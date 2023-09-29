Boris Johnson tells Rishi Sunak he would be ‘deluded’ to cancel northern leg of HS2

Boris Johnson has warned Rishi Sunak that he would be out of his mind to cancel the northern leg of HS2.

The former prime minister said scrapping the line between Birmingham and Manchester would be a betrayal of the Red Wall.

In a blistering attack on the eve of the Tory conference, he urged Mr Sunak not to panic about the spiralling cost of the project.

He warned that Mr Sunak would be “deluded” to axe the route and leave Britain saddled with “a total white elephant, the vanity project to end all vanity projects”.

Mr Sunak is poised to use the party’s annual gathering to announce that he is significantly scaling back the high speed train link, splitting the Tories and prompting dismay among Red Wall MPs.

At the same time he is expected to unveil billions of pounds more funding for rail and road projects to improve transport across the North.

Mr Johnson, who as prime minister scrapped the eastern leg of the project to Leeds, said a further scaling back would be “repetitious madness”.

“Cancel HS2? Cut off the northern legs? We must be out of our minds,” he wrote in his weekly column for the Daily Mail.

“We simply cannot afford to abandon this vision now – to panic, and throw up our hands, and say it is all too difficult.

“This is a pivotal moment, a time when we need to show, as a country, that we still have the requisite guts and ambition.

“If we delay or cut the northern legs, if we truncate HS2 – then we are betraying the north of the country and the whole agenda of levelling up.

“But we will not level up, and we will not unleash the full potential of this entire country, unless we end the injustice of the infrastructure gap.”

Boris Johnson proposed the Prime Minister should levy new taxes on businesses to fund the rest of HS2, copying the model used to build the Elizabeth Line - Eddie Keogh/PA

Mr Johnson acknowledged concerns over the huge costs but argued that “all great infrastructure projects go through this moment of doubt and pain”.

He proposed that Mr Sunak should levy new taxes on businesses to fund the rest of HS2, copying the model used to build the Elizabeth Line.

The former prime minister suggested his successor “corral the ­businesses, as we did in London, and get them to contribute” to the scheme.

Ministers raised a third of the cost of the Elizabeth Line by allowing the levying of extra taxes on businesses, property developers and Heathrow Airport.

The central Government borrowed the £18.8 billion required for the project then recouped the money from firms who benefited from it economically.

It emerged on Friday that taxpayers have already spent £600 million on buying up properties across the North to make way for the construction of HS2.

More than £420 million of that was related to the western leg between Birmingham and Manchester, with £164 million used on the already defunct Leeds route.

Construction takes place for the Colne Valley Viaduct section of the HS2 high speed rail project in Denham - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The price tag for the project was initially put at £30 billion when it was launched in 2010, but a series of delays has pushed it to a projected total north of £100 billion.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has been reviewing the cost of the scheme after admitting his concerns that it was “getting totally out of control”.

He and the Prime Minister are eyeing up potential savings across government spend which could free up room for tax cuts ahead of the next election.

It has been projected that axing the northern leg and stopping the high speed line at Birmingham could save the Exchequer as much as £35 billion.

Moving the London terminus from Euston to Old Oak Common has also been floated to save billions of pounds on tunnelling through the centre of the capital.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.