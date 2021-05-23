Boris Johnson set to signal that UK on track for June 21 lockdown lifting

Lucy Fisher
Boris Johnson will set out what the Government knows so far about the Indian variant and where gaps in understanding remain - Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters
Boris Johnson is set to signal this week that Britain is on track to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions on June 21, as ministers step up discussions on the return of ordering drinks at the bar.

In the coming days, the Prime Minister will give the public an update on the latest data around the Indian variant of Covid, including case numbers and hospitalisations.

He will set out what the Government knows so far about the variant and where gaps in understanding remain before indicating what it means for confidence in the roadmap continuing as planned.

New data from Public Health England (PHE) shows there have been at least 2,889 cases of the Indian variant recorded in England from Feb 1 to May 18. Of those, 104 resulted in a visit to a hospital emergency department, 31 required an overnight hospital admission and six resulted in a death.

Mr Johnson will not offer concrete confirmation of whether he will proceed with step four of the roadmap on June 21 until a week beforehand on June 14, but is expected to be optimistic.

A government source said his "broad message" will be that "if things do continue to go well and we don't see a huge change in the data, and the latest data we are presented with is still positive, things are looking on track".

It comes after Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said on Sunday that the possibility of all Covid restrictions being lifted next month was "looking good".

She stressed that her appraisal was contingent upon people "continuing to observe all the safety signals", working from home where appropriate, taking up the offer of the vaccine and making use of Covid tests.

Caution is needed to avoid another lockdown, particularly in Indian variant hotspots including the North-West and London, Dr Harries said. She warned that the variant has become the "dominant strain" in some parts of the country, but told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show that after a steep rise in cases it "seem to be slightly levelling at the moment".

At step four of the roadmap, nightclubs are due to reopen and restrictions on large events such as festivals are to be lifted, as are limits on the number of people at weddings.

In addition to Mr Johnson's update this week, the results of the Cabinet Office review into the future of social distancing measures could be announced by the Government, it is understood.

The Prime Minister told Tory MPs privately last week that he is "hopeful" of scrapping the "one metre plus" rule, a decision that will have a bearing on whether ordering and drinking at the bar can be reintroduced in pubs.

Hospitality bosses are clamouring for its return, warning that the current rules enforcing table service are more labour-intensive and reduce the number of customers that can be accommodated in many settings.

The Telegraph understands that business minister Paul Scully last week signalled to industry chiefs that the Government was keen to allow a return to ordering drinks at the bar and had stepped up discussions.

A Whitehall source stressed that a final decision has not been made, but the outcome is expected in the social distancing review.

In another positive signal for the roadmap, Public Health England research published over the weekend found that the Pfizer Covid vaccine is 88 per cent effective against the Indian variant after two doses.

A study carried out between April 5 and May 16 found that the jab was almost as effective against symptomatic disease from the B1617.2 strain as it is against the Kent variant, with 93 per cent effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca jab was 60 per cent effective, compared with 66 per cent against the Kent variant over the same period.

On Sunday, Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said the data was "good", but added: "That doesn't mean, of course, that it is the green light all the way."

Her intervention came as Prof Adam Finn, a member of the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation, predicted that there may be an "adjustment" to the lifting of restrictions on June 21.

He told Times Radio: "We're effectively in a race with the vaccine programme against the virus. We know that we're letting the virus out by spreading it about now, we know that we're progressing well with the vaccine programme, but I think there's going to need to be an adjustment of some sort."

