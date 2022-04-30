Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hand couples £5,500 extra on tax bill

Boris Johnson - Daniel LEAL/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

A couple earning average wages will pay more than £5,500 in additional tax over the next decade under policies introduced by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, even after the Chancellor's planned income tax cut, according to an analysis.

A paper produced by the House of Commons library states that two median earners on a combined salary of about £72,000 per year would pay about £5,550 extra as a result of the National Insurance hike and the freezing of the income tax personal allowance threshold.

The disclosure comes after millions of people began receiving payslips showing the National Insurance rise, in the form of a new health and social care levy, after the implementation of the hike last month.

Tory MPs and opposition parties have put pressure on minsters to drop the tax increase given the growing cost-of-living crisis. But No 10 and the Treasury insist it is needed to fund NHS spending.

Instead, Downing Street is currently focused on potential "non fiscal" measures that could reduce the cost of living, such as removing red tape that drives up the cost of childcare.

According to the Commons library research, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, a household with median earners would have a combined original income of £717,640 over the next decade, on which they would pay about £5,550 in tax directly arising from policies introduced since 2021 - namely the National Insurance increase and freezing of the income tax personal allowance.

The calculations assume that Mr Sunak will cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in 2024, as he promised to do during the March budget.

'No light at the end of the tunnel'

Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said the figures showed that "there is no light at the end of the tunnel under this Conservative government, just years of painful tax rises".

Mr Davey added: "Now is not the time to be hiking people’s taxes, just as energy bills and inflation go through the roof. People are facing a cost-of-living emergency, and they need an emergency tax cut now."

A Government spokesman said: "We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we're supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22 billion package of support this financial year.

"That includes cutting taxes for working people by raising the National Insurance Contribution threshold, saving the typical employee over £330 a year; lowering the Universal Credit taper rate to help people keep more of the money they earn; and providing millions of households with up to £350 each to help with rising energy bills."