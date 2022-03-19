Boris Johnson: Russian win would bring 'age of intimidation'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “turning point for the world,” arguing that a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would herald “a new age of intimidation.”

But the British leader was accused by opponents of making a crass comparison by likening Ukraine’s fight against invasion to the U.K.’s exit from the European Union.

Speaking to a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northwest England, Johnson claimed Putin was “terrified” that the example of a free Ukraine would spark a pro-democracy revolution in Russia.

“That is why he is trying so brutally to snuff out the flame of freedom in Ukraine and that’s why it is so vital that he fails,” Johnson said.

“A victorious Putin will not stop in Ukraine. And the end of freedom in Ukraine will mean the extinction of any hope of freedom in Georgia and then Moldova, it will mean the beginning of a new age of intimidation across Eastern Europe from the Baltic to the Black Sea,” Johnson said.

Johnson praised Ukrainians’ defense of their country, and added that it was also “the instinct” of people in the U.K. “to choose freedom.” As an example, he said British voters opted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU “because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

Johnson helped lead the campaign for the U.K. to leave the bloc it joined in 1973. Britain’s departure, eventually completed in 2020, remains highly divisive.

Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, called Johnson “a national embarrassment.”

“To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin’s bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian,” he said.

Gavin Barwell, who served as chief of staff to former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, said “voting in a free and fair referendum isn’t in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion.”

Barwell also pointed out that Ukraine has asked to join the EU.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky warns war will cost Russia for "generations"

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that continuing its invasion would cost Russia for "generations," AP reports.Driving the news: Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin is deliberately creating "a humanitarian catastrophe," and urged Putin once again to meet with him to prevent more deaths, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Picture for yourself that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Baker Hughes Joins Curbs in Russia Oilfield WorkBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on Ukr

  • Putin's dictatorship will end in disaster, says former Russian minister

    Andrei Kozyrev, who served under Putin's predecessor Boris Yeltsin, also dismissed the chances of nuclear war, declaring it an 'empty threat' from Putin'.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Former Spokesperson Calls Ukrainian President 'The Most Devoted Person I've Ever Known'

    "He's like the captain of a ship," Volodymyr Zelenskyy's former spokesperson Iuliia Mendel tells PEOPLE of the Ukrainian President

  • American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

    James “Jimmy” Hill refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis, his family said Saturday. Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, this week, as Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital. In an interview from Pittsburgh Saturday, Hill’s sister, Katya Hill, called her brother’s relationship with Irina a “beautiful love story, but unfortunately it has a tragic ending.”

  • UNICEF urges stronger safeguards for Ukrainian child refugees

    UNICEF is urging countries accepting refugees from Ukraine to establish stronger safeguards for children at greater risk of human trafficking. Why it matters: An estimated 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, UNICEF said in a statement Saturday. Improving coordination and screening at border crossings could identify children separated from their families before traffickers can take advantage of them. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky warns war will cost Russia for "generations" UNICEF urges stronger safeguards for Ukrainian child refugeesChina's Vice Foreign Minister blames NATO for war in UkraineKyiv mayor: Russians missiles hit residential neighborhood with preschoolUkraine’s ambassador disputes letter asking U.S. for resistance supportStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUN warns Ukraine's food supply chain is "falling apart"The "kamikaze"

  • Son succeeds father as Turkmenistan's new president

    The son of Turkmenistan's former president was inaugurated Saturday as the new leader of the authoritarian Central Asian country. Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, took the oath of office a week after an election in which the central elections commission said he won 73% of the vote. The elder Berdymukhamedov announced his resignation last month and Serdar, who had been named to increasingly prominent government posts, most recently the Cabinet's deputy chairman, was seen as his certain successor.

  • How jobs will change with a warming world

    Jobs and working conditions around the world are being altered by the effects of climate change and efforts to limit global warming. The big picture: Companies and countries are expected to create millions of new jobs over the next few decades as they take steps to reduce carbon emissions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Even under best-case scenarios, climate change will continue to take a toll on productivity and labo

  • Biden warns China's Xi about consequences of helping Russia's war in Ukraine

    President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping spoke by phone as the White House sought to convince Beijing not to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space, has had his name removed from a Space Foundation fundraiser, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization, removed Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's name from a fundraiser "in light of current events."

  • Unlike Trump, Biden Has Stock Market Far Down His Priority List

    (Bloomberg) -- Even investors with a lot at stake tend to agree: The stock market shouldn’t be a president’s top priority, especially when issues like war, blistering inflation and a pandemic are in play. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Baker Hughes Joins Curbs in Russia Oilfield WorkBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Say

  • Russian cosmonauts launch to space station against backdrop of war in Ukraine

    Three Russian cosmonauts are set to launch to the International Space Station on Friday.

  • Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

    U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes said Saturday that it was suspending new investments for its Russia operations, a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger.

  • German TV station hires Ukrainian anchor to host news show

    German broadcaster RTL has hired a Ukrainian presenter to host a daily news show for others who have fled their homeland after the Russian invasion. The commercial broadcaster said Karolina Ashion will present a 10-minute Ukrainian-language news program Mondays to Fridays addressed to the almost 200,000 people who have already arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the past month. “We want to reach the people who are fleeing right now, who have to leave their home country, who may not speak English, and that’s why we are making a news offer in Ukrainian," said Malte Baumberger, the project manager for RTL's "Ukraine Update” program.

  • Disney 'regrets' performance by Texas high school drill team that used Native American stereotypes

    A spokesperson at Walt Disney World in Florida said that the performance by Port Neches-Grove High School was inconsistent with the audition tape provided for selection to perform at the resort.

  • British royals' Caribbean tour upset by protest staged by villagers on Belize cacao farm

    Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were to have traveled to the indigenous Akte 'il Ha cacao farm on Sunday morning, according to the preliminary schedule.

  • Scoop: White House considered sending Americans gas cards

    The White House considered giving Americans gas cards to help offset high prices, but faced strong opposition from congressional committees, which questioned the plan's viability and effectiveness. Why it matters: The Biden administration is feeling political pressure from high energy costs, made worse by Western sanctions against Russia, and Democrats desperately want to offer some kind of policy response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Kevin McCarthy Says Madison Cawthorn 'Wrong' To Call Ukraine's Leader A Thug

    The far-right freshman Republican called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug."

  • Zelensky says hundreds still trapped under Mariupol theater bombed by Russia

    "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson will no longer head to space on Blue Origin's next flight, the company announced late Thursday. The University of Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title after finishing first in the women's 500-yard freestyle championship, ESPN reports.The world's second-oldest profession — overseas shipping — is getting smarter: Nautilus Labs raised $34 million in a Series B driven to support its AI platform for