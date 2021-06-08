Boris Johnson refuses MPs vote on aid cuts in defiance of Speaker

UK aid label is attached to a box containing kitchen sets at a UK aid Disaster Response Centre at Kemble Airport - Stefan Wermuth/PA

Boris Johnson is refusing to offer MPs a vote on aid cuts in defiance of the Speaker, as the leader of a Tory-led revolt against the spending reduction branded it an “unethical and unlawful betrayal”.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, this week ordered Number 10 to take Parliament “seriously” and show MPs “due respect” by allowing them to formally register their views on the decision.

Downing Street on Tuesday dismissed the challenge, however, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson insisting that the move to slash aid spending from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent was “in accordance” with the law.

The International Development Act 2015 includes provision for the legally binding target to be suspended in exceptional circumstances such as the Covid crisis, the Number 10 spokesperson said.

He added: “It explicitly envisages the circumstances which we now face, which is this global pandemic. There are certainly no plans to bring forward a vote.”

Sir Lindsay’s intervention came after a Tory-led bid to force a u-turn on the cuts, backed by 30 Conservative MPs, was blocked from proceeding in the Commons.

The rebels are awaiting the Speaker’s next move, after he warned the Government on Monday that he would “look to find other ways in which we can move forward” if Downing Street refused to bring a substantive vote.

On Tuesday Sir Lindsay approved an emergency debate on the issue, during which Tory rebels lined up to voice their concerns over £4 billion being wiped from the aid budget and to heap censure on ministers. The debate did not involve a division or bind the Government in any way, however.

The timing of the MPs’ barrage of criticism is particularly awkward for the Government ahead of the G7 summit. Mr Johnson is hoping to put his best foot forward on the world stage as the leaders of wealthy democracies jet in for a three-day meeting in Cornwall from Friday.

Rebels are now looking at the possibility of a judicial review of the policy, after their bid to amend a Bill related to a new science funding body was ruled to be against parliamentary rules on Monday.

Allies in the House of Lords are also examining ways of amending legislation to restore the expenditure target.

Andrew Mitchell, the former international aid secretary and ex-chief whip, told the Commons on Tuesday that the cut to the aid budget was “not proper”, adding: “It’s fundamentally un-British and we shouldn’t behave in this way”.

The move “breaks our promise”, he said, highlighting that the spending target was a Conservative manifesto pledge at the last election.

Illustrating the real-world impact of the budget reduction, Mr Mitchell cited a school in South Sudan that was forced to close last week after British taxpayers’ support was pulled and said the access of 10 million people to clean water and sanitation could be affected.

Theresa May, the former prime minister, also intervened in the debate. “I urge the Government to reinstate the 0.7 per cent – it is what it promised, it will show that we act according to our values and it will save lives,” she said.

David Davis, another former cabinet minister, hit out at the idea that working-class voters in the so-called Red Wall seats in the North and Midlands “do not like foreign aid”, declaring the suggestion “wrong”.

He said while such voters may be unimpressed with stories of wasteful spending overseas, citing initiatives such as “the Ethiopian Spice Girls”, he insisted they took a “generous” view to genuine development initiatives.

Conservative Sir Roger Gale warned other countries will fill the vacuum left by the UK, including China and Russia.

Steve Barclay, Treasury minister, insisted the Government wants to return to 0.7 per cent “when the fiscal situation allows”, but suggested “raising taxes or cutting public spending” would be needed to reach the target at the moment.