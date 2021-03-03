Boris Johnson risks fresh row with Brussels as UK acts unilaterally to protect supermarkets in Northern Ireland

Harry Yorke
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson will act unilaterally to give supermarkets and their suppliers more time to adapt to post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland, risking a major escalation of tensions with Brussels.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, has confirmed that the UK is extending the grace period for supermarkets which was agreed with the EU last year by five months.

The move risks sparking a fresh row with the EU, which is jointly responsible for the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade and new border checks in the province.

Responding to the announcement, an EU official told the Telegraph: "Unilateral measures are not possible."

The temporary relaxation for checks on supermarkets and their suppliers had been due to expire at the end of this month under the agreement reached last year.

However, in a written ministerial statement published on Wednesday, Mr Lewis said suppliers moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will now not be required to fill out the extra paperwork for agrifoods when the deadline expires.

Instead, the UK will unilaterally extend the deadline until October, while continuing to try to secure agreement with the European Commission for a longer extension as requested by Michael Gove.

The Telegraph also understands the UK intends to pursue other unilateral measures later this week, including extending the grace period for parcel couriers and solving issues with importing plants, vegetables and agricultural machinery with British soil on them.

The UK is currently in discussions with the European Commission over its demands to extend a number of grade periods for supermarkets, chilled meats, medicines and parcels until January 2023.

It hopes to use the additional time to try and find permanent solutions to the problems being experienced by traders at the border.

These issues are supposed to be agreed jointly through the joint committee, which is chaired by Lord Frost, the minister in charge of EU future relations, and his Brussels counterpart Maros Sefcovic.

However, with Brussels warning that any concessions are conditional on the UK stepping up checks at the border, Mr Johnson and his senior ministers have signalled they will begin ratcheting up pressure on the EU to change course.

The latest move is likely to be interpreted as a major escalation and suggests Mr Johnson intends to present the EU with what is effectively an ultimatum.

An EU diplomat said: "Frost is acting as we expected. Under the agreement, a grace period can only be agreed by both sides. If it’s not, it’s not a grace period but a violation of the treaty."

However, Whitehall sources denied it was a breach of the protocol, adding that the measures were necessary to avoid a "cliff edge" for businesses.

The UK will continue to engage through the joint committee, but with little progress made, they said it was necessary because supermarkets begin to make stocking decisions one month in advance.

It will not require triggering Article 16 of the protocol, a measure of last resort enabling one side to override parts of the agreement.

Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, Aodhán Connolly said businesses welcomed the extensions even if they were unilateral. He said they would allow retailers to continue giving Northern Ireland households choice and affordability but called on both sides to agree a permanent solution.

"We now have short-term stability but there is still much to be delivered," he said, "We now need the EU and the UK to show that they have the political will to live up to their side of the bargain by delivering a pragmatic, workable, risk-based solution.”

Mr Connolly called for friction to be removed through a trusted trader scheme and a veterinary agreement which recognised the "low level of risk of UK retail goods coming into Northern Ireland going onto the Single Market.”

“As both the EU and UK have said in recent weeks, this all must be done with the least disruption to communities in Northern Ireland. That means the costs of new processes must be kept to a minimum to allow us to keep costs down for Northern Ireland families," he said.

