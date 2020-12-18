Boris Johnson refuses to rule out third lockdown as scientists warn it may need to be tougher than before

Harry Yorke
Boris Johnson - Boris Johnson has suggested that a lockdown after Christmas might be needed
Boris Johnson has suggested that a lockdown after Christmas might be needed

Boris Johnson has put the country on notice that a third lockdown could be on its way in January as several Government scientific advisers warned restrictions could need to be tougher than before.

While the Prime Minister said he hoped to avoid joining Wales and Northern Ireland in imposing new lockdowns after Christmas, he warned that “the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks.” 

Speaking on a trip to Bolton, he also signalled that decisions on Covid-19 restrictions in the new year would depend on how people approach the five-day window when social distancing rules are relaxed.

It came as new estimates released by Sage showed the R number has risen from 0.9-1.0 to between 1.1 and 1.2, suggesting the virus is at risk of growing exponentially again.

Daily cases also hit 28,500 on Friday, meaning the rate is now higher than at the start of the last lockdown.

In a statement, the Sage sub-committee SPI-M also warned that modelling suggesting that "additional mixing" during the Christmas period may have a "large impact on post-Christmas prevalence", including a "slight shift towards a higher proportion of cases in older and more vulnerable age groups."

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics estimated that 567,300 people had Covid-19 last week, up from 481,500 seven days beforehand.

Despite Mr Johnson’s plea for people to keep Christmas “short and small”, the ONS also suggests that half of adults across the country are still planning to form a bubble of up to three households.

And in a further blow to Mr Johnson, it emerged last night that plans to send millions of rapid testing kits to homes every week had been blocked by the regulator. 

According to The Times, the rollout of lateral flow tests to individuals households has been blocked by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency, which believes they are not accurate enough when people test themselves.

Warning the regional tier system did not appear to be “holding the epidemic wave back”, Professor John Edmunds, who sits on the Sage scientific advisory panel, said ministers would now need to “look at these measures and perhaps tighten them up.”

He was joined by Professor Neil Ferguson, who said the failure of the second lockdown to curb infection rates in the East of England meant “ there may be a need for additional controls beyond even what were in place then."

Their concerns are shared by a growing number of Government ministers who believe that tougher tiers or a full-blown lockdown may be required if the Christmas period fuel further spikes across the country. 

“We’re worried about the effects of Christmas,” a Cabinet minister told The Telegraph

“We’ve got to minimise the impact going into the new year. 

“My preferred option would be to use the tiers rather than the sledgehammer. But if it is more widespread then we will need a national approach.”

Asked if he could rule out a third lockdown, Mr Johnson said: “Well obviously we are hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that but the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks.

“So what we’re saying to people now over this Christmas period is think of those rules about the three households that you can bubble up with, the five days, that is very much a maximum, that’s not a target people should aim for.

“All of the things I’m seeing is that people understand this is the time to think about our elderly relatives, avoid spreading the disease, keep it short, keep it small. Have yourselves a very merry little Christmas. That is, I’m afraid, the way through the rest of this year.”

On Friday a Department for Health source insisted it was too early to consider tougher action, adding that it would take time for data to show the impact of placing more areas into Tier 3 from Saturday. 

But others suggested action could be needed sooner.

A senior government source said last night: “I am really concerned and particularly at the rate that cases are going up in London and the South East.

We’re looking very closely at what is going on and what is working. It’s only right to work through all the options.”

