfunctional dynamics.

Johnson apologized -- without admitting personal wrongdoing -- and pledged to fix the problems in his office.

But on Friday he was rocked by the departure of five senior staff, including his chief of staff, his communications director and his policy director, Munira Mirza. Mirza, a loyal longtime aide, stood by the prime minister amid the “partygate” revelations. But she said Johnson’s “scurrilous accusation” this week that an opposition leader had failed to stop a notorious pedophile was the final straw.

Johnson responded to the departures with a Downing Street shakeup that included the eye-catching appointment of Harri, a former BBC journalist who worked for Johnson at City Hall from 2008 to 2012 but has more recently criticized him. In 2018, Harri called Johnson “sexually incontinent,” and in 2020 he said government communications during the pandemic had been “a masterclass in incompetence.” Last month Harri said reports of parties in Downing Street while Britain was in lockdown were “unforgivable,” though also “understandable in some ways.”

Harri told a Welsh-language news site that Johnson greeted him on his first day by singing Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

The staff moves are intended to reassure Conservative lawmakers who are debating whether to seek a no-confidence vote in the leader who won them a big parliamentary majority just over two years ago.

Under party rules, a no-confidence vote is triggered if 15% of party lawmakers — currently 54 people — write letters calling for one. If Johnson lost such a vote, he would be replaced as party leader and prime minister.

Only 15 of the 360 Conservative legislators have publicly called for Johnson to quit, though the number who have written letters is likely higher.

Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who has already said he will run for leader if Johnson is ousted, said the prime minister’s fate depended on “how the reset goes.”

He said “there’s an awful lot of talent going in,” but also “an awful lot of talent coming out.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Painting Boris Johnson's wife Carrie as a Lady Macbeth figure is sexist, says minister after new book says she has 'mesmerised' PM

    Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said new allegations that Carrie Johnson wields huge influence over her husband were rooted in misogyny.

  • Criticism of UK PM Johnson's wife sexist and undignified - Javid

    LONDON (Reuters) -British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie was interfering with his ability to lead were sexist, undignified and unfair. A book by Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of Johnson's Conservative Party, serialised in a newspaper over the weekend alleged Carrie had influenced the prime minister's decision making in a negative way. "It is sexist ... Going after Carrie Johnson is undignified, it is unfair and it is wrong," Javid told Sky News.

  • Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira hits out at body shamers: ‘It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top’

    ‘We all struggle with self-love,’ says actor

  • First U.S. troops arrive to support Poland deployment

    They arrived on Friday (February 4). A spokesperson for the command said in a statement that soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps would establish a headquarters in Germany to support 1,700 paratroopers meant to deploy to Poland."These are the first of 2,000 soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of our NATO allies," the statement said.On Wednesday (February 2), U.S. President Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.According to the Pentagon, a Stryker squadron of around 1,000 U.S. service members based in the German town of Vilseck will be sent to Romania, while around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.On top of that, 300 other service members were supposed to move from Fort Bragg in North Carolina to Germany.

  • Zendaya and Tom Holland bought a house together in London, reportedly

    Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially dating in real life: here's a look back on their relationship timeline.

  • Jimmy Carr: Boris Johnson’s spokesperson calls Holocaust joke ‘deeply disturbing’

    No 10 has waded into the controversy over comedian’s Netflix special

  • Victoria Coren Mitchell says she was ‘doing what she thought was right’ in supporting ‘friend’ Jimmy Carr

    ‘I wasn’t defending the joke,’ the quiz show host said

  • IOC holds in-person meeting with Peng Shuai following concerns over disappearance

    The president of the International Olympic Committee said he held a face-to-face meeting with Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared from social media after accusing a former top Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault. In a statement Monday, the IOC said its president, Thomas Bach, had dinner with Peng on Saturday at the Olympic Club in Beijing. IOC member Kirsty Coventry and the former IOC chair of the athletes' commission were also there.

  • Ukraine army tests anti-tank missiles near Crimea

    Footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday (February 7) showed anti-tank missiles being deployed against mock enemy formations.The drills comes as Russia has massed masses more than 100,000 troops near the border, prompting fears in the West that it is planning an invasion.Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Ukraine.Ukraine, while seeking more military aid, has also sought to calm fears of an invasion. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday (February 6) urged people to ignore "apocalyptic predictions," saying his country was strong and had unprecedented international support.Two U.S. officials on Saturday (February 5) said Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • Salah's Egypt target revenge in World Cup play-off after AFCON defeat

    Mohamed Salah's Egypt are hoping to avenge their Africa Cup of Nations final defeat at the hands of Senegal when the countries meet again in a decisive two-legged World Cup play-off next month.

  • Awkwafina Addresses Criticism Over Her 'Blaccent,' Announces Twitter Exit: 'I Will Always Listen'

    "I'm still learning and doing that personal work," Awkwafina wrote in a statement, responding to criticism of her using AAVE

  • German officials probe hate speech over police killing

    German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week's killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday. The 399 posts included 102 that were “criminally relevant,” and in 15 cases people responsible for them already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said. Late last week, a man was arrested over a video in which a masked speaker called for people to lure police officers onto country tracks to be shot.

  • VA needs more money to keep pace with veterans’ needs, advisory group warns

    The Independent Budget for fiscal 2023 calls for a hefty increase in department program spending over current levels.

  • White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes

    A White House review found credible evidence that top scientist Dr. Eric Lander violated its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy," but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling. An internal review last year, prompted by a workplace complaint, found evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. The White House said senior administration officials had met with Lander about his actions and management of the office.

  • Flash sale: Select PNY flash drives and cards are more than 60 percent off at Amazon, today only!

    These handy tools are vital for protecting your tech.

  • With Omicron Waning, Americans Are Ready for the Reopening

    A burst of spending is coming as the pandemic wanes. Here are the industries that stand to benefit the most—and what could go wrong.

  • Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Restoring normal population mobility to "COVID-zero regions" like China will cause some 2 million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the virus is developing vaccines that are better at preventing infection, Chinese researchers said. China's "zero-COVID" restrictions have come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks as it hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing while using sweeping restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant. The researchers used studies from Chile and Britain to calculate the "baseline efficacy" of current vaccines - CoronaVac in the case of Chile and the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca shots in Britain.

  • This picture shows a mosque under construction in Kerala, India

    Facebook posts circulating in Sri Lanka purport to show a picture of the "largest mosque" in the country set to be built in the capital Colombo. The claim is false; the image shows the design of a mosque under construction in Kerala, India. Sri Lankan authorities said there were no plans to build the "largest mosque" in the country, as of January 31, 2022."Foundation stone laid for Sri Lanka's largest mosque at a site sprawling across one acre of land in Wekanda, facing the Galle Face Green," re

  • And meanwhile there's Iran – the other crisis that threatens the existing world order

    Russia and Ukraine dominate international news. But there are equally relevant diplomatic proxy negotiation going on behind closed doors with Iran.

  • Dozens of elite US troops land in Poland

    A plane carrying a few dozen elite U.S. troops arrived on Sunday in Poland near its border with Ukraine after President Biden ordered the deployment of troops to Eastern Europe amid mounting fears of a possible Russian invasion.Hundreds more from the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to arrive at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in the coming days, as the Pentagon has said about 1,700 troops will deploy to Poland, according to The Associated Press."...