Boris Johnson sets autumn ambition for securing free trade deal with India

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
Boris Johnson - Ben Stansall/PA Wire
Boris Johnson - Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has said he hopes to broker a post-Brexit free trade deal with India "by the autumn" in an apparent hastening of his ambition.

The Prime Minister has indicated that a deal will include accepting Delhi's demands for an increase in migration to the UK, ahead of meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Mr Johnson had earlier indicated that his target for securing a deal would be the end of the year, but appeared to shorten the timeframe during an interview in Gujarat, on the first day of a two-day visit to India.

Ahead of meeting Mr Modi on Thursday, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "We're hoping to complete another free trade agreement, with India, by the end of the year, by the autumn."

Boris Johnson - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Boris Johnson - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on his plane last night, Mr Johnson said he had "always been in favour of having people come to this country".

"We have a massive shortage in the UK, not least in experts in IT and programmers," he said. "We're short to the tune of hundreds of thousands in our economy.

"We need to have a professional approach but it has to be controlled."

His comments come after ministers announced they would loosen visa restrictions for Indian students earlier this year.

Downing Street hopes the long-delayed visit can deepen defence and economic ties between the country and underscore the UK's post-Brexit diplomatic links.

Boris Johnson - KRUTIKARAJ SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Boris Johnson - KRUTIKARAJ SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Boris Johnson - KRUTIKARAJ SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Boris Johnson - KRUTIKARAJ SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Johnson's remarks came after he visited Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in Gujarat, where he was given a "guide to London" written by the Indian independence leader.

The Sabarmati Ashram, which was the centre of Ghandi's non-violent struggle against British rule, was one of the first stops for the Prime Minister during his visit to Ahmedabad.

Mr Johnson remarked that "vegetarianism costs far less than meat-eating" as he read from the book designed to be a guide for how Indians could manage in London in the late 19th century.

Mr Johnson also draped a ring of khadi cloth around a statue of Gandhi, who studied law at University College London during his time in Britain.

Boris Johnson - Stefan Rousseau/WPA/Getty Images
Boris Johnson - Stefan Rousseau/WPA/Getty Images
Boris Johnson - KRUTIKARAJ SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Boris Johnson - KRUTIKARAJ SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

After removing his shoes, Mr Johnson commented: "There's always a panic that the socks are going to let you down."

Two women showed the Prime Minister how to spin cloth promoted by Gandhi on a traditional wheel, with Mr Johnson telling them: "It's a bit of an art, this spinning."

Mr Johnson signed a guestbook, writing that it was an "immense privilege" to learn about how Gandhi "mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PM Johnson: UK hopes to clinch Indian free trade deal by year-end

    Britain hopes to complete a free trade deal with India by the end of this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he emphasised the need to reduce reliance on foreign oil and gas due to the conflict in Ukraine. "We're hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by the end of the year, by the autumn," Johnson told reporters in India's western state of Gujarat during the start of his two-day visit to the country. India abstained in a UN vote condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, causing concern among major western countries.

  • Military-led Myanmar seeks to reassure foreign investors

    Myanmar officials sought Thursday to reassure foreign investors over currency controls that foreign governments and businesses say would make doing business in the military-ruled country nearly impossible. Two ministers of Myanmar’s army-installed government said in an online briefing that approved foreign investors, embassies, United Nations agencies and non-government organizations are exempt from recently announced rules requiring conversion of foreign exchange into the local currency. Aung Naing Oo, the army-installed government’s minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, said details of the central bank’s new rule were being worked out.

  • UN court: Colombia infringed Nicaragua's rights in Caribbean

    The United Nations' highest court ruled Thursday that Colombia breached Nicaragua's rights in waters of the Caribbean Sea, including by hindering Nicaraguan fishing vessels and granting fishing permits for Colombian and other boats. The majority ruling of the International Court of Justice gave Nicaragua a victory in a lengthy legal battle, although it may not fully end the dispute between the two Latin American nations. Nicaragua filed the case in 2013, claiming that Colombia violated its sovereignty in the western Caribbean, a region of the sea long claimed by both countries that is home to a UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve inhabited by dozens of endangered species.

