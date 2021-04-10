Boris Johnson says he won't attend Prince Philip's funeral so a royal family member can take his place

Darcy Schild
·3 min read
boris johnson queen elizabeth II prince philip
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a speech Friday following Prince Philip's death. Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street via Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won't attend the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17.

  • A statement from his office, 10 Downing Street, said he wants to save the seat for family members.

  • Only 30 people will be allowed to attend the funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday in a statement from 10 Downing Street obtained by Insider that he won't attend Prince Philip's funeral.

The palace announced Saturday that a funeral for the duke, who died Friday morning at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, will be held for the duke on April 17 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

According to Sky News, Prince Phillip's funeral was originally planned for 800 attendees - but due to COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, only 30 people will be allowed to attend.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said that Johnson wanted to save what would have been his seat at the funeral for a member of the royal family.

"As a result of the Coronavirus regulations, only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The Prime Minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the Royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday," the full statement from the prime minister's office said.

On Friday, Johnson delivered an address on the death of Prince Philip.

"It is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation's thoughts must turn today. Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather," Johnson said.

"Speaking on their golden wedding anniversary, Her Majesty said that our country owed her husband 'a greater debt than he would ever claim or we shall ever know' and I am sure that estimate is correct," the prime minister continued.

On the day of Prince Philip's funeral, which will be televised, there will be a national minute of silence at 3 p.m. BST, according to Sky News. The public has been asked not to attend any of the funeral events due to the pandemic, Sky News reported.

Unlike other royals, Prince Philip won't be having a state funeral. The smaller ceremony is supposedly in line with his wishes, as he said in the past that he didn't want his funeral to be a "fuss," according to a 2017 report by The Independent.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