  • Shell in talks to offload Russian business to China - live updates

    Tesla profits soar on record car deliveries Inside the Netflix horror show Miners drag down FTSE 100 Ben Wright: What’s the point of the Tories if they can’t be trusted on the economy? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Desperate Russia Launches Whole New Ukraine Plan

    ALEXANDER NEMENOV via Getty ImagesRussian officials are learning from their mistakes as they launch a new offensive in eastern Ukraine, senior U.S. officials warn.The early stages of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine were marked by a series of embarrassing setbacks—which raised questions about Russia’s military capabilities and whether it is equipped to actually win the war. The failures, which have been numerous, surprised military analysts at every turn. Russian forces faile

  • Vox Populi: 'President Biden’s approval ratings continue to go lower while inflation...'

    Reader commentary on President Biden, Trump and other political figures

  • Sudan anger over racist slur caught on air at Bashir trial

    A derogatory remark during a live broadcast reveals how racism still permeates all sections of society.

  • WHO says global COVID cases, deaths declined again last week

    The World Health Organization says that the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of March. The Geneva-based U.N. health agency said in a weekly report that nearly 5.59 million cases were reported between April 11 and 17, 24% fewer than in the previous week. The number of newly reported deaths dropped 21% to 18,215.

  • Live updates | Kremlin: operation still 'according to plan'

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine “continues according to plan” although President Vladimir Putin has ordered his forces not to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol. Peskov told reporters on Thursday that “there was and still is an opportunity for Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms and come out via established corridors.”

  • Oscar Franklin Smith chooses last meal ahead of Thursday's execution in Tennessee

    The meal will be delivered to Oscar Smith Thursday, TDOC said. Death row inmates typically get $20 toward a special meal before they are executed.

  • Deadly heavy truck crash blocking eastbound I-10 in E. Houston

    Police said the 31-year-old truck driver slammed into the back of a Chevy Tahoe that may have tried to get around a stopped van, killing a woman inside the SUV.

  • Letters to the Editor: April 21, 2022

    Readers share their views on affordable housing; abortion laws; doctors leaving Cleveland Clinic; roaming felines; and border control

  • 'Unimaginable tragedy': 5 people, dog found dead at Minnesota home

    The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

  • Ex-Detroit Red Wings Zamboni driver Al Sobotka fired for peeing into drain

    A lawsuit revealed longtime Detroit Red Wings employee Al Sobotka was fired by Olympia Entertainment for public peeing.

  • Disney May Have a Major Problem on Its Hands

    Media giant Walt Disney turned a corner for its parks business at the beginning of this year, as tourism in the U.S. and other parts surged after pandemic restrictions waned. "Over the last several years, we've transformed the guest experience by investing in new storytelling and groundbreaking technology, and the records at our domestic parks are the direct result of this investment," said Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek during the company's last earnings call. Chapek is referring to the introduction of two new digital assets, Genie+ and Lightning Lane, that cost $20 each.

  • Manhattan DA’s Star Witness: Indict Trump Now or I’m Out

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Manhattan prosecutors don’t indict former President Donald Trump with the grand jury they’ve got in the next nine days, the key witness investigators have used to build their entire case says he won’t help revive it in the future.Michael Cohen, the New York lawyer Trump used for years as his family company’s trusted consigliere, told The Daily Beast he’s already wasted too much of his time on a case that slowly and then suddenly doesn’

  • 5 minors arrested for brutal attack on woman in Boston's Downtown Crossing

    Boston police say the assault is one of several incidents involving a specific group of violent juveniles that have been terrorizing the Downtown Crossing area.

  • Jesse James mystery: Does this Tennessee man have a million-dollar picture of an outlaw? | The Type Set

    Patrick Meguiar says the old photo is of notorious outlaw Jesse James and it should be worth more than the photo of Billy the Kid.

  • ‘I Did Not State the Person Was White’: One Scottsdale Diversity Expert Struggles to Face the Truth, Another Apologizes After They Wrongly Accuse An African-American DJ of Wearing Blackface

    Two Arizona advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) called out the Scottsdale Unified school district PTA group, saying members hired a man in blackface […]

  • I’m a Christian, too, Vicky Hartzler. My faith tells me to be loving and nonjudgmental

    Not all believers share the Missouri Senate candidate’s outlook on what her religion demands. | Opinion